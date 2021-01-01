« previous next »
Premier League Fixtures 26th Dec - 31st Dec

Re: Premier League Fixtures 26th Dec - 31st Dec
Reply #2240 on: Yesterday at 11:41:16 pm
Quote from: Gerry83 on Yesterday at 11:31:02 pm
A true Christmas classic!
Now someone just needs to post the Fellaini dribble v Bayern gif.. to think I was on here when RVP was firing us to the title by February
Great chiefs and great loves in obliterated light

Re: Premier League Fixtures 26th Dec - 31st Dec
Reply #2241 on: Yesterday at 11:42:39 pm
Quote from: tonysleft on Yesterday at 11:41:16 pm
Now someone just needs to post the Fellaini dribble v Bayern gif.. to think I was on here when RVP was firing us to the title by February

We could post the one where he hits the steward by the corner flag at Anfield if youd rather?
Re: Premier League Fixtures 26th Dec - 31st Dec
Reply #2242 on: Yesterday at 11:43:39 pm
Quote from: tonysleft on Yesterday at 11:41:16 pm
Now someone just needs to post the Fellaini dribble v Bayern gif.. to think I was on here when RVP was firing us to the title by February

An all but a distant memory
Quote from: Saul Goodman on February 10, 2013, 09:26:15 pm
Re: Premier League Fixtures 26th Dec - 31st Dec
Reply #2243 on: Today at 12:30:51 am
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on Yesterday at 10:47:16 pm
Classic Moyes. Just said Pacqueta felt something in the back of his knee in the warm-up, but they decided to play him anyway!
AKA The Hodgson method
Re: Premier League Fixtures 26th Dec - 31st Dec
Reply #2244 on: Today at 12:38:45 am
Quote from: Twoturtleduvvas on Today at 12:30:51 am
AKA The Hodgson method
Paqueta failed the Resolve Test.
Re: Premier League Fixtures 26th Dec - 31st Dec
Reply #2245 on: Today at 12:47:04 am
Quote from: thejbs on Yesterday at 11:05:53 pm
Yup. I was the one who photoshopped it.
You have all our gratitude. How does glorious immortality feel? ;D
Re: Premier League Fixtures 26th Dec - 31st Dec
Reply #2246 on: Today at 12:49:12 am
Quote from: Twoturtleduvvas on Yesterday at 10:13:09 pm
Great evenings football Rawksters. Enjoyed that watch. Good fun along the way, what this place does really well
Yep the game threads here are the absolute best. I rarely watch any games these days except ours, but I love reading these threads - not knowing scores - and reliving the day's games minute by minute, with Jason's goalflashes.

Pisses all over MotD
Re: Premier League Fixtures 26th Dec - 31st Dec
Reply #2247 on: Today at 01:23:15 am
Quote from: Marv Murchin on Yesterday at 09:55:58 pm
No one likes a lick arse and some of the greatest minds, arent called Claire.

some people like an arse lick....oh oh I see. context.
Re: Premier League Fixtures 26th Dec - 31st Dec
Reply #2248 on: Today at 01:29:13 am
We are 17 points and 21 gd ahead of Chelsea? ahahahahahaha
Re: Premier League Fixtures 26th Dec - 31st Dec
Reply #2249 on: Today at 06:01:11 am
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 11:01:46 pm

5 Teams still "in the mix" by New Year.
What a season!
Re: Premier League Fixtures 26th Dec - 31st Dec
Reply #2250 on: Today at 06:13:18 am
Quote from: thaddeus on Yesterday at 10:33:59 pm
I think I'd go with weakest in terms of teams at the top.  Man City seem to be suffering a similar hangover to when we went close to the quadruple and you'd struggle to find many of our fans that would say we've played well this season. Arsenal amongst it with a non-scoring attack and Villa are amongst it as well.

I'd say we've got a decent chance of winning it as I think we'll improve as the season rolls on.  That we're top without playing especially well is certainly promising.
If you look at who took points off City... it becomes clearer that this is a more competitive season:

- Liverpool (We're an everpresent challenger)
- Chelsea (they might be down in the doldrums, but you'd expect them to get something against any big team)
- Villa (a challenger(for now), so it's half expected)
- Palace (Palace usually take a few points from contenders)
- Spurs (Of course- the turd that won't flush)
- Arsenal (Serious challenger last year and this year)

That's a competitive league- all the other teams clawing their way up the table, and 4 of the top 6 taking points off the "champions elect".
Look at the English teams in Europe... performing commendable.
City's "form" has nothing to do with it. This is what a competitive season looks like. It appears as though it's weak, because you're only looking at it from City's perspective.
Quote from: Roy Wabaloolah Wood on Yesterday at 10:41:59 pm
agree, it's brilliant for the league with teams taking points off each other
It's shaping up to be a great season mate.
Of course... PGMOL has had their hand in it, but hopefully... we just might do it.. ;)
Re: Premier League Fixtures 26th Dec - 31st Dec
Reply #2251 on: Today at 06:42:14 am
BBC match report for Arsenal crying about their usual suffering at the hands of VAR.
Subtle clickbait or what?
No mention of Odegaard playing basketball to earn them a point against the league leaders, whoever they are. More shite about Spurs as well.
Londoncentric drivel
Re: Premier League Fixtures 26th Dec - 31st Dec
Reply #2252 on: Today at 07:26:54 am
Quote from: 12C on Today at 06:42:14 am
BBC match report for Arsenal crying about their usual suffering at the hands of VAR.
Subtle clickbait or what?
No mention of Odegaard playing basketball to earn them a point against the league leaders, whoever they are. More shite about Spurs as well.
Londoncentric drivel

VAR cant chalk off that goal if a clear angle isnt available. How many favours do they want they got away with a major decision last week.
Re: Premier League Fixtures 26th Dec - 31st Dec
Reply #2253 on: Today at 07:41:26 am
Quote from: Gerry83 on Yesterday at 11:31:02 pm
A true Christmas classic!

I'd say it's more of an Easter classic, loads more crosses involved
Re: Premier League Fixtures 26th Dec - 31st Dec
Reply #2254 on: Today at 08:26:07 am
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on Yesterday at 11:04:03 pm
It says Johnny Evans was at fault for the Birmingham goal ;D
;D
Re: Premier League Fixtures 26th Dec - 31st Dec
Reply #2255 on: Today at 10:43:01 am
Quote from: Ghost of Christmas RAWK on Today at 12:47:04 am
You have all our gratitude. How does glorious immortality feel? ;D

Its up there with the time the daily mirror published my pisstake lfc 3rd kit mock-up thinking it was maybe a leak.
Re: Premier League Fixtures 26th Dec - 31st Dec
Reply #2256 on: Today at 10:56:50 am
Quote from: thejbs on Today at 10:43:01 am
Its up there with the time the daily mirror published my pisstake lfc 3rd kit mock-up thinking it was maybe a leak.
Now you're just bragging! ;)

Seriously, the Moyes one's pretty "special".
Re: Premier League Fixtures 26th Dec - 31st Dec
Reply #2257 on: Today at 11:00:18 am
Re: Premier League Fixtures 26th Dec - 31st Dec
Reply #2258 on: Today at 11:17:41 am
Quote from: PeterTheRed ... on Today at 11:00:18 am

Any title challenge this season will be(and so far, had been) built on the backs of that defense- Virg and the best goalie in the world.

I can see the goals returning 2nd half of the season as Darwin starts facing tired defences, Cody still has to find form, Jota returning and perhaps Diaz getting over his recent personal scare.

We can't rest Mo, but his winning-attitude, along with that of big Virg's, Trent's and Alisson's will be crucial. They're champions- used to winning stuff and we've got a winning manager .. so bring it on! (hopefully, we get reinforcements in Jan... and perhaps Fabio coming back and giving us a shot in the arm?)
Re: Premier League Fixtures 26th Dec - 31st Dec
Reply #2259 on: Today at 11:21:42 am
City to win 27 nil Saturday?

Luton could well beat Chelsea.

Wolves are decent, but Everton love escaping the Boo Camp.
Re: Premier League Fixtures 26th Dec - 31st Dec
Reply #2260 on: Today at 11:29:09 am
Quote from: Red Beret on Today at 11:21:42 am
City to win 27 nil Saturday?

Luton could well beat Chelsea.

Wolves are decent, but Everton love escaping the Boo Camp.
Wolves and Everton are both on a recent wave so that should be an entertaining game. I can see Luton beating Chelsea, yeah. They've given everyone else grief... BUT Chelsea's also been either brilliant in some games and complete tosh in others.
That's a dead cert for City, I'm afraid... and even if it isn't, Mr. Ref will have his say in it.
Re: Premier League Fixtures 26th Dec - 31st Dec
Reply #2261 on: Today at 01:01:24 pm
See Carra thinks West Ham goal wasn't in play. From what they showed yesterday it was very difficult to determine either way so not sure how he got to that conclusion.
Re: Premier League Fixtures 26th Dec - 31st Dec
Reply #2262 on: Today at 01:03:00 pm
Quote from: Gerrard flogged the gifts in Saudi on Today at 01:01:24 pm
See Carra thinks West Ham goal wasn't in play. From what they showed yesterday it was very difficult to determine either way so not sure how he got to that conclusion.
By being a prick. Thats how he usually does things.
