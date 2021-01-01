.Today's 3pm kick offs...Villa XI:
Martínez; Konsa, Diego Carlos, Lenglet, Moreno; Bailey, McGinn , Douglas Luiz, Ramsey; Diaby; Watkins.Burnley XI:
Trafford; Vitinho, O'Shea, Beyer, Taylor; Odobert, Berge, Brownhill , Gudmundsson; Foster, Amdouni.
Henderson; Clyne, Andersen, Guéhi, Mitchell; Lerma, Richards, Eze; Olise, Mateta, Ayew.Brentford XI:
Flekken; Zanka, Collins, Pinnock; Roerslev, Jensen, Nørgaard, Janelt, Ghoddos; Lewis-Potter, Wissa.
Ederson, Walker, Aké, Akanji, Gvardiol, Kovacic, Rodri, Grealish, Foden, Bernardo Silva, ÁlvarezSheffield Utd XI:
Foderingham, Baldock, Robinson, Trusty, Bogle, Thomas, Norwood, Vinicius Souza, Osula, Brooks, Slimane.
José Sá; Kilman, Dawson, Tote; Semedo, Joao Gomes, Doyle, Aït-Nouri; Hwang, Matheus Cunha, Sarabia.Everton XI:
Pickford; Patterson, Keane, Tarkowski, Branthwaite, Mykolenko; Harrison, Garner, Onana, McNeil; Calvert-Lewin.
