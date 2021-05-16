I think that's just a bit of arrogance coming out there to be honest. I don't know how you can dismiss teams like Villa given their home record this season. It's outstanding. Teams are always in a title race until they aren't as far as I'm concerned.



I can understand you having hope as it is must be nice to see Spurs 3 points at the top, but yourselves and Villa are in no way lasting the pace.City will have Doku, Haaland and De Bruyne back. They usually get going around January/February when it is time to get serious. It was up to one of the challengers to open up at least a 8 point lead but no team has been good enough to do that. In theory it is only a 2 point lead right now.I think they have one more poor result in them (Brentford or Newcastle) and from there they will hit a hot streak.I can see them ending up with 87-90 points. Liverpool at around 80-83. Arsenal at the 75-80 mark whilst yourselves and Villa to be at 68-73 points.