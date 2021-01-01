« previous next »
Online andyrol

Re: Premier League Fixtures 26th Dec - 31st Dec
« Reply #1440 on: Today at 08:27:02 pm »
These drums are shit, in no time with the crowd, just a couple of weirdos thinking it's all about them.
Online davidlpool1982

Re: Premier League Fixtures 26th Dec - 31st Dec
« Reply #1441 on: Today at 08:27:30 pm »
Quote from: Boaty McBoatface on Today at 08:25:28 pm
Saved me from typing it.

Do you remember the first half of last season when the media were shouting about him and Jesus being the transformative signings to wrest the title from City?

Good times, good times.
Online Boaty McBoatface

Re: Premier League Fixtures 26th Dec - 31st Dec
« Reply #1442 on: Today at 08:27:40 pm »
Visit Rwanda. First 100 people get to stay for life.
Online Trump's tiny tiny hands

Re: Premier League Fixtures 26th Dec - 31st Dec
« Reply #1443 on: Today at 08:28:12 pm »
Quote from: Marv Murchin on Today at 08:25:09 pm
Anfield on a bad day, has far more atmosphere and noise than emirates on a good day.

Drums are just a sign of desperation .

Cringey, manufactured shite. Will have to mute the game entirely soon
Online Twoturtleduvvas

Re: Premier League Fixtures 26th Dec - 31st Dec
« Reply #1444 on: Today at 08:28:20 pm »
Goal West Ham
When I see the Bill Shankly statue, I look at the sentiment on the base. It says: 'He made the people happy. Well now the modern Liverpool is making the fans and the city happy. And that makes me so proud." - Gerard Houllier

Online Wghennessy

Re: Premier League Fixtures 26th Dec - 31st Dec
« Reply #1445 on: Today at 08:28:22 pm »
Arf.

Great goal.
Offline QC

Re: Premier League Fixtures 26th Dec - 31st Dec
« Reply #1446 on: Today at 08:28:23 pm »
There is 0 chance West Ham get anything from this. Can any of their players score
Online DelTrotter

Re: Premier League Fixtures 26th Dec - 31st Dec
« Reply #1447 on: Today at 08:28:24 pm »
Getttt the fuck in, probably VAR it though
Online Trump's tiny tiny hands

Re: Premier League Fixtures 26th Dec - 31st Dec
« Reply #1448 on: Today at 08:28:32 pm »
Nice. Arsenal flakey as fuck
Online Bing Crosby sings down under

Re: Premier League Fixtures 26th Dec - 31st Dec
« Reply #1449 on: Today at 08:28:35 pm »
Czech it out!
Online gerrardisgod

Re: Premier League Fixtures 26th Dec - 31st Dec
« Reply #1450 on: Today at 08:28:43 pm »
ARF!
Online Twoturtleduvvas

Re: Premier League Fixtures 26th Dec - 31st Dec
« Reply #1451 on: Today at 08:28:46 pm »
Quote from: QC on Today at 08:28:23 pm
There is 0 chance West Ham get anything from this. Can any of their players score
Thats what I call timing
Online cdav

Re: Premier League Fixtures 26th Dec - 31st Dec
« Reply #1452 on: Today at 08:29:04 pm »
Get in
Online stockdam

Re: Premier League Fixtures 26th Dec - 31st Dec
« Reply #1453 on: Today at 08:29:08 pm »
Get in
Online LovelyCushionedHeader

Re: Premier League Fixtures 26th Dec - 31st Dec
« Reply #1454 on: Today at 08:29:09 pm »
Quote from: QC on Today at 08:28:23 pm
There is 0 chance West Ham get anything from this. Can any of their players score

Thomas Soucek can I reckon. 
Online SamLad

Re: Premier League Fixtures 26th Dec - 31st Dec
« Reply #1455 on: Today at 08:29:10 pm »
Hahahaha
Offline QC

Re: Premier League Fixtures 26th Dec - 31st Dec
« Reply #1456 on: Today at 08:29:12 pm »
Quote from: Twoturtleduvvas on Today at 08:28:46 pm
Thats what I call timing

Youre welcome
Online Boaty McBoatface

Re: Premier League Fixtures 26th Dec - 31st Dec
« Reply #1457 on: Today at 08:29:22 pm »
COME ON YOU IRONS!
Online It'ssssss Chritsmassssssss

Re: Premier League Fixtures 26th Dec - 31st Dec
« Reply #1458 on: Today at 08:29:24 pm »
Wont count.
Online lfcthekop

Re: Premier League Fixtures 26th Dec - 31st Dec
« Reply #1459 on: Today at 08:29:24 pm »
Any links for the arsenal game? i thought this would be on sly or tnt
Online DelTrotter

Re: Premier League Fixtures 26th Dec - 31st Dec
« Reply #1460 on: Today at 08:29:30 pm »
Not even close to being out, get on with it for fuck sake
Online Hymer Red

Re: Premier League Fixtures 26th Dec - 31st Dec
« Reply #1461 on: Today at 08:29:31 pm »
Moysie is a football genius  ;D ;D
Online Coolie High

Re: Premier League Fixtures 26th Dec - 31st Dec
« Reply #1462 on: Today at 08:29:43 pm »
Did it stay in play?
Online Trump's tiny tiny hands

Re: Premier League Fixtures 26th Dec - 31st Dec
« Reply #1463 on: Today at 08:29:48 pm »
Quote from: lfcthekop on Today at 08:29:24 pm
Any links for the arsenal game? i thought this would be on sly or tnt

On Prime
Online LovelyCushionedHeader

Re: Premier League Fixtures 26th Dec - 31st Dec
« Reply #1464 on: Today at 08:29:49 pm »
100% still in.
Online John C

Re: Premier League Fixtures 26th Dec - 31st Dec
« Reply #1465 on: Today at 08:29:50 pm »
Fuck can they see that
Offline Claire.

Re: Premier League Fixtures 26th Dec - 31st Dec
« Reply #1466 on: Today at 08:29:51 pm »
AHHHHMMM FAHHHREVAAA BLOWINNN BAHBBBLESS
Online Wghennessy

Re: Premier League Fixtures 26th Dec - 31st Dec
« Reply #1467 on: Today at 08:30:00 pm »
Offline Pistolero

Re: Premier League Fixtures 26th Dec - 31st Dec
« Reply #1468 on: Today at 08:30:10 pm »
Out of play that....
Online Mr_Shane

Re: Premier League Fixtures 26th Dec - 31st Dec
« Reply #1469 on: Today at 08:30:14 pm »
Quote from: QC on Today at 08:28:23 pm
There is 0 chance West Ham get anything from this. Can any of their players score

Whatever you did, please do it again
Online Twoturtleduvvas

Re: Premier League Fixtures 26th Dec - 31st Dec
« Reply #1470 on: Today at 08:30:23 pm »
What are they checking for. The bballs cant be out you can see it against the post

Actually when they move it on the ball disappears. Still they cant say for sure so it should be a goal
Offline Claire.

Re: Premier League Fixtures 26th Dec - 31st Dec
« Reply #1471 on: Today at 08:30:27 pm »
I think it was in cos Bowen wouldnt do such a thing, hes a nice boy
Online cdav

Re: Premier League Fixtures 26th Dec - 31st Dec
« Reply #1472 on: Today at 08:30:33 pm »
What is the wait for, that is in and there is nothing conclusive to disallow it
Online gerrardisgod

Re: Premier League Fixtures 26th Dec - 31st Dec
« Reply #1473 on: Today at 08:30:44 pm »
McCoist is getting worse on this.
Offline tray fenny

Re: Premier League Fixtures 26th Dec - 31st Dec
« Reply #1474 on: Today at 08:30:45 pm »
thats in....maybe not
Online Boaty McBoatface

Re: Premier League Fixtures 26th Dec - 31st Dec
« Reply #1475 on: Today at 08:30:59 pm »
The ball is in.
Online Mouldy Christmas cake

Re: Premier League Fixtures 26th Dec - 31st Dec
« Reply #1476 on: Today at 08:31:03 pm »
That's out
Online Wghennessy

Re: Premier League Fixtures 26th Dec - 31st Dec
« Reply #1477 on: Today at 08:31:07 pm »
You have to go with the onfield decision. Will be a fucking joke if they disallow this.
Online RedSince86

Re: Premier League Fixtures 26th Dec - 31st Dec
« Reply #1478 on: Today at 08:31:24 pm »
That looked out. :(
Online Bincey

Re: Premier League Fixtures 26th Dec - 31st Dec
« Reply #1479 on: Today at 08:31:26 pm »
They cant say for sure its out.
