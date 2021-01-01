I think I'd go with weakest in terms of teams at the top. Man City seem to be suffering a similar hangover to when we went close to the quadruple and you'd struggle to find many of our fans that would say we've played well this season. Arsenal amongst it with a non-scoring attack and Villa are amongst it as well.



I'd say we've got a decent chance of winning it as I think we'll improve as the season rolls on. That we're top without playing especially well is certainly promising.



agree, it's brilliant for the league with teams taking points off each other



If you look at who took points off City... it becomes clearer that this is a more competitive season:- Liverpool (We're an everpresent challenger)- Chelsea (they might be down in the doldrums, but you'd expect them to get something against any big team)- Villa (a challenger(for now), so it's half expected)- Palace (Palace usually take a few points from contenders)- Spurs (Of course- the turd that won't flush)- Arsenal (Serious challenger last year and this year)That's a competitive league- all the other teams clawing their way up the table, and 4 of the top 6 taking points off the "champions elect".Look at the English teams in Europe... performing commendable.City's "form" has nothing to do with it. This is what a competitive season looks like. It appears as though it's weak, because you're only looking at it from City's perspective.It's shaping up to be a great season mate.Of course... PGMOL has had their hand in it, but hopefully... we just might do it..