Arsenal ARE bottlers. As usual, only WE can beat Man City to the title ...
Tbf we've taken plenty of points off City the last few years, just the times that has coincided with was either you were running away with the title (done the double over them in 19-20) or we were in freefall and shit all season outside the City games too (18-19, 21-22)
Bizarre. I mean tbf they've been on a decent run, unlucky at Spurs and just lost to a side clearly on a different level to them and they get booed off by some...you can't help but laugh.
Youre forgetting Leicester too
18/19 though you had plenty of United fans cheering City on in a derby. Complete contrast to the atmosphere when we went there a few weeks earlier. A very passive and muted atmosphere and thus limp performance.
Everton were always going to roll over for their favorite team ...
That was before the bald cheat ...
Still had oil money though !Ok Chelsea with Conte then beat him.Fact is with the decisions being handed out like Nick says it decides titles its so hard to beat them because of that as well as having endless money.Id make them favourites still as we know what they are like after Xmas.
Haaland and De Bruyne returning would certainly make them stronger, but they look very shaky at the back. I don't expect them to go on their regular post-Christmas run this season. At least 4 teams in the league that can have a real go at them now ...
You are dead wrong. They'd have won the league comfortably last season without those cheating c*nts. City's unabated cheating has meant results and points tallies that were norm previously, no longer are.You should get your head out of the sand and acknowledge it!
Yeah they dont look as good but then this gets said often about them first part of a season then off they go winning 11/12 chewing up points.
In such a sumptuous festival of shite, I wouldn't be so quick to pick a winner..But he'd make the shortlist
Come on, we all know that Man City are cheating. Just like Chelsea were cheating under Abramovich. No one apart from you cares about their titles ...
Arsenal are handfulls of poop!Talking about shit teams on here.. /smh/They woulda, but they couldn't. That's a kak team that.
Arsenal are a very good side.
They arent though . When things get tight at the end of the season teams drop points - city dont .
Jase, Coronation Street on tonight mate.
Mitoma's out for six weeks. That's gonna hurt both Brighton and Japan.
