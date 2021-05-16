« previous next »
Premier League Fixtures 26th Dec - 31st Dec

Re: Premier League Fixtures 26th Dec - 31st Dec
Yesterday at 07:38:22 pm
Quote from: the_red_pill on Yesterday at 06:30:58 pm
they may not have the team, but they have the manager mate. A winner. He's won a lot- way more than either of Arteta or Ange.

Yes, we could argue they don't have the squad, but even the 1st team don't have the squad to be in the position they are in, so... Let's wait and see.

He's ace at cup competitions. But I think he's only every managed to win a domestic league with PSG which is obviously no mean feat.
Re: Premier League Fixtures 26th Dec - 31st Dec
Yesterday at 07:53:16 pm
Of course its early days, but as some Cnut said years ago; the game is afoot.
Re: Premier League Fixtures 26th Dec - 31st Dec
Yesterday at 08:08:20 pm
Quote from: JRed on Yesterday at 03:52:59 pm
Harrison Red coming on. Ive heard hes one to watch.

Is he a cousin of yours JRed? HRed?
Re: Premier League Fixtures 26th Dec - 31st Dec
Yesterday at 08:11:44 pm
Quote from: newterp on Yesterday at 08:08:20 pm
Is he a cousin of yours JRed? HRed?
Ha. Ill learn to type properly one day.

Good result today. We avoided the top at Christmas Day curse and are top for New Year. Lets hope we stay there.
Re: Premier League Fixtures 26th Dec - 31st Dec
Yesterday at 08:22:34 pm
Quote from: Yosser0_0 on Yesterday at 05:12:44 pm
I never watch any of it but the biggest thing that annoys me about Sky is their insistence on talking over the Kop singing 'You'll Never walk Alone'. Luckily I can normally find another stream from abroad with commentators that show a bit more respect. In fact I don't tend to watch anything football related on Sky apart from the actual game that is broadcast, I even switch it over during half time.

The easiest thing to do is go to the clubs website, click on audio coverage of the match, as Steve Hunter shuts up during YNWA and you'll hear it in it's entirety.


Then i sync the audio to the telly and listen to them and not put up with inane tv commentary.
Re: Premier League Fixtures 26th Dec - 31st Dec
Yesterday at 08:22:49 pm
Quote from: TSC on Yesterday at 07:53:16 pm
Of course its early days, but as some Cnut said years ago; the game is afoot.

Yes - it was Cnut the Great, son of Svein Forkbeard.
Re: Premier League Fixtures 26th Dec - 31st Dec
Yesterday at 08:24:59 pm
Quote from: the_red_pill on Yesterday at 06:30:58 pm
they may not have the team, but they have the manager mate. A winner. He's won a lot- way more than either of Arteta or Ange.

Yes, we could argue they don't have the squad, but even the 1st team don't have the squad to be in the position they are in, so... Let's wait and see.


Its not just 1st team, they do t have enough quality in the 1st team to win it tl begin with. Theyre having a good season but thats it. The pressure to win every game, is not something that can be underlooked when youre up against Abu Dhabi in this league. We have been the only ones to do it against them.

Villa dont have enough quality in the 1st team or squad, they dont have the mentality and while they have a good manager, there are 2 better managers in the league with better teams.

Re: Premier League Fixtures 26th Dec - 31st Dec
Yesterday at 09:16:51 pm
I wouldn't rule any side out at this stage. Noones looked unbeatable. I'd obviously have City and Liverpool as favourites but I think you'd be silly to write off the others. Even Arsenal might make a late go of it and join the race - you never know.
Re: Premier League Fixtures 26th Dec - 31st Dec
Yesterday at 09:21:22 pm
Quote from: Tommy_W on Yesterday at 09:16:51 pm
I wouldn't rule any side out at this stage. Noones looked unbeatable. I'd obviously have City and Liverpool as favourites but I think you'd be silly to write off the others. Even Arsenal might make a late go of it and join the race - you never know.
How many are you losing to AFCON/asian cup?  Might have an impact?
Re: Premier League Fixtures 26th Dec - 31st Dec
Yesterday at 09:27:08 pm
Quote from: Jingle Bells Tepid Smells on Yesterday at 09:21:22 pm
How many are you losing to AFCON/asian cup?  Might have an impact?

Sarr and Bissouma to the Afcon and Son off to the Asia Cup. So yeah that'll be a bummer but we've not actually got a lot of league games in January to be honest. Only 2 Premier League games and one of those is against Man Utd....

Bentancur came back early today though and hopefully Maddison and Van de Ven should be back for Utd. I'd have us as massive outsiders though obviously. I'm just happy to be in the mix!
Re: Premier League Fixtures 26th Dec - 31st Dec
Yesterday at 10:09:13 pm
Nice results to wake up to! Well, one nice result. Mad that Arsenal are now only a point ahead of Spurs given the chat about both in recent weeks. Table looks right but City most clearly the biggest threat.
Re: Premier League Fixtures 26th Dec - 31st Dec
Yesterday at 10:13:25 pm
Quote from: Bing Crosby sings down under on Yesterday at 10:09:13 pm
Nice results to wake up to! Well, one nice result. Mad that Arsenal are now only a point ahead of Spurs given the chat about both in recent weeks. Table looks right but City most clearly the biggest threat.

Yep it's between us and city, not the lego fallovers
Re: Premier League Fixtures 26th Dec - 31st Dec
Yesterday at 10:14:57 pm
Quote from: Tommy_W on Yesterday at 09:16:51 pm
I wouldn't rule any side out at this stage. Noones looked unbeatable. I'd obviously have City and Liverpool as favourites but I think you'd be silly to write off the others. Even Arsenal might make a late go of it and join the race - you never know.

Would def. rule out you, Spurs and Aston Villa. Nothing silly about that either, given your teams, managers and City clearly being the biggeat threat which neither of yous can challenge
Re: Premier League Fixtures 26th Dec - 31st Dec
Yesterday at 10:18:48 pm
Quote from: YNWA.A on Yesterday at 10:14:57 pm
Would def. rule out you, Spurs and Aston Villa. Nothing silly about that either, given your teams, managers and City clearly being the biggeat threat which neither of yous can challenge


City aren't that much of a challenge to us. We beat them all the time haha
Re: Premier League Fixtures 26th Dec - 31st Dec
Yesterday at 10:35:01 pm
All its going to take is one team to go on a run. If any team clocks up an 8 game winning run or more then they will win the league.

The problem is that City now have an easy run until they play us in March.
Re: Premier League Fixtures 26th Dec - 31st Dec
Yesterday at 10:38:18 pm
Was there any evidence of the Saka goal being looked at by VAR for offside? A Liverpool goal that tight would have been poured over for minutes.
Re: Premier League Fixtures 26th Dec - 31st Dec
Yesterday at 10:41:04 pm
Quote from: killer-heels on Yesterday at 10:35:01 pm
All its going to take is one team to go on a run. If any team clocks up an 8 game winning run or more then they will win the league.

The problem is that City now have an easy run until they play us in March.
Next game is away at Newcastle, who regardless of form, are still a very hard team to beat at home.
Re: Premier League Fixtures 26th Dec - 31st Dec
Yesterday at 10:43:33 pm
Quote from: BobPaisley3 on Yesterday at 10:41:04 pm
Next game is away at Newcastle, who regardless of form, are still a very hard team to beat at home.
Especially if we hammer them; they'd have to be fired up.
Re: Premier League Fixtures 26th Dec - 31st Dec
Yesterday at 10:45:18 pm
Quote from: farawayred on Yesterday at 10:43:33 pm
Especially if we hammer them; they'd have to be fired up.
Fingers crossed mate, were due a convincing home game.
Re: Premier League Fixtures 26th Dec - 31st Dec
Yesterday at 10:46:46 pm
Quote from: BobPaisley3 on Yesterday at 10:41:04 pm
Next game is away at Newcastle, who regardless of form, are still a very hard team to beat at home.

Yep but in any 8-10 game run you will get some tricky games and if thats your toughest then its not a bad one. Our game against them is around 9 games away and considering they have won a couple on the bounce they will be targeting that run up as a potential 8-10 game winning streak.

I think they will drop points somewhere but the league is so bunched up all it will take is one team to go on a run. We are playing well no particularly in our counter pressing and off the ball and if we can just get our forwards firing then we can go on a long run as well.
Re: Premier League Fixtures 26th Dec - 31st Dec
Yesterday at 10:55:27 pm
Quote from: killer-heels on Yesterday at 10:46:46 pm
Yep but in any 8-10 game run you will get some tricky games and if thats your toughest then its not a bad one. Our game against them is around 9 games away and considering they have won a couple on the bounce they will be targeting that run up as a potential 8-10 game winning streak.

I think they will drop points somewhere but the league is so bunched up all it will take is one team to go on a run. We are playing well no particularly in our counter pressing and off the ball and if we can just get our forwards firing then we can go on a long run as well.
I think our run up until that game is equally kind, with the exception of Arsenal away. Its very difficult to call, everyone is dropping points all over the shop. If we can sort our attack out and avoid injuries, weve got a real chance.
Re: Premier League Fixtures 26th Dec - 31st Dec
Yesterday at 10:59:58 pm
Quote from: Tommy_W on Yesterday at 09:16:51 pm
I wouldn't rule any side out at this stage. Noones looked unbeatable. I'd obviously have City and Liverpool as favourites but I think you'd be silly to write off the others. Even Arsenal might make a late go of it and join the race - you never know.

Why would be silly? No other side is good enough only Liverpool or City as always, everyone else can fight for top 4.
Re: Premier League Fixtures 26th Dec - 31st Dec
Yesterday at 11:00:52 pm
We need stronger teams in the league who wont roll over for City.

It was mentioned a few days or weeks ago, but City are such nonentities in football that it works in their favour - teams don't try enough against them. But they do try against us, because we're Liverpool. If teams fought half as hard against Abu Dhabi as they do against us, it would make the league far more competitive.

I like a weak Man United for example, but we need them to at least be threatening to be competitive. To that end, we need Arsenal to be in the mix, and whichever other team can put up a fight - be it Villa or any other team.
Re: Premier League Fixtures 26th Dec - 31st Dec
Yesterday at 11:11:06 pm
Quote from: BobPaisley3 on Yesterday at 10:41:04 pm
Next game is away at Newcastle, who regardless of form, are still a very hard team to beat at home.
Saudicastle Headcutters v Massive Abu Dhabi FC cheats.
Wish the both of them would fuck off.
Re: Premier League Fixtures 26th Dec - 31st Dec
Yesterday at 11:14:35 pm
Quote from: Coolie High on Yesterday at 10:59:58 pm
Why would be silly? No other side is good enough only Liverpool or City as always, everyone else can fight for top 4.

I think that's just a bit of arrogance coming out there to be honest. I don't know how you can dismiss teams like Villa given their home record this season. It's outstanding. Teams are always in a title race until they aren't as far as I'm concerned. 
Re: Premier League Fixtures 26th Dec - 31st Dec
Yesterday at 11:26:16 pm
Quote from: Caligula? on Yesterday at 07:38:22 pm
He's ace at cup competitions. But I think he's only every managed to win a domestic league with PSG which is obviously no mean feat.

Emery's domestic record is nothing to write home about.

I remember Ranieri had never won a domestic league but he had come 2nd a bunch of times with unfancied teams and just missed out. Emery won the league with PSG but also didn't win it the other year he was there. He never got anywhere close in Spain.
Re: Premier League Fixtures 26th Dec - 31st Dec
Yesterday at 11:29:37 pm
Quote from: Red Beret on Yesterday at 11:00:52 pm
We need stronger teams in the league who wont roll over for City.

It was mentioned a few days or weeks ago, but City are such nonentities in football that it works in their favour - teams don't try enough against them. But they do try against us, because we're Liverpool. If teams fought half as hard against Abu Dhabi as they do against us, it would make the league far more competitive.

I like a weak Man United for example, but we need them to at least be threatening to be competitive. To that end, we need Arsenal to be in the mix, and whichever other team can put up a fight - be it Villa or any other team.

Added to the fact that half the referees are from Manchester and get our games every week and whether they favour CIty or United the net result is the same: they don't want Liverpool winning the league.
Re: Premier League Fixtures 26th Dec - 31st Dec
Yesterday at 11:30:16 pm
Quote from: Tommy_W on Yesterday at 11:14:35 pm
I think that's just a bit of arrogance coming out there to be honest. I don't know how you can dismiss teams like Villa given their home record this season. It's outstanding. Teams are always in a title race until they aren't as far as I'm concerned.

Because home form alone cant win you the league, the level of consistency and quality that  needs to be show
  to seperate and have a solid lead is a task that neither of you have done nor do you have the quality or mentality to do. It has nothing to do with arrogance.

Re: Premier League Fixtures 26th Dec - 31st Dec
Yesterday at 11:44:50 pm
Quote from: Tommy_W on Yesterday at 11:14:35 pm
I think that's just a bit of arrogance coming out there to be honest. I don't know how you can dismiss teams like Villa given their home record this season. It's outstanding. Teams are always in a title race until they aren't as far as I'm concerned.

I can understand you having hope as it is must be nice to see Spurs 3 points at the top, but yourselves and Villa are in no way lasting the pace.

City will have Doku, Haaland and De Bruyne back. They usually get going around January/February when it is time to get serious. It was up to one of the challengers to open up at least a 8 point lead but no team has been good enough to do that. In theory it is only a 2 point lead right now.

I think they have one more poor result in them (Brentford or Newcastle) and from there they will hit a hot streak.

I can see them ending up with 87-90 points. Liverpool at around 80-83. Arsenal at the 75-80 mark whilst yourselves and Villa to be at 68-73 points.
Re: Premier League Fixtures 26th Dec - 31st Dec
Today at 12:17:05 am
Fat Ange
Re: Premier League Fixtures 26th Dec - 31st Dec
Today at 12:56:15 am
Quote from: eddiedingle on Today at 12:17:05 am
Fat Ange

Nothing wrong with fat Ange, used to be round there all the time when I was a young 'un
Re: Premier League Fixtures 26th Dec - 31st Dec
Today at 01:37:21 am
Quote from: Andar on Yesterday at 11:44:50 pm
I can understand you having hope as it is must be nice to see Spurs 3 points at the top, but yourselves and Villa are in no way lasting the pace.

City will have Doku, Haaland and De Bruyne back. They usually get going around January/February when it is time to get serious. It was up to one of the challengers to open up at least a 8 point lead but no team has been good enough to do that. In theory it is only a 2 point lead right now.

I think they have one more poor result in them (Brentford or Newcastle) and from there they will hit a hot streak.

I can see them ending up with 87-90 points. Liverpool at around 80-83. Arsenal at the 75-80 mark whilst yourselves and Villa to be at 68-73 points.

Interesting theory, but you haven't actually watched Man City play this season ...
Re: Premier League Fixtures 26th Dec - 31st Dec
Today at 01:54:48 am
Quote from: the_red_pill on Yesterday at 06:30:58 pm
He's won a lot- way more than either of Arteta or Ange.

Arteta has won nothing.

But Ange has won a LOT
Re: Premier League Fixtures 26th Dec - 31st Dec
Today at 02:59:54 am
This is Citys transition season. Said it before the season started, they will drop off massively this season and will not recover.

Liverpool have shown title winning form through the second half of 22/23 and first half of this season but will inevitably fall off at some point - hopefully by then itll just be a mini blip and normal service will be resumed.

Villa are definitely in the mix for Europe.

The disrespect and abuse towards other Liverpool fans sometimes borders on ridiculous both here and in the spurs thread 
Re: Premier League Fixtures 26th Dec - 31st Dec
Today at 03:22:37 am
Quote from: Gooseberry Fool on Today at 02:59:54 am
This is Citys transition season. Said it before the season started, they will drop off massively this season and will not recover.

Liverpool have shown title winning form through the second half of 22/23 and first half of this season but will inevitably fall off at some point - hopefully by then itll just be a mini blip and normal service will be resumed.

Villa are definitely in the mix for Europe.

The disrespect and abuse towards other Liverpool fans sometimes borders on ridiculous both here and in the spurs thread 
... based on what? If they have a bad season they will just spend enormous amounts and a have a good one next season.
Re: Premier League Fixtures 26th Dec - 31st Dec
Today at 04:53:34 am
Quote from: kcbworth on Today at 01:54:48 am
Arteta has won nothing.

But Ange has won a LOT


he won the FA Cup, which is more impressive than winning shit with Celtic  :P (and yes I know Postecoglu won stuff in Aus as well).
