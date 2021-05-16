« previous next »
Caligula?

they may not have the team, but they have the manager mate. A winner. He's won a lot- way more than either of Arteta or Ange.

Yes, we could argue they don't have the squad, but even the 1st team don't have the squad to be in the position they are in, so... Let's wait and see.

He's ace at cup competitions. But I think he's only every managed to win a domestic league with PSG which is obviously no mean feat.
TSC

Of course its early days, but as some Cnut said years ago; the game is afoot.
newterp

Harrison Red coming on. Ive heard hes one to watch.

Is he a cousin of yours JRed? HRed?
JRed

Is he a cousin of yours JRed? HRed?
Ha. Ill learn to type properly one day.

Good result today. We avoided the top at Christmas Day curse and are top for New Year. Lets hope we stay there.
4pool

I never watch any of it but the biggest thing that annoys me about Sky is their insistence on talking over the Kop singing 'You'll Never walk Alone'. Luckily I can normally find another stream from abroad with commentators that show a bit more respect. In fact I don't tend to watch anything football related on Sky apart from the actual game that is broadcast, I even switch it over during half time.

The easiest thing to do is go to the clubs website, click on audio coverage of the match, as Steve Hunter shuts up during YNWA and you'll hear it in it's entirety.


Then i sync the audio to the telly and listen to them and not put up with inane tv commentary.
newterp

Of course its early days, but as some Cnut said years ago; the game is afoot.

Yes - it was Cnut the Great, son of Svein Forkbeard.
YNWA.A

they may not have the team, but they have the manager mate. A winner. He's won a lot- way more than either of Arteta or Ange.

Yes, we could argue they don't have the squad, but even the 1st team don't have the squad to be in the position they are in, so... Let's wait and see.


Its not just 1st team, they do t have enough quality in the 1st team to win it tl begin with. Theyre having a good season but thats it. The pressure to win every game, is not something that can be underlooked when youre up against Abu Dhabi in this league. We have been the only ones to do it against them.

Villa dont have enough quality in the 1st team or squad, they dont have the mentality and while they have a good manager, there are 2 better managers in the league with better teams.

Tommy_W

I wouldn't rule any side out at this stage. Noones looked unbeatable. I'd obviously have City and Liverpool as favourites but I think you'd be silly to write off the others. Even Arsenal might make a late go of it and join the race - you never know.
Jingle Bells Tepid Smells

I wouldn't rule any side out at this stage. Noones looked unbeatable. I'd obviously have City and Liverpool as favourites but I think you'd be silly to write off the others. Even Arsenal might make a late go of it and join the race - you never know.
How many are you losing to AFCON/asian cup?  Might have an impact?
Tommy_W

How many are you losing to AFCON/asian cup?  Might have an impact?

Sarr and Bissouma to the Afcon and Son off to the Asia Cup. So yeah that'll be a bummer but we've not actually got a lot of league games in January to be honest. Only 2 Premier League games and one of those is against Man Utd....

Bentancur came back early today though and hopefully Maddison and Van de Ven should be back for Utd. I'd have us as massive outsiders though obviously. I'm just happy to be in the mix!
Bing Crosby sings down under

Nice results to wake up to! Well, one nice result. Mad that Arsenal are now only a point ahead of Spurs given the chat about both in recent weeks. Table looks right but City most clearly the biggest threat.
"Santa Claus is wearing his shorts"

Nice results to wake up to! Well, one nice result. Mad that Arsenal are now only a point ahead of Spurs given the chat about both in recent weeks. Table looks right but City most clearly the biggest threat.

Yep it's between us and city, not the lego fallovers
YNWA.A

Quote from: Tommy_W on Today at 09:16:51 pm
I wouldn't rule any side out at this stage. Noones looked unbeatable. I'd obviously have City and Liverpool as favourites but I think you'd be silly to write off the others. Even Arsenal might make a late go of it and join the race - you never know.

Would def. rule out you, Spurs and Aston Villa. Nothing silly about that either, given your teams, managers and City clearly being the biggeat threat which neither of yous can challenge
Tommy_W

Would def. rule out you, Spurs and Aston Villa. Nothing silly about that either, given your teams, managers and City clearly being the biggeat threat which neither of yous can challenge


City aren't that much of a challenge to us. We beat them all the time haha
killer-heels

All its going to take is one team to go on a run. If any team clocks up an 8 game winning run or more then they will win the league.

The problem is that City now have an easy run until they play us in March.
Andy-oh-six

Was there any evidence of the Saka goal being looked at by VAR for offside? A Liverpool goal that tight would have been poured over for minutes.
BobPaisley3

All its going to take is one team to go on a run. If any team clocks up an 8 game winning run or more then they will win the league.

The problem is that City now have an easy run until they play us in March.
Next game is away at Newcastle, who regardless of form, are still a very hard team to beat at home.
farawayred

Next game is away at Newcastle, who regardless of form, are still a very hard team to beat at home.
Especially if we hammer them; they'd have to be fired up.
BobPaisley3

Especially if we hammer them; they'd have to be fired up.
Fingers crossed mate, were due a convincing home game.
killer-heels

Next game is away at Newcastle, who regardless of form, are still a very hard team to beat at home.

Yep but in any 8-10 game run you will get some tricky games and if thats your toughest then its not a bad one. Our game against them is around 9 games away and considering they have won a couple on the bounce they will be targeting that run up as a potential 8-10 game winning streak.

I think they will drop points somewhere but the league is so bunched up all it will take is one team to go on a run. We are playing well no particularly in our counter pressing and off the ball and if we can just get our forwards firing then we can go on a long run as well.
BobPaisley3

Yep but in any 8-10 game run you will get some tricky games and if thats your toughest then its not a bad one. Our game against them is around 9 games away and considering they have won a couple on the bounce they will be targeting that run up as a potential 8-10 game winning streak.

I think they will drop points somewhere but the league is so bunched up all it will take is one team to go on a run. We are playing well no particularly in our counter pressing and off the ball and if we can just get our forwards firing then we can go on a long run as well.
I think our run up until that game is equally kind, with the exception of Arsenal away. Its very difficult to call, everyone is dropping points all over the shop. If we can sort our attack out and avoid injuries, weve got a real chance.
Coolie High

I wouldn't rule any side out at this stage. Noones looked unbeatable. I'd obviously have City and Liverpool as favourites but I think you'd be silly to write off the others. Even Arsenal might make a late go of it and join the race - you never know.

Why would be silly? No other side is good enough only Liverpool or City as always, everyone else can fight for top 4.
Red Beret

We need stronger teams in the league who wont roll over for City.

It was mentioned a few days or weeks ago, but City are such nonentities in football that it works in their favour - teams don't try enough against them. But they do try against us, because we're Liverpool. If teams fought half as hard against Abu Dhabi as they do against us, it would make the league far more competitive.

I like a weak Man United for example, but we need them to at least be threatening to be competitive. To that end, we need Arsenal to be in the mix, and whichever other team can put up a fight - be it Villa or any other team.
