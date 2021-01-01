« previous next »
Author Topic: Premier League Fixtures 26th Dec - 31st Dec  (Read 31975 times)

Online your djemba djembas

Re: Premier League Fixtures 26th Dec - 31st Dec
« Reply #2520 on: Today at 05:50:27 pm »
Quote from: Lad on Today at 05:38:07 pm
Annoyingly shouts out the name of every player about to shoot.


He's obviously a 'Bruno Fernandes' wanker too. Drop the 'Bruno' lads! Every fcuking time
Online OkieRedman

Re: Premier League Fixtures 26th Dec - 31st Dec
« Reply #2521 on: Today at 05:51:37 pm »
Online Hymer Red

Re: Premier League Fixtures 26th Dec - 31st Dec
« Reply #2522 on: Today at 05:52:05 pm »
Free kick for nowt for Jonny Evans
Online Gerry83

Re: Premier League Fixtures 26th Dec - 31st Dec
« Reply #2523 on: Today at 05:52:32 pm »
Very nothing game again where Utd are there for the taking but will still end up winning this 2 nil somehow.
Online BOBSCOUSE

Re: Premier League Fixtures 26th Dec - 31st Dec
« Reply #2524 on: Today at 05:53:35 pm »
Quote from: Hymer Red on Today at 05:52:05 pm
Free kick for nowt for Jonny Evans

Was just about to post about how he was time-wasting then, in the 20th minute, when they made a right pigs ear of playing out from the back - absolute joke of a football team
Online shank94

Re: Premier League Fixtures 26th Dec - 31st Dec
« Reply #2525 on: Today at 05:53:56 pm »
shit game
Offline QC

Re: Premier League Fixtures 26th Dec - 31st Dec
« Reply #2526 on: Today at 05:54:34 pm »
Wonder what the current market value of United attacking players is. Cant be more than 40m collectively
Online Bob Harris

Re: Premier League Fixtures 26th Dec - 31st Dec
« Reply #2527 on: Today at 05:55:01 pm »
Quote from: red mongoose on Today at 05:43:58 pm
The ball came off the one player "scratchily"

Fuck off, Drury. I bet his thesaurus has cum stains all over it.

 ;D ;D
Brilliant
Online OkieRedman

Re: Premier League Fixtures 26th Dec - 31st Dec
« Reply #2528 on: Today at 05:56:15 pm »
Quote from: shank94 on Today at 05:53:56 pm
shit game

As it should be. Both sides are shit.
Online Hymer Red

Re: Premier League Fixtures 26th Dec - 31st Dec
« Reply #2529 on: Today at 05:56:57 pm »
Forest keeper kicking all over the pitch where there are no Forest players
Online Tis the season to be jillc

Re: Premier League Fixtures 26th Dec - 31st Dec
« Reply #2530 on: Today at 05:59:28 pm »
Quote from: Hymer Red on Today at 05:56:57 pm
Forest keeper kicking all over the pitch where there are no Forest players

I love the way every time he messes up he looks to blame it on someone else. Obviously from the Pickford school of goalkeeping.
Offline elsewhere

Re: Premier League Fixtures 26th Dec - 31st Dec
« Reply #2531 on: Today at 06:00:59 pm »
Utd toothless in attack, Nottingham won't lose this if they are capable of scoring a goal
Online Hymer Red

Re: Premier League Fixtures 26th Dec - 31st Dec
« Reply #2532 on: Today at 06:01:30 pm »
Brailsford thinks the Forest stand stinks of piss ....... hes in for a shock isnt he??
Offline elsewhere

Re: Premier League Fixtures 26th Dec - 31st Dec
« Reply #2533 on: Today at 06:02:00 pm »
Quote from: Hymer Red on Today at 05:56:57 pm
Forest keeper kicking all over the pitch where there are no Forest players
Not an easy task to spot someone in a forest though
Online Hazell Nutter

Re: Premier League Fixtures 26th Dec - 31st Dec
« Reply #2534 on: Today at 06:02:21 pm »
Just realised Antony's playing.
Online Hazell Nutter

Re: Premier League Fixtures 26th Dec - 31st Dec
« Reply #2535 on: Today at 06:02:47 pm »
Quote from: elsewhere on Today at 06:02:00 pm
Not an easy task to spot someone in a forest though

He can't see Wood?
Offline QC

Re: Premier League Fixtures 26th Dec - 31st Dec
« Reply #2536 on: Today at 06:03:17 pm »
Quote from: Hazell Nutter on Today at 06:02:21 pm
Just realised Antony's playing.

Generous description calling it playing
Online Hazell Nutter

Re: Premier League Fixtures 26th Dec - 31st Dec
« Reply #2537 on: Today at 06:05:08 pm »
Quote from: QC on Today at 06:03:17 pm
Generous description calling it playing

Touché. Hope he hangs around long enough to do his 360 degree spin before he inevitably gets hooked.
Online cdav

Re: Premier League Fixtures 26th Dec - 31st Dec
« Reply #2538 on: Today at 06:05:11 pm »
Neville quick to defend that United tackle, would be full of oohs and aghs if it were other teams
Online OkieRedman

Re: Premier League Fixtures 26th Dec - 31st Dec
« Reply #2539 on: Today at 06:05:26 pm »
A shot!

Hang on, it's really taking off!
Offline elsewhere

Re: Premier League Fixtures 26th Dec - 31st Dec
« Reply #2540 on: Today at 06:06:11 pm »
Online "Santa Claus is wearing his shorts"

Re: Premier League Fixtures 26th Dec - 31st Dec
« Reply #2541 on: Today at 06:07:37 pm »
Quote from: Hymer Red on Today at 06:01:30 pm
Brailsford thinks the Forest stand stinks of piss ....... hes in for a shock isnt he??

Went past their place yesterday, the roof supports were covered in mould, looked like a right dump
Online lukeb1981

Re: Premier League Fixtures 26th Dec - 31st Dec
« Reply #2542 on: Today at 06:10:52 pm »
Quote from: cdav on Today at 06:05:11 pm
Neville quick to defend that United tackle, would be full of oohs and aghs if it were other teams
Are Var listening to sky while watching the match -its like he is trying to sway the decision with the shite he comes out with - like straight away with Arsenal he was on about him slipping then that is the excuse var came out with for not awarding the pen
