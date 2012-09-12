« previous next »
Author Topic: Premier League Fixtures 26th Dec - 31st Dec  (Read 21514 times)

Online SamLad

Re: Premier League Fixtures 26th Dec - 31st Dec
« Reply #1920 on: Today at 09:54:14 pm »
WH need to get some fresh legs on ffs
Online TALBERT

Re: Premier League Fixtures 26th Dec - 31st Dec
« Reply #1921 on: Today at 09:54:35 pm »
Smith Rowe coming on


Almost forgot him
Online TALBERT

Re: Premier League Fixtures 26th Dec - 31st Dec
« Reply #1922 on: Today at 09:54:56 pm »
Quote from: SamLad on Today at 09:54:14 pm
WH need to get some fresh legs on ffs

Hes got 4 more
Online LovelyCushionedHeader

Re: Premier League Fixtures 26th Dec - 31st Dec
« Reply #1923 on: Today at 09:54:59 pm »
Arsenal have very little on the bench don't they? Nketiah, Nelson and Smith-Rowe is very uninspired.
Online jckliew

Re: Premier League Fixtures 26th Dec - 31st Dec
« Reply #1924 on: Today at 09:55:13 pm »
10 minutes to endure
Online Marv Murchin

Re: Premier League Fixtures 26th Dec - 31st Dec
« Reply #1925 on: Today at 09:55:58 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 09:53:28 pm
Genuises usually are Claire.

No one likes a lick arse and some of the greatest minds, arent called Claire.
Offline QC

Re: Premier League Fixtures 26th Dec - 31st Dec
« Reply #1926 on: Today at 09:56:08 pm »
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on Today at 09:54:59 pm
Arsenal have very little on the bench don't they? Nketiah, Nelson and Smith-Rowe is very uninspired.

Circumstance of their own making - theyve been one of the biggest spenders around recently
Offline sheepfest

Re: Premier League Fixtures 26th Dec - 31st Dec
« Reply #1927 on: Today at 09:56:14 pm »
Quote from: Boaty McBoatface on Today at 09:54:06 pm
I prefer "top at the end of May 19th 2024" But it doesn't have the same ring to it.
Rings loud, proud and the inescapable reality in my book.
Online Coolie High

Re: Premier League Fixtures 26th Dec - 31st Dec
« Reply #1928 on: Today at 09:56:17 pm »
Quote from: Marv Murchin on Today at 09:55:58 pm
No one likes a lick arse and some of the greatest minds, arent called Claire.

 ;D
Offline Samie

Re: Premier League Fixtures 26th Dec - 31st Dec
« Reply #1929 on: Today at 09:56:51 pm »
Quote from: Marv Murchin on Today at 09:55:58 pm
No one likes a lick arse and some of the greatest minds, arent called Claire.

 ;D

Love you too mate.  :-*
Online smicer07

Re: Premier League Fixtures 26th Dec - 31st Dec
« Reply #1930 on: Today at 09:56:56 pm »
Quote from: Hazell Nutter on Today at 09:53:46 pm
What did he say? Pre-match he was saying there's no point moaning and they just have to get on with it.

He was whispering his answers, could barely hear him. But he just very curtly said 'because of injuried'
Offline WorldChampions

Re: Premier League Fixtures 26th Dec - 31st Dec
« Reply #1931 on: Today at 09:57:48 pm »
Full scale cheating and pettiness must be coming any minute.
Online DelTrotter

Re: Premier League Fixtures 26th Dec - 31st Dec
« Reply #1932 on: Today at 09:57:56 pm »
Something needs doing about these horrible c*nts and their diving.
Online Twoturtleduvvas

Re: Premier League Fixtures 26th Dec - 31st Dec
« Reply #1933 on: Today at 09:58:01 pm »
Another Saka dive
Online smicer07

Re: Premier League Fixtures 26th Dec - 31st Dec
« Reply #1934 on: Today at 09:58:02 pm »
Spurs would be top of it wasn't for injuries says Ferdinand.
Online RyanBabel19

Re: Premier League Fixtures 26th Dec - 31st Dec
« Reply #1935 on: Today at 09:58:21 pm »
That Saka dive :lmao
Online JRed

Re: Premier League Fixtures 26th Dec - 31st Dec
« Reply #1936 on: Today at 09:58:30 pm »
Saka again! Fucking book the c*nt! Finally McCoist calls him out on it.
Online Rush 82

Re: Premier League Fixtures 26th Dec - 31st Dec
« Reply #1937 on: Today at 09:58:34 pm »
Dive, dive, dive, dive..
Online TALBERT

Re: Premier League Fixtures 26th Dec - 31st Dec
« Reply #1938 on: Today at 09:58:36 pm »
Saka should be booked for diving too fucking right Mccoist
Online Clint Eastwood

Re: Premier League Fixtures 26th Dec - 31st Dec
« Reply #1939 on: Today at 09:58:37 pm »
Saka diving so that Arsenal have a thing to cry about if they lose.
Online Father Ted

Re: Premier League Fixtures 26th Dec - 31st Dec
« Reply #1940 on: Today at 09:58:39 pm »
Their diving is relentless.
Online Hazell Nutter

Re: Premier League Fixtures 26th Dec - 31st Dec
« Reply #1941 on: Today at 09:58:39 pm »
Quote from: smicer07 on Today at 09:56:56 pm
He was whispering his answers, could barely hear him. But he just very curtly said 'because of injuried'

Ah right, thanks.
Online Trotterwatch

Re: Premier League Fixtures 26th Dec - 31st Dec
« Reply #1942 on: Today at 09:58:49 pm »
Another yellow card offence for the dive and no yellow card
Online TheShanklyGates

Re: Premier League Fixtures 26th Dec - 31st Dec
« Reply #1943 on: Today at 09:58:52 pm »
The diving is relentless.
Online Gerrard flogged the gifts in Saudi

Re: Premier League Fixtures 26th Dec - 31st Dec
« Reply #1944 on: Today at 09:58:53 pm »
Quote from: JRed on Today at 09:58:30 pm
Saka again! Fucking book the c*nt! Finally McCoist calls him out on it.
100% book him for diving.
Online the_red_pill

Re: Premier League Fixtures 26th Dec - 31st Dec
« Reply #1945 on: Today at 09:58:53 pm »
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on Today at 09:54:59 pm
Arsenal have very little on the bench don't they? Nketiah, Nelson and Smith-Rowe is very uninspired.
Jeez long time since I heard that name. What happened? He was the 2nd coming at one point!
Offline WorldChampions

Re: Premier League Fixtures 26th Dec - 31st Dec
« Reply #1946 on: Today at 09:58:55 pm »
Why is VAR checking that if not to book Saka for simulation.
Online B0151?

Re: Premier League Fixtures 26th Dec - 31st Dec
« Reply #1947 on: Today at 09:58:56 pm »
Dive
Online Boaty McBoatface

Re: Premier League Fixtures 26th Dec - 31st Dec
« Reply #1948 on: Today at 09:58:59 pm »
Quote from: Hazell Nutter on Today at 09:53:46 pm
What did he say? Pre-match he was saying there's no point moaning and they just have to get on with it.
G'day...injuries...mate...injuries, bonza...injuries.

I'm paraphrasing.
Online Twoturtleduvvas

Re: Premier League Fixtures 26th Dec - 31st Dec
« Reply #1949 on: Today at 09:58:59 pm »
There should be a foul given to Ogbonna for Jesus holding his shorts
Online jckliew

Re: Premier League Fixtures 26th Dec - 31st Dec
« Reply #1950 on: Today at 09:59:02 pm »
10
Online RedSince86

Re: Premier League Fixtures 26th Dec - 31st Dec
« Reply #1951 on: Today at 09:59:05 pm »
He's fucking immune to cards.
Online RyanBabel19

Re: Premier League Fixtures 26th Dec - 31st Dec
« Reply #1952 on: Today at 09:59:07 pm »
The player who's meant to have fouled him was having his shorts yanked while he was challenging :lmao :lmao
Online Gods_Left_Boot

Re: Premier League Fixtures 26th Dec - 31st Dec
« Reply #1953 on: Today at 09:59:11 pm »
What does Saka have to do to get booked? Clear dive.
Online Phineus

Re: Premier League Fixtures 26th Dec - 31st Dec
« Reply #1954 on: Today at 09:59:12 pm »
Not a pen at all that
Online TALBERT

Re: Premier League Fixtures 26th Dec - 31st Dec
« Reply #1955 on: Today at 09:59:13 pm »
So no yellows for diving
Online TALBERT

Re: Premier League Fixtures 26th Dec - 31st Dec
« Reply #1956 on: Today at 09:59:35 pm »
Just keep it in the corner for 5 minutes FFS
Online HeartAndSoul

Re: Premier League Fixtures 26th Dec - 31st Dec
« Reply #1957 on: Today at 09:59:40 pm »
Imagine salah dived as much. We wouldnt hear the end of it
Online farawayred

Re: Premier League Fixtures 26th Dec - 31st Dec
« Reply #1958 on: Today at 09:59:40 pm »
That's why they dive, get VAR involved.
Online Marv Murchin

Re: Premier League Fixtures 26th Dec - 31st Dec
« Reply #1959 on: Today at 09:59:43 pm »
Quote from: Rush 82 on Today at 09:58:34 pm
Dive, dive, dive, dive..

Das Saka?
