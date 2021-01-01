Saved me from typing it.
Anfield on a bad day, has far more atmosphere and noise than emirates on a good day.Drums are just a sign of desperation .
Crosby Nick never fails.
There is 0 chance West Ham get anything from this. Can any of their players score
There is 0 chance West Ham get anything from this. Can any of their players score
Thats what I call timing
Any links for the arsenal game? i thought this would be on sly or tnt
Wont count.
Page created in 0.02 seconds with 25 queries.
[Server Load: 0.71]