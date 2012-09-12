Don't think play is stopped unless he touches the ball
The Test is obviously right
The 2pm kick offs...Fulham XI: Leno; Castagne, Adarabioyo, Bassey, Robinson; Palhinha, Cairney; Decordova-Reid, Willian, Iwobi; R. Jiménez.Arsenal XI: Raya; White, Saliba, Gabriel, Zinchenko; Odegaard, Rice, Havertz; Saka, Gabriel Jesús, Martinelli.Tottenham XI: Vicario; Pedro Porro, Emerson, Davies, Udogie; Bentancur, Sarr; Johnson, Lo Celso, Son; Richarlison.Bournemouth XI: Neto; Smith, Zabarnyi, Senesi, Ouattara; Christie, Cook; SInisterra, Kluivert, Tavernier; Solanke.
LOL at the Fulham fan "crying" at the Arsenal support.
Arf!
Gabriel - too busy fouling his opponent to be able to concentrate on the ball. Gifted Fulham that goal.
Shambolic from Gabriel Foul, foul, foul, foul, fuck up the clearance, concede, call for offside
