I'm not sure why anyone thinks that Villa or even Spurs can challenge for the league. But they're level on points with us or just a few behind! Who cares. The business end of the season will soon be upon us and neither of those sides have the quality or experience to sustain a title challenge against ourselves let alone City. Spurs could have been 5 or 6 down against Brighton the other day while Villa barely drew with nearly-relegated Sheffield and bottled it against an abysmal United. Oh and they needed a last minute penalty courtesy of a dive to beat 10-man Burnley.



I thought Arsenal would at least be as good as last season but they're not and they won't be winning the league this season either. It will be down to us to challenge City. If we fail they'll run away with it yet again.