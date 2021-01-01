Annoyingly shouts out the name of every player about to shoot.
Free kick for nowt for Jonny Evans
The ball came off the one player "scratchily"Fuck off, Drury. I bet his thesaurus has cum stains all over it.
shit game
Forest keeper kicking all over the pitch where there are no Forest players
Not an easy task to spot someone in a forest though
Just realised Antony's playing.
Generous description calling it playing
He can't see Wood?
Brailsford thinks the Forest stand stinks of piss ....... hes in for a shock isnt he??
Neville quick to defend that United tackle, would be full of oohs and aghs if it were other teams
