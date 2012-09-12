« previous next »
Re: Premier League Fixtures 26th Dec - 31st Dec
« Reply #2960 on: Today at 03:16:30 pm »
Anyone got a stream?
Re: Premier League Fixtures 26th Dec - 31st Dec
« Reply #2961 on: Today at 03:18:04 pm »
Quote from: smicer07 on Today at 03:13:27 pm
Don't think play is stopped unless he touches the ball

Bit of a silly rule. No surprise.

In other news you could deffo see Martinelli and Havertz driving around on mopeds selling gear in Naples.
Re: Premier League Fixtures 26th Dec - 31st Dec
« Reply #2962 on: Today at 03:18:36 pm »
Fulham playing some nice football here
Re: Premier League Fixtures 26th Dec - 31st Dec
« Reply #2963 on: Today at 03:19:01 pm »
Yesssss!
Re: Premier League Fixtures 26th Dec - 31st Dec
« Reply #2964 on: Today at 03:19:04 pm »
HAHAHAHAAHAHAH
Re: Premier League Fixtures 26th Dec - 31st Dec
« Reply #2965 on: Today at 03:19:05 pm »
Gol gol gol gol gol
Re: Premier League Fixtures 26th Dec - 31st Dec
« Reply #2966 on: Today at 03:19:05 pm »
2-1 Fulham - deserved that
Re: Premier League Fixtures 26th Dec - 31st Dec
« Reply #2967 on: Today at 03:19:09 pm »
ARF!
Re: Premier League Fixtures 26th Dec - 31st Dec
« Reply #2968 on: Today at 03:19:13 pm »
Arf!
Re: Premier League Fixtures 26th Dec - 31st Dec
« Reply #2969 on: Today at 03:19:30 pm »
Quote from: Hestoic on Today at 03:16:30 pm
Anyone got a stream?
Quote from: oojason on Today at 02:01:16 pm
.
The 2pm kick offs...


Fulham XI: Leno; Castagne, Adarabioyo, Bassey, Robinson; Palhinha, Cairney; Decordova-Reid, Willian, Iwobi; R. Jiménez.
Arsenal XI: Raya; White, Saliba, Gabriel, Zinchenko; Odegaard, Rice, Havertz; Saka, Gabriel Jesús, Martinelli.

^ https://1stream.soccer/soccer/fulham-arsenal-live-stream/1286142 & https://vipleague.im/football/fulham-vs-arsenal-streaming-link-1
& https://reddit2.sportshub.stream/event/fulh%D0%B0m_%D0%B0rs%D0%B5n%D0%B0l_180990435 (multiple links & languages)



Tottenham XI: Vicario; Pedro Porro, Emerson, Davies, Udogie; Bentancur, Sarr; Johnson, Lo Celso, Son; Richarlison.
Bournemouth XI: Neto; Smith, Zabarnyi, Senesi, Ouattara; Christie, Cook; SInisterra, Kluivert, Tavernier; Solanke.

^ https://1stream.soccer/soccer/tottenham-hotspur-afc-bournemouth-live-stream/1286143 & https://vipleague.im/football/tottenham-hotspur-vs-afc-bournemouth-streaming-link-1
& https://reddit2.sportshub.stream/event/t%D0%BEtt%D0%B5nh%D0%B0m_b%D0%BEurn%D0%B5m%D0%BEuth_180990434 (multiple links & languages)
Re: Premier League Fixtures 26th Dec - 31st Dec
« Reply #2970 on: Today at 03:19:45 pm »
GTFI!!!
Re: Premier League Fixtures 26th Dec - 31st Dec
« Reply #2971 on: Today at 03:20:01 pm »
What are they calling for offside for there? :lmao
Re: Premier League Fixtures 26th Dec - 31st Dec
« Reply #2972 on: Today at 03:20:03 pm »
Full time surely
Re: Premier League Fixtures 26th Dec - 31st Dec
« Reply #2973 on: Today at 03:20:09 pm »
This might sound soft but I've always thought Iwobi was quite decent. I used to sit next to an Arsenal fan at work who despised him and was made up when they sold him to Everton. When he was at Everton my blue mate also despised him, but he is a bitter bastard. I understood he scored some crucial goals for them last season which pretty much kept them up but what do I know?
 ;D
Re: Premier League Fixtures 26th Dec - 31st Dec
« Reply #2974 on: Today at 03:20:10 pm »
LOL at the Fulham fan "crying" at the Arsenal support.
Re: Premier League Fixtures 26th Dec - 31st Dec
« Reply #2975 on: Today at 03:20:15 pm »
:lmao

if they disallow this there's two potential handballs too
Re: Premier League Fixtures 26th Dec - 31st Dec
« Reply #2976 on: Today at 03:20:15 pm »
Well deserved that. Fulham have been playing some really nice stuff.
Re: Premier League Fixtures 26th Dec - 31st Dec
« Reply #2977 on: Today at 03:20:58 pm »
Not sure what the commentator is on about, Arsenal haven't been the best defence in the league for a while

More narrative based stuff
Re: Premier League Fixtures 26th Dec - 31st Dec
« Reply #2978 on: Today at 03:21:12 pm »
 :D
Re: Premier League Fixtures 26th Dec - 31st Dec
« Reply #2979 on: Today at 03:21:13 pm »
I said these will be 6/7 behind City come the end of the season but it'll probably be double figures.
Re: Premier League Fixtures 26th Dec - 31st Dec
« Reply #2980 on: Today at 03:21:17 pm »
It's off Tomiyasu, should be good!
Re: Premier League Fixtures 26th Dec - 31st Dec
« Reply #2981 on: Today at 03:21:29 pm »
Re: Premier League Fixtures 26th Dec - 31st Dec
« Reply #2982 on: Today at 03:21:32 pm »
Quote from: Gerrard flogged the gifts in Saudi on Today at 03:20:10 pm
LOL at the Fulham fan "crying" at the Arsenal support.

 :lmao

Wiping the tears away!
Re: Premier League Fixtures 26th Dec - 31st Dec
« Reply #2983 on: Today at 03:21:36 pm »
Oh dear they will will be flopping all over now
Re: Premier League Fixtures 26th Dec - 31st Dec
« Reply #2984 on: Today at 03:21:46 pm »
Re: Premier League Fixtures 26th Dec - 31st Dec
« Reply #2985 on: Today at 03:21:54 pm »
Gabriel - too busy fouling his opponent to be able to concentrate on the ball. Gifted Fulham that goal.
Re: Premier League Fixtures 26th Dec - 31st Dec
« Reply #2986 on: Today at 03:22:13 pm »
Rice there no attempt to get to the ball just wildly flinging an arm in the Fulham players face.
Re: Premier League Fixtures 26th Dec - 31st Dec
« Reply #2987 on: Today at 03:22:20 pm »
Quote from: Rush 82 on Today at 03:19:13 pm
Arf!

I come to RAWK for the reds, stay for the Arf's when a goal goes against a rival (title or otherwise).
Re: Premier League Fixtures 26th Dec - 31st Dec
« Reply #2988 on: Today at 03:22:27 pm »
30 mins of the Arsenal onslaught now
Re: Premier League Fixtures 26th Dec - 31st Dec
« Reply #2989 on: Today at 03:22:44 pm »
Saka dive incoming...
Re: Premier League Fixtures 26th Dec - 31st Dec
« Reply #2990 on: Today at 03:23:11 pm »
What a miss by Saka
Re: Premier League Fixtures 26th Dec - 31st Dec
« Reply #2991 on: Today at 03:23:17 pm »
Sitter missed Ha
Re: Premier League Fixtures 26th Dec - 31st Dec
« Reply #2992 on: Today at 03:23:19 pm »
Arsenal to lose their tempers now
Re: Premier League Fixtures 26th Dec - 31st Dec
« Reply #2993 on: Today at 03:23:22 pm »
What a miss.
Re: Premier League Fixtures 26th Dec - 31st Dec
« Reply #2994 on: Today at 03:23:24 pm »
Shambolic from Gabriel

Foul, foul, foul, foul, fuck up the clearance, concede, call for offside
Re: Premier League Fixtures 26th Dec - 31st Dec
« Reply #2995 on: Today at 03:23:39 pm »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Today at 03:21:54 pm
Gabriel - too busy fouling his opponent to be able to concentrate on the ball. Gifted Fulham that goal.

Both he and Saliba love a 70s-style clattering of a forward around the half way line.
Re: Premier League Fixtures 26th Dec - 31st Dec
« Reply #2996 on: Today at 03:23:51 pm »
the fuck was that 😂
Re: Premier League Fixtures 26th Dec - 31st Dec
« Reply #2997 on: Today at 03:24:34 pm »
Definitely the toughest league it's been in ages. The only easy away games these days are probably Sheffield United and Burnley. Even Luton isn't a given.
Re: Premier League Fixtures 26th Dec - 31st Dec
« Reply #2998 on: Today at 03:24:56 pm »
Regardless of how this ends I honestly think Arsenal will fade away

City will be our challengers or we'll be challenging them
Re: Premier League Fixtures 26th Dec - 31st Dec
« Reply #2999 on: Today at 03:25:41 pm »
Quote from: RyanBabel19 on Today at 03:23:24 pm
Shambolic from Gabriel

Foul, foul, foul, foul, fuck up the clearance, concede, call for offside

Surprised theyve not tried to upgrade him considering how much theyve spent. Seems a bit Lovren-y to me.
