« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 57 58 59 60 61 [62]   Go Down

Author Topic: Premier League Fixtures 26th Dec - 31st Dec  (Read 30548 times)

Online DelTrotter

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,302
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Premier League Fixtures 26th Dec - 31st Dec
« Reply #2440 on: Today at 04:21:43 pm »
 ;D ;D
Logged

Online TheShanklyGates

  • Firmly in the "shake it all about" camp
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,549
  • Outside The Shankly Gates...
Re: Premier League Fixtures 26th Dec - 31st Dec
« Reply #2441 on: Today at 04:22:02 pm »
You can always trust Everton to make a poor set of results look more palatable ;D
Logged
Quote from: L6 Red on April  6, 2010, 08:32:42 pm
I've just wiped the sticky residue from my bellend onto the television screen. Taste it Leo. You deserve it.
Quote from: Golden_Child on March  4, 2017, 07:32:17 pm
I would honestly let Wijnaldum jizz in my face right now

Online Peabee

  • SKPB! Is goin' down der Asd.....der Waitrose.....anyone wannany hummus?
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,738
Re: Premier League Fixtures 26th Dec - 31st Dec
« Reply #2442 on: Today at 04:22:14 pm »
Hahaha
Logged
We aren't walking through the storm now - we are the storm.

Offline elsewhere

  • Turning Japanese, I think I'm turning Japanese, I really think I mean African, so...
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 31,298
Re: Premier League Fixtures 26th Dec - 31st Dec
« Reply #2443 on: Today at 04:23:15 pm »
Everton's last match is Arsenal away, we know how it will turn out if we need them to do a favor
Logged

Online Chakan Stevens

  • Chaka Chaka.....is in love with Aristotle but only for votes. The proud owner of some very private piles and an inflatable harem! Winner of RAWK's Carabao Cup captian contest.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 90,884
  • Internet Terrorist lvl VI
Re: Premier League Fixtures 26th Dec - 31st Dec
« Reply #2444 on: Today at 04:23:53 pm »
Are Everton singing Fuck VAR or is that the wolves fans?
Logged

Online Good King WencDimGlas

  • Die Nullfünfer.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 38,566
  • Michael Sheen is the actual Prince of 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿
Re: Premier League Fixtures 26th Dec - 31st Dec
« Reply #2445 on: Today at 04:25:09 pm »
Quote from: Chakan Stevens on Today at 04:23:53 pm
Are Everton singing Fuck VAR or is that the wolves fans?

wolves, theyve been screwed over more than anyone by it this season! Even more than Liverpool.
Logged

Online Redsnappa

  • Pining for No.20
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,750
  • Thanks Shanks for Tosh and Kev.
Re: Premier League Fixtures 26th Dec - 31st Dec
« Reply #2446 on: Today at 04:27:00 pm »
Seamus Coleman is playing under his 9th different manager  ;D
Logged

Online Ghost of Christmas RAWK

  • Bands won't play no more. Too much fighting on the dance floor! Probably one of only three people who knows the meaning of "depuratory", the Suzy Dent-esque freakshow! Hannoying homunculus.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,875
  • mundus vult decipi
Re: Premier League Fixtures 26th Dec - 31st Dec
« Reply #2447 on: Today at 04:28:07 pm »
Quote from: Redsnappa on Today at 04:27:00 pm
Seamus Coleman is playing under his 9th different manager  ;D
Do they still think Coleman's mustard?
Logged
"Every man has a right to utter what he thinks truth, and every other man has a right to knock him down for it."
Samuel (not Glen) Johnson, as reported by James (not Joey) Boswell. They must have foreseen RAWK ;D

Online Good King WencDimGlas

  • Die Nullfünfer.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 38,566
  • Michael Sheen is the actual Prince of 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿
Re: Premier League Fixtures 26th Dec - 31st Dec
« Reply #2448 on: Today at 04:28:27 pm »
Everton finally have an effort, McNeils shot goes off the post.
Logged

Offline Zlen

  • Suspicious of systems. But getting lots.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,371
Re: Premier League Fixtures 26th Dec - 31st Dec
« Reply #2449 on: Today at 04:29:35 pm »
Everton have a pretty shitty schedule ahead. Few results for Luton and the others and Everton will be right down under the line. Worrying times.
Logged

Online Lad

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,974
  • Press your space face close to mine love.
Re: Premier League Fixtures 26th Dec - 31st Dec
« Reply #2450 on: Today at 04:30:04 pm »
Quote from: Ghost of Christmas RAWK on Today at 04:28:07 pm
Do they still think Coleman's mustard?

🤦‍♂️
Logged

Online Redsnappa

  • Pining for No.20
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,750
  • Thanks Shanks for Tosh and Kev.
Re: Premier League Fixtures 26th Dec - 31st Dec
« Reply #2451 on: Today at 04:31:39 pm »
Quote from: Zlen on Today at 04:29:35 pm
Everton have a pretty shitty schedule ahead. Few results for Luton and the others and Everton will be right down under the line. Worrying times.

Brentford dropping like a stone to join them. 5 defeats in a row now I believe.
Logged

Online DelTrotter

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,302
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Premier League Fixtures 26th Dec - 31st Dec
« Reply #2452 on: Today at 04:31:52 pm »
O'Neil is doing a great job, thought they might go down this season or at least struggle, would probably in the top 4 if their games had been officiated properly, were without Neto for a good while too.
Logged

Online Good King WencDimGlas

  • Die Nullfünfer.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 38,566
  • Michael Sheen is the actual Prince of 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿
Re: Premier League Fixtures 26th Dec - 31st Dec
« Reply #2453 on: Today at 04:32:32 pm »
Shame thats offside, Hwang deserves a goal.
Logged

Online Bincey

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,061
  • Is that Joe Pasquale? In the garden?
Re: Premier League Fixtures 26th Dec - 31st Dec
« Reply #2454 on: Today at 04:32:33 pm »
Sounds like Burnley denied a clear pen.
Logged

Offline elsewhere

  • Turning Japanese, I think I'm turning Japanese, I really think I mean African, so...
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 31,298
Re: Premier League Fixtures 26th Dec - 31st Dec
« Reply #2455 on: Today at 04:33:09 pm »
play 6-3-1 and concede 3 in 60 mins
Logged

Online DelTrotter

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,302
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Premier League Fixtures 26th Dec - 31st Dec
« Reply #2456 on: Today at 04:35:15 pm »
Villa are dreadful
Logged

Offline elsewhere

  • Turning Japanese, I think I'm turning Japanese, I really think I mean African, so...
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 31,298
Re: Premier League Fixtures 26th Dec - 31st Dec
« Reply #2457 on: Today at 04:35:23 pm »
Can Nottingham get anything from Utd?
Logged

Online gerrardisgod

  • has all his sisters with him.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,711
  • Anal Dirge Prat
Re: Premier League Fixtures 26th Dec - 31st Dec
« Reply #2458 on: Today at 04:35:27 pm »
Burnley 2-2!
Logged
AHA!

Online Redsnappa

  • Pining for No.20
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,750
  • Thanks Shanks for Tosh and Kev.
Re: Premier League Fixtures 26th Dec - 31st Dec
« Reply #2459 on: Today at 04:35:42 pm »
No Origi at all today for Forest.
Logged

Online [new username under construction]

  • Poster formerly know as shadowbane. Never lost his head whilst others panicked. Fucking kopite!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,884
  • Insert something awesome here!
Re: Premier League Fixtures 26th Dec - 31st Dec
« Reply #2460 on: Today at 04:36:05 pm »
Jesus it literally IS burnley MkII isn't it!!! Score first and defend that lead by putting everyone behind the ball, concede first and collapse
Logged

Online Hymer Red

  • With the money from the accident she bought herself a mobile home...
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,582
Re: Premier League Fixtures 26th Dec - 31st Dec
« Reply #2461 on: Today at 04:37:17 pm »
Quote from: elsewhere on Today at 04:35:23 pm
Can Nottingham get anything from Utd?

Game for a laugh has been very funny all season
Logged
This Klopp fella, hes not bad is he?

Online 4pool

  • Mr. ( last name) Minister Of Truth - 1984 to 1984. The first to do a Moyesed. A pore grammarist.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 52,290
  • Liverpool: European Capital of Football 2005/2006
Re: Premier League Fixtures 26th Dec - 31st Dec
« Reply #2462 on: Today at 04:38:30 pm »
Burnley equalize with 10 men. Berge sent off earlier this half.
Logged
Either we are a club of supporters or become a club of customers.

Online oojason

  • The Official RAWK Audio Visual God. Founder Member of the Ricky Gervais' 'David Brad Fan Club'.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,599
  • The Awkward Squad
Re: Premier League Fixtures 26th Dec - 31st Dec
« Reply #2463 on: Today at 04:38:34 pm »

Cheats [2] - 0 Sheffield United; Álvarez 61‎'‎ - https://dubz.link/v/cdfw3f


Sander Berge (Burnley) second yellow card against Aston Villa 56' - https://dubz.link/v/2na0ba

Aston Villa 2 - [2] Burnley; Lyle Foster 71‎'‎ - https://dubz.link/v/3m8dwx


Wolves [3] - 0 Everton; Craig Dawson 61' - https://streamin.one/v/101fd1d2

Logged
.
Some 'Useful Info' for following the football + TV, Streams, Highlights & Replays etc - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769

A mini-index of RAWK's 'Liverpool Audio / Video Thread' content over the years; & more - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769.msg17787576#msg17787576

Offline elsewhere

  • Turning Japanese, I think I'm turning Japanese, I really think I mean African, so...
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 31,298
Re: Premier League Fixtures 26th Dec - 31st Dec
« Reply #2464 on: Today at 04:40:22 pm »
How come Burnley is much much better recently? Did they change the manager?
Logged

Online FiSh77

  • LoAves0. Is completely hooked on RAWK. Dead ringer for Amos Taylor. Burns, baby, burns.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,514
  • We all live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Premier League Fixtures 26th Dec - 31st Dec
« Reply #2465 on: Today at 04:41:46 pm »
Quote from: oojason on Today at 04:38:34 pm
Cheats [2] - 0 Sheffield United; Álvarez 61‎'‎ - https://dubz.link/v/cdfw3f


Sander Berge (Burnley) second yellow card against Aston Villa 56' - https://dubz.link/v/2na0ba

Aston Villa 2 - [2] Burnley; Lyle Foster 71‎'‎ - https://dubz.link/v/3m8dwx


Wolves [3] - 0 Shite Cheats; Craig Dawson 61' - https://streamin.one/v/101fd1d2



Edited for accuracy
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 57 58 59 60 61 [62]   Go Up
« previous next »
 