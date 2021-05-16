« previous next »
Author Topic: Premier League Fixtures 26th Dec - 31st Dec  (Read 36211 times)

Offline Son of Mary

Re: Premier League Fixtures 26th Dec - 31st Dec
« Reply #2800 on: Yesterday at 08:00:41 pm »
Quote from: Tokyoite on Yesterday at 07:54:28 pm
That's 1 goal in 19 Hojlund for you!
Ah yes, but ... Nunez.  ::)
Offline masher

Re: Premier League Fixtures 26th Dec - 31st Dec
« Reply #2801 on: Yesterday at 08:01:58 pm »
Quote from: Lynndenberries on Yesterday at 07:34:15 pm
So predictable. Everyone on TAW called that.

Was going to say the same, when they started discuss Uniteds match my first instinct was these lot are shite, will lose for sure.
Offline Fromola

Re: Premier League Fixtures 26th Dec - 31st Dec
« Reply #2802 on: Yesterday at 08:03:01 pm »
Quote from: thaddeus on Yesterday at 07:37:59 pm
Even with a lot of help from PGMOL their goal difference puts them as a 19-25 point team.  They've overachieved to be on 31 points and in seventh.

They always outperform tgeir numbers with the favours they get. PGMOL give them a false sense of security. Pen a week Solskjaer was kept on 2 years too long with their help. If they were reffed fairly Ten Hack would have been sacked months ago.

They finished bottom.of a CL group they should have qualified from, in a competition they don't get all the favours in.
Offline toe punt

Re: Premier League Fixtures 26th Dec - 31st Dec
« Reply #2803 on: Yesterday at 08:03:23 pm »
7 Hag is a dead man walking. Just have to hope they don't stumble on a decent manager next time and Ineos don't prevent the shit show continuing.
Offline masher

Re: Premier League Fixtures 26th Dec - 31st Dec
« Reply #2804 on: Yesterday at 08:04:27 pm »
Quote from: Hymer Red on Yesterday at 07:34:26 pm
Could well be 8th when Brighton play and -5 GD worse than the Bitters what a pile of shite they are  ;D

If Bournemouth win their two games in hand, United would be in 9th  ;D
Offline Red Beret

Re: Premier League Fixtures 26th Dec - 31st Dec
« Reply #2805 on: Yesterday at 08:05:38 pm »
Quote from: thaddeus on Yesterday at 07:37:59 pm
Even with a lot of help from PGMOL their goal difference puts them as a 19-25 point team.  They've overachieved to be on 31 points and in seventh.

They're not overachieving. They're being helped.

Brighton could be seen as overachievers. This feckless lot just rely on officials to bail them out of trouble.
Offline Fromola

Re: Premier League Fixtures 26th Dec - 31st Dec
« Reply #2806 on: Yesterday at 08:07:19 pm »
Quote from: the_red_pill on Yesterday at 07:47:02 pm
That's dreadful from United. Onana's really been a terrible signing.
But that reflects on that whole defense really.

2 out of 2. How?

Anyway, I can't throw away Forest. That's incredible.

De Gea is a limited keeper but he had the Pickford effect of making crucial saves (on a good day) despite that.

Onana is a poor man's Mignolet..hit the target and you'll usually score.
Offline Rushing to the Boxing Day sales

Re: Premier League Fixtures 26th Dec - 31st Dec
« Reply #2807 on: Yesterday at 08:16:46 pm »
Quote from: Fromola on Yesterday at 08:07:19 pm
De Gea is a limited keeper but he had the Pickford effect of making crucial saves (on a good day) despite that.

Onana is a poor man's Mignolet..hit the target and you'll usually score.

Degea very possibly saves goal 1 as he doesnt allow himself to be blocked by a defender, the 2nd he definitely saves
Online smicer07

Re: Premier League Fixtures 26th Dec - 31st Dec
« Reply #2808 on: Yesterday at 08:17:34 pm »
Ten Hag telling us how good they were again.
Offline Rushing to the Boxing Day sales

Re: Premier League Fixtures 26th Dec - 31st Dec
« Reply #2809 on: Yesterday at 08:18:41 pm »
Quote from: smicer07 on Yesterday at 08:17:34 pm
Ten Hag telling us how good they were again.

Excellent

Offline thaddeus

Re: Premier League Fixtures 26th Dec - 31st Dec
« Reply #2810 on: Yesterday at 08:19:26 pm »
Quote from: Red Beret on Yesterday at 08:05:38 pm
They're not overachieving. They're being helped.

Brighton could be seen as overachievers. This feckless lot just rely on officials to bail them out of trouble.
I meant more than even beyond that help they're fortunate to be on 31 points and not a considerably lower total.  They've had some crazy wins in games they were outplayed in for the majority of them (the Brentford game where McTominay scored twice comes to mind, the win at Sheff Utd when Dalot smacked in a long ranger, even the win at Everton where they should have been out of the game by half-time).  Winning when you have a bad day is a good trait but only if there is some evidence of good days, something I've not seen at all from them.
Offline Vote For Pedro

Re: Premier League Fixtures 26th Dec - 31st Dec
« Reply #2811 on: Yesterday at 08:20:30 pm »
Night of the long knives incoming
Online Hazell Nutter

Re: Premier League Fixtures 26th Dec - 31st Dec
« Reply #2812 on: Yesterday at 08:20:48 pm »
Quote from: smicer07 on Yesterday at 08:17:34 pm
Ten Hag telling us how good they were again.

Gaslighting. Unfortunately even Man Utd fans aren't falling for it.
Offline wampa1

Re: Premier League Fixtures 26th Dec - 31st Dec
« Reply #2813 on: Yesterday at 08:39:57 pm »
Quote from: Tokyoite on Yesterday at 07:54:28 pm
That's 1 goal in 19 Hojlund for you!
Level with Allison.
Offline kennedy81

Re: Premier League Fixtures 26th Dec - 31st Dec
« Reply #2814 on: Yesterday at 08:41:07 pm »
9 defeats in 20 league games. They're very lucky to be even in 7th.
Online DelTrotter

Re: Premier League Fixtures 26th Dec - 31st Dec
« Reply #2815 on: Yesterday at 08:44:19 pm »
Quote from: kennedy81 on Yesterday at 08:41:07 pm
9 defeats in 20 league games. They're very lucky to be even in 7th.

Yeah their points total is still actually enormously flattering, refs gifted them wins v Wolves and Forest at home and they didn't deserve to beat Fulham, Sheff Utd or Burnley away, could have conceded 5 or 6 away to Everton too and somehow won 3-0!
Online Mister Flip Flop

Re: Premier League Fixtures 26th Dec - 31st Dec
« Reply #2816 on: Yesterday at 09:00:04 pm »
Quote from: QC on Yesterday at 07:34:35 pm
Rashford is so mediocre. He just isnt a starter for a top 6 team

Most over rated player in the league
Online Hestoic

Re: Premier League Fixtures 26th Dec - 31st Dec
« Reply #2817 on: Today at 12:11:16 pm »
Predictions for Fulham vs Arsenal? Can see it ending in a draw.
Offline Red Beret

Re: Premier League Fixtures 26th Dec - 31st Dec
« Reply #2818 on: Today at 12:12:20 pm »
Quote from: thaddeus on Yesterday at 08:19:26 pm
I meant more than even beyond that help they're fortunate to be on 31 points and not a considerably lower total.  They've had some crazy wins in games they were outplayed in for the majority of them (the Brentford game where McTominay scored twice comes to mind, the win at Sheff Utd when Dalot smacked in a long ranger, even the win at Everton where they should have been out of the game by half-time).  Winning when you have a bad day is a good trait but only if there is some evidence of good days, something I've not seen at all from them.

Of course.  There is a big difference to over achieving and being propped up, eg, like with Ole and his penalties.

As you say, there is very little evidence of good days. Resilient, mentally strong teams are allowed a bad day at the office where they still bag the points. When you are consistently shit, you're not relying on mentality, fitness, or even luck.

A team like Brighton can be seen to be legitimately punching above their weight. United have spent billions and are shite. Their position is artificially inflated, and even then, it's a shit position.  ;D
Online "Santa Claus is wearing his shorts"

Re: Premier League Fixtures 26th Dec - 31st Dec
« Reply #2819 on: Today at 12:32:24 pm »
Oh look, Gary ONeil asked for the game yesterday to be moved to today to protect the players and it's a hardly mentioned story, if that was Klopp, they'd have been right on his case about him being a whinger

https://www.bbc.co.uk/sport/football/67852703

Gary O'Neil: Wolves boss asked Premier League to move Everton game over workload concerns

Wolverhampton Wanderers manager Gary O'Neil asked for his side's match against Everton on 30 December to be moved over workload concerns.

O'Neil said he approached the Premier League about moving the game to the following day but it was not possible.

Despite his worries, Wolves thrashed struggling Everton 3-0 having played three games in six days.

"I'm risking players getting injured by asking them to go again," said O'Neil.

"The league are always fine, there's normally reason why they can't do it.

"They were open to listening to what I spoke about and they looked into it as much as they could but said it was, unfortunately, not possible.

"Three games in six days is tough. You are always playing with someone hurting or not fully recovered.

"It's excessive, to expect them to be at the level they are supposed to be at."

Wolves beat Chelsea 2-1 on Christmas Eve and thrashed Brentford 4-1 on 27 December before making it three from three against the Toffees.

O'Neil's comments come after the Professional Football Association said it is exploring options to take legal action over the growing number of games in the football calendar.

The congested schedule includes the Champions League and Europa League expanding to 36 teams, a 32-team Club World Cup and a 48-team World Cup.

World players' union Fifpro is also campaigning for changes to the football calendar to protect players, after their report in June said footballers need protecting from a "dangerous" schedule.

O'Neil added that he had "no complaints" but would have preferred more of a break between games.

"We'll play when they tell us to play, my players are as game as any group I've met.

"A little bit longer to play three games would have been ideal. You never feel yourself, especially in the third one."

Wolves are 11th in the Premier League after a promising end to 2023 that saw them take 13 points from their past six games.
Online BobPaisley3

Re: Premier League Fixtures 26th Dec - 31st Dec
« Reply #2820 on: Today at 12:45:00 pm »
Quote from: Hestoic on Today at 12:11:16 pm
Predictions for Fulham vs Arsenal? Can see it ending in a draw.
Ive gone Arsenal and Tottenham to win today on my free bet.
Online Hazell Nutter

Re: Premier League Fixtures 26th Dec - 31st Dec
« Reply #2821 on: Today at 12:48:09 pm »
Quote from: Hestoic on Today at 12:11:16 pm
Predictions for Fulham vs Arsenal? Can see it ending in a draw.

Fulham were excellent for around three games (including when they played us) but seem to have lost their way a little, not unexpected for a mid-table side to be fair to them, so I'm expecting an Arsenal win. Wouldn't be surprised at any result however.

Think Bournemouth could do something at Tottenham actually, which would be fun.
Offline LovelyCushionedHeader

Re: Premier League Fixtures 26th Dec - 31st Dec
« Reply #2822 on: Today at 01:12:28 pm »
Quote from: Hazell Nutter on Today at 12:48:09 pm
Fulham were excellent for around three games (including when they played us) but seem to have lost their way a little, not unexpected for a mid-table side to be fair to them, so I'm expecting an Arsenal win. Wouldn't be surprised at any result however.

Think Bournemouth could do something at Tottenham actually, which would be fun.

They've been without Jimenez and William for their last three games but they're back today which should help. They scored 14 in 3 followed by 0 in 3!
Online Redley

Re: Premier League Fixtures 26th Dec - 31st Dec
« Reply #2823 on: Today at 01:12:46 pm »
Quote from: Hestoic on Today at 12:11:16 pm
Predictions for Fulham vs Arsenal? Can see it ending in a draw.

Nah no chance, Arsenal will absolutely batter them. Had a decent run of scoring in four games but now lost their last three pretty soundly to teams they shouldnt be getting soundly beaten by. I wouldnt watch it if youre holding out hope of Arsenal dropping points, its a very easy three points today.
Offline killer-heels

Re: Premier League Fixtures 26th Dec - 31st Dec
« Reply #2824 on: Today at 01:36:47 pm »
Cant believe Sky have chosen to put the Fulham-Arsenal game on. That Spurs-Bournemouth one looks like it will be great.
Online Good King WencDimGlas

Re: Premier League Fixtures 26th Dec - 31st Dec
« Reply #2825 on: Today at 01:41:03 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 01:36:47 pm
Cant believe Sky have chosen to put the Fulham-Arsenal game on. That Spurs-Bournemouth one looks like it will be great.

neither of them seeem that interesting to me  ;D  Both should be easy enough wins for Arsenal and Spurs.

Bentancur back for them is a huge boost.
Online "Santa Claus is wearing his shorts"

Re: Premier League Fixtures 26th Dec - 31st Dec
« Reply #2826 on: Today at 01:43:45 pm »
Quote from: Good King WencDimGlas on Today at 01:41:03 pm
neither of them seeem that interesting to me  ;D  Both should be easy enough wins for Arsenal and Spurs.

Bentancur back for them is a huge boost.

We all think this, and then Solanke will go and smash a hat trick ;)
Online Hestoic

Re: Premier League Fixtures 26th Dec - 31st Dec
« Reply #2827 on: Today at 01:47:33 pm »
Quote from: Redley on Today at 01:12:46 pm
Nah no chance, Arsenal will absolutely batter them. Had a decent run of scoring in four games but now lost their last three pretty soundly to teams they shouldnt be getting soundly beaten by. I wouldnt watch it if youre holding out hope of Arsenal dropping points, its a very easy three points today.

Not planning on watching no. I got lucky with thinking West Ham could get a result and enjoyed that game, but would be pushing my luck with this one I think!
Offline killer-heels

Re: Premier League Fixtures 26th Dec - 31st Dec
« Reply #2828 on: Today at 01:48:14 pm »
Quote from: Good King WencDimGlas on Today at 01:41:03 pm
neither of them seeem that interesting to me  ;D  Both should be easy enough wins for Arsenal and Spurs.

Bentancur back for them is a huge boost.

Dont think Bournemouth is an easy game for anyone right now, especially for a side as limited as spurs.
Online Good King WencDimGlas

Re: Premier League Fixtures 26th Dec - 31st Dec
« Reply #2829 on: Today at 01:54:18 pm »
Quote from: "Santa Claus is wearing his shorts" on Today at 01:43:45 pm
We all think this, and then Solanke will go and smash a hat trick ;)

 ;D  be nice wouldnt it!

Why are these 2 games on at the same time, seems odd for what is a holiday weekend.
Online gerrardisgod

Re: Premier League Fixtures 26th Dec - 31st Dec
« Reply #2830 on: Today at 01:56:00 pm »
Quote from: Good King WencDimGlas on Today at 01:54:18 pm
;D  be nice wouldnt it!

Why are these 2 games on at the same time, seems odd for what is a holiday weekend.
Assume they couldnt organise policing for a later game on NYE.
Online Tis the season to be jillc

Re: Premier League Fixtures 26th Dec - 31st Dec
« Reply #2831 on: Today at 01:59:12 pm »
Quote from: Good King WencDimGlas on Today at 01:54:18 pm
;D  be nice wouldnt it!

Why are these 2 games on at the same time, seems odd for what is a holiday weekend.

I am quite pleased as it saves fans from getting caught up in bad traffic on new year's eve.
Online Hazell Nutter

Re: Premier League Fixtures 26th Dec - 31st Dec
« Reply #2832 on: Today at 01:59:56 pm »
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on Today at 01:12:28 pm
They've been without Jimenez and William for their last three games but they're back today which should help. They scored 14 in 3 followed by 0 in 3!

True, let's see what happens now they're back.
