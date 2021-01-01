« previous next »
Re: Premier League Fixtures 26th Dec - 31st Dec
« Reply #2360 on: Today at 02:29:51 pm »
That lad down left for Luton at the end is absolute muck
Re: Premier League Fixtures 26th Dec - 31st Dec
« Reply #2361 on: Today at 02:30:51 pm »
Rile-Me costed L. Nee-Naw "The Child" Torrence the first jack the hat-trick since Eon Rush vs Accursed Toffos, many moons passed. Nee-Naw he could have done a concreted his palace in the pantyhose off the LibPole Gods...was not was for the invented intervention of Rile-Me whistler.

Re: Premier League Fixtures 26th Dec - 31st Dec
« Reply #2362 on: Today at 02:30:57 pm »
Quote from: SamLad on Today at 02:28:05 pm
Guimares
Martinez
the other Martinez

Yeah Guimarez is a shout


Re: Premier League Fixtures 26th Dec - 31st Dec
« Reply #2363 on: Today at 02:31:26 pm »
Foden, Pickford, Gomes, Holgate, Davies, Gordon, Coleman, Richie-la...

There's a fucken long list before you get to Palmer
Re: Premier League Fixtures 26th Dec - 31st Dec
« Reply #2364 on: Today at 02:31:33 pm »
Quote from: SamLad on Today at 02:28:05 pm
Guimares
Martinez
the other Martinez

Good shouts, I'd like to add Foden to the list also
Re: Premier League Fixtures 26th Dec - 31st Dec
« Reply #2365 on: Today at 02:32:07 pm »
Enzo arguing with Thiago silva at ft

I dunno what they're saying but Enzo will be wrong
Re: Premier League Fixtures 26th Dec - 31st Dec
« Reply #2366 on: Today at 02:32:13 pm »
I hope we never sign a player that wears his shorts like Gusto
Re: Premier League Fixtures 26th Dec - 31st Dec
« Reply #2367 on: Today at 02:32:55 pm »
Quote from: BOBSCOUSE on Today at 02:31:26 pm
Foden, Pickford, Gomes, Holgate, Davies, Gordon, Coleman, Richie-la...

There's a fucken long list before you get to Palmer

I did say 'potential' 😉
Re: Premier League Fixtures 26th Dec - 31st Dec
« Reply #2368 on: Today at 02:33:10 pm »
Quote from: BOBSCOUSE on Today at 02:31:26 pm
Foden, Pickford, Gomes, Holgate, Davies, Gordon, Coleman, Richie-la...

There's a fucken long list before you get to Palmer

Fuck me how have we all just left Pickford out

Maybe because it's not nice to pick on the mentally ill
Re: Premier League Fixtures 26th Dec - 31st Dec
« Reply #2369 on: Today at 02:33:47 pm »
Quote from: Cesar on Today at 02:32:55 pm
I did say 'potential' 😉

You've started a sub thread

😂
Re: Premier League Fixtures 26th Dec - 31st Dec
« Reply #2370 on: Today at 02:34:03 pm »
Quote from: wampa1 on Today at 02:29:32 pm
Bernardo Silva

Absolutely THE most egregious wank stain shithouse slimy shitehawk, of the lot.

Re: Premier League Fixtures 26th Dec - 31st Dec
« Reply #2371 on: Today at 02:34:16 pm »
The Luton manager and keeper look like twins
Re: Premier League Fixtures 26th Dec - 31st Dec
« Reply #2372 on: Today at 02:34:42 pm »
Quote from: BOBSCOUSE on Today at 02:31:26 pm
Foden, Pickford, Gomes, Holgate, Davies, Gordon, Coleman, Richie-la...

There's a fucken long list before you get to Palmer

PL Obnoxious XI
https://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=355275.0
Re: Premier League Fixtures 26th Dec - 31st Dec
« Reply #2373 on: Today at 02:42:46 pm »
.
Today's 3pm kick offs...


Villa XI: Martínez; Konsa, Diego Carlos, Lenglet, Moreno; Bailey, McGinn , Douglas Luiz, Ramsey; Diaby; Watkins.
Burnley XI: Trafford; Vitinho, O'Shea, Beyer, Taylor; Odobert, Berge, Brownhill , Gudmundsson; Foster, Amdouni.

^ https://1stream.soccer/soccer/aston-villa-burnley-live-stream/1285693 & https://vipleague.im/football/aston-villa-vs-burnley-streaming
& https://reddit2.sportshub.stream/event/%D0%B0st%D0%BEn_v%D1%96ll%D0%B0_burnl%D0%B5y_180715522



Palace XI: Henderson; Clyne, Andersen, Guéhi, Mitchell; Lerma, Richards, Eze; Olise, Mateta, Ayew.
Brentford XI: Flekken; Zanka, Collins, Pinnock; Roerslev, Jensen, Nørgaard, Janelt, Ghoddos; Lewis-Potter, Wissa.

^ https://1stream.soccer/soccer/crystal-palace-brentford-live-stream/1285694 & https://vipleague.im/football/crystal-palace-vs-brentford-streaming
& https://reddit2.sportshub.stream/event/%D1%81ryst%D0%B0l_%D1%80%D0%B0l%D0%B0%D1%81%D0%B5_br%D0%B5ntf%D0%BErd_180715521



Cheats XI: Ederson, Walker, Aké, Akanji, Gvardiol, Kovacic, Rodri, Grealish, Foden, Bernardo Silva, Álvarez
Sheffield Utd XI: Foderingham, Baldock, Robinson, Trusty, Bogle, Thomas, Norwood, Vinicius Souza, Osula, Brooks, Slimane.

^ https://1stream.soccer/soccer/manchester-city-sheffield-united-live-stream/1285695 & https://vipleague.im/football/manchester-city-vs-sheffield-united-streaming
& https://reddit2.sportshub.stream/event/m%D0%B0n%D1%81h%D0%B5st%D0%B5r_%D1%81%D1%96ty_sh%D0%B5ff%D1%96%D0%B5ld_utd_180715520



Wolves XI:  José Sá; Kilman, Dawson, Tote; Semedo, Joao Gomes, Doyle, Aït-Nouri; Hwang, Matheus Cunha, Sarabia.
Everton XI: Pickford; Patterson, Keane, Tarkowski, Branthwaite, Mykolenko; Harrison, Garner, Onana, McNeil; Calvert-Lewin.

^ https://1stream.soccer/soccer/wolverhampton-wanderers-everton-live-stream/1285696 & https://vipleague.im/football/wolverhampton-wanderers-vs-everton-streaming-link-1
& https://reddit2.sportshub.stream/event/w%D0%BElv%D0%B5rh%D0%B0m%D1%80t%D0%BEn_%D0%B5v%D0%B5rt%D0%BEn_180715519



TV channels around the world showing Premier League matches live (+ great for IPTV etc) : www.livesoccertv.com/competitions/england/premier-league
Re: Premier League Fixtures 26th Dec - 31st Dec
« Reply #2374 on: Today at 02:44:56 pm »
Bets on KDB getting reinjured? Shades of Agueros final few seasons
Re: Premier League Fixtures 26th Dec - 31st Dec
« Reply #2375 on: Today at 02:45:58 pm »
Such a shame Palmer is a Chelsea player
Re: Premier League Fixtures 26th Dec - 31st Dec
« Reply #2376 on: Today at 02:57:09 pm »
The cheats trying to drum up an atmosphere and parading their trophies as if they mean anything! This game will be an easy one to avoid
Re: Premier League Fixtures 26th Dec - 31st Dec
« Reply #2377 on: Today at 02:59:58 pm »
Quote from: Gerry83 on Today at 02:57:09 pm
The cheats trying to drum up an atmosphere and parading their trophies as if they mean anything! This game will be an easy one to avoid

Saw that cheating cnuts felt sick and switched to the bitters game I wonder how many more people see those trophys and think Cheating Bastards
Re: Premier League Fixtures 26th Dec - 31st Dec
« Reply #2378 on: Today at 03:01:13 pm »
Pickford stood in the tunnel sniffing smelling salts and literally talking to himself
Re: Premier League Fixtures 26th Dec - 31st Dec
« Reply #2379 on: Today at 03:02:13 pm »
Quote from: Rushing to the Boxing Day sales on Today at 03:01:13 pm
Pickford stood in the tunnel sniffing smelling salts and literally talking to himself

He will be talking to his imaginary friend all kids have one
Re: Premier League Fixtures 26th Dec - 31st Dec
« Reply #2380 on: Today at 03:03:25 pm »
bit snide that from Tarkowsky.
Re: Premier League Fixtures 26th Dec - 31st Dec
« Reply #2381 on: Today at 03:03:55 pm »
Quote from: Hymer Red on Today at 03:02:13 pm
He will be talking to his imaginary friend all kids have one

Still waiting for that career ender on him

I don't feel the slightest bit guilty in saying that either
Re: Premier League Fixtures 26th Dec - 31st Dec
« Reply #2382 on: Today at 03:04:31 pm »
Wonder why Everton are wearing beige?!
Rile-Me costed L. Nee-Naw "The Child" Torrence the first jack the hat-trick since Eon Rush vs Accursed Toffos, many moons passed. Nee-Naw he could have done a concreted his palace in the pantyhose off the LibPole Gods...was not was for the invented intervention of Rile-Me whistler.

Re: Premier League Fixtures 26th Dec - 31st Dec
« Reply #2383 on: Today at 03:05:16 pm »
Quote from: Dr. Beaker on Today at 03:04:31 pm
Wonder why Everton are wearing beige?!

its grey  :P

For the same reason Chelsea wore away kits today - just because.
Re: Premier League Fixtures 26th Dec - 31st Dec
« Reply #2384 on: Today at 03:06:26 pm »
Quote from: BOBSCOUSE on Today at 02:31:26 pm
Foden, Pickford, Gomes, Holgate, Davies, Gordon, Coleman, Richie-la...

There's a fucken long list before you get to Palmer
In terms of actions he's nowhere near others yet I agree. But that grid of his is close to Foden, Bruno and Gordon levels of irritating. Can definitely see him becoming detested if he does something ratty (like score) against us.
Re: Premier League Fixtures 26th Dec - 31st Dec
« Reply #2385 on: Today at 03:07:16 pm »
Hwang messsed that right up, shame! Hes looking sharp again, been in great form.
Re: Premier League Fixtures 26th Dec - 31st Dec
« Reply #2386 on: Today at 03:07:56 pm »
Quote from: Dr. Beaker on Today at 03:04:31 pm
Wonder why Everton are wearing beige?!

Cos its not Red???
Re: Premier League Fixtures 26th Dec - 31st Dec
« Reply #2387 on: Today at 03:08:26 pm »
Quote from: Good King WencDimGlas on Today at 03:07:16 pm
Hwang messsed that right up, shame! Hes looking sharp again, been in great form.
he's hwank today
Re: Premier League Fixtures 26th Dec - 31st Dec
« Reply #2388 on: Today at 03:09:40 pm »
Quote from: Hymer Red on Today at 03:02:13 pm
He will be talking to his imaginary friend all kids have one

Pickford doesn't have an imaginary friend;he has imaginary arms...
Re: Premier League Fixtures 26th Dec - 31st Dec
« Reply #2389 on: Today at 03:10:50 pm »
Quote from: who the fuck has tukrish delight for chrimbo dinner on Today at 03:09:40 pm
Pickford doesn't have an imaginary friend;he has imaginary arms...

That Hwang replay in slo mo needs Benny Hill music lol
