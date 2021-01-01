« previous next »
Premier League Fixtures 26th Dec - 31st Dec

Re: Premier League Fixtures 26th Dec - 31st Dec
« Reply #1280 on: Yesterday at 10:23:21 pm »
Quote from: PeterTheRed ... on Yesterday at 10:19:42 pm
Arsenal ARE bottlers. As usual, only WE can beat Man City to the title ...

Youre forgetting Leicester too  :)
Re: Premier League Fixtures 26th Dec - 31st Dec
« Reply #1281 on: Yesterday at 10:24:31 pm »
Quote from: tonysleft on Yesterday at 10:11:29 pm
Tbf we've taken plenty of points off City the last few years, just the times that has coincided with was either you were running away with the title (done the double over them in 19-20) or we were in freefall and shit all season outside the City games too (18-19, 21-22)

18/19 though you had plenty of United fans cheering City on in a derby. Complete contrast to the atmosphere when we went there a few weeks earlier. A very passive and muted atmosphere and thus limp performance.

Re: Premier League Fixtures 26th Dec - 31st Dec
« Reply #1282 on: Yesterday at 10:24:32 pm »
Quote from: Lad on Yesterday at 10:19:29 pm
Bizarre. I mean tbf they've been on a decent run, unlucky at Spurs and just lost to a side clearly on a different level to them and they get booed off by some...you can't help but laugh.

DCL missed a decent chance. Pickford at fault for 2 goals
Could have sneaked a point
Re: Premier League Fixtures 26th Dec - 31st Dec
« Reply #1283 on: Yesterday at 10:24:40 pm »
Aye, fair play to Leicester.
« Reply #1284 on: Yesterday at 10:27:54 pm »
Quote from: Legs on Yesterday at 10:23:21 pm
Youre forgetting Leicester too  :)

That was before the bald cheat ...
« Reply #1285 on: Yesterday at 10:28:12 pm »
Quote from: Fromola on Yesterday at 10:24:31 pm
18/19 though you had plenty of United fans cheering City on in a derby. Complete contrast to the atmosphere when we went there a few weeks earlier. A very passive and muted atmosphere and thus limp performance.
What, in the ground? I doubt it. I don't doubt there were loads of online gimps saying that at the time but who cares what they say, it doesn't impact the game.

We were playing very well when we played you, we were still in that great new manager bounce under Ole. By the time we played City we had been hammered by Everton 4-0 in addition to other losses, were in freefall and morale was low.
« Reply #1286 on: Yesterday at 10:29:00 pm »
Quote from: PeterTheRed ... on Yesterday at 10:20:35 pm
Everton were always going to roll over for their favorite team ...

To be fair thats twice a ludicrous penalty decision has taken a point off them for City. Even when they try theres always some Mancunian officials about.
Quote from: PeterTheRed ... on Yesterday at 10:27:54 pm
That was before the bald cheat ...

Still had oil money though !

Ok Chelsea with Conte then beat him.

Fact is with the decisions being handed out like Nick says it decides titles its so hard to beat them because of that as well as having endless money.

Id make them favourites still as we know what they are like after Xmas.
Quote from: PeterTheRed ... on Yesterday at 10:19:42 pm
Arsenal ARE bottlers. As usual, only WE can beat Man City to the title ...

You are dead wrong. They'd have won the league comfortably last season without those cheating c*nts. City's unabated cheating has meant results and points tallies that were norm previously, no longer are.

You should get your head out of the sand and acknowledge it!
Quote from: Legs on Yesterday at 10:30:51 pm
Still had oil money though !

Ok Chelsea with Conte then beat him.

Fact is with the decisions being handed out like Nick says it decides titles its so hard to beat them because of that as well as having endless money.

Id make them favourites still as we know what they are like after Xmas.

Haaland and De Bruyne returning would certainly make them stronger, but they look very shaky at the back. I don't expect them to go on their regular post-Christmas run this season. At least 4 teams in the league that can have a real go at them now ...
Quote from: PeterTheRed ... on Yesterday at 10:36:42 pm
Haaland and De Bruyne returning would certainly make them stronger, but they look very shaky at the back. I don't expect them to go on their regular post-Christmas run this season. At least 4 teams in the league that can have a real go at them now ...

Yeah they dont look as good but then this gets said often about them first part of a season then off they go winning 11/12 chewing up points.
Quote from: DangerScouse on Yesterday at 10:36:33 pm
You are dead wrong. They'd have won the league comfortably last season without those cheating c*nts. City's unabated cheating has meant results and points tallies that were norm previously, no longer are.

You should get your head out of the sand and acknowledge it!

Come on, we all know that Man City are cheating. Just like Chelsea were cheating under Abramovich. No one apart from you cares about their titles ...
Quote from: PeterTheRed ... on Yesterday at 10:19:42 pm
Arsenal ARE bottlers. As usual, only WE can beat Man City to the title ...


They arent though . When things get tight at the end of the season teams drop points - city dont .
Quote from: Legs on Yesterday at 10:38:23 pm
Yeah they dont look as good but then this gets said often about them first part of a season then off they go winning 11/12 chewing up points.

I don't know what has changed, but they are conceding much easier this season. 1.17 conceded goals per game is much worse than the 0.87 from last season. We will see how it goes ...
Quote from: DangerScouse on Yesterday at 10:36:33 pm
You are dead wrong. They'd have won the league comfortably last season without those cheating c*nts. City's unabated cheating has meant results and points tallies that were norm previously, no longer are.

You should get your head out of the sand and acknowledge it!
Arsenal are handfulls of poop!

Talking about shit teams on here.. /smh/

They woulda, but they couldn't. That's a kak team that.
Quote from: PeterTheRed ... on Yesterday at 10:38:35 pm
Come on, we all know that Man City are cheating. Just like Chelsea were cheating under Abramovich. No one apart from you cares about their titles ...

Haha . . priceless stuff. Of course i care about their titles, they've robbed us of 3 of them.
Quote from: the_red_pill on Yesterday at 10:50:00 pm
Arsenal are handfulls of poop!

Talking about shit teams on here.. /smh/

They woulda, but they couldn't. That's a kak team that.

Arsenal are a very good side.
Quote from: DangerScouse on Yesterday at 10:57:22 pm
Arsenal are a very good side.

Best weve played this season
The blueshite were never going to do us a favour, not that they are good enough to anyway. Hoping their old messiah can tonight though, at least West Ham have a little bit of quality even if their manager is a similar dinosaur.
Quote from: LFC_R_BOSS on Yesterday at 10:41:18 pm

They arent though . When things get tight at the end of the season teams drop points - city dont .

Arsenal absolutely bottled the league last season.
.
Tonight's 7.30pm kick off...

Brighton XI: Steele; Hinshelwood, Van Hecke, Dunk, Igor; Gilmour, Milner; Buonanotte, Groß, Pedro; Welbeck.
Spurs XI: Vicario; Porro, Emerson, Davies, Udogie; Sarr, Højbjerg; Johnson, Kulusevski, Son; Richarlison.

Tonight's 8.15pm kick off...

Arsenal XI: tba
West Ham XI: tba

Jase, Coronation Street on tonight mate.  :D
Quote from: Samie on Today at 06:39:40 pm
Jase, Coronation Street on tonight mate.  :D

Fuck, not again. ;D

West Ham are hopeless in tough aways so not much hope there but hopefully Brighton's full reserve team can do something. Tottenham via var more likely though.
Mitoma's out for six weeks. That's gonna hurt both Brighton and Japan.
Quote from: Redsnappa on Today at 06:46:14 pm
Mitoma's out for six weeks. That's gonna hurt both Brighton and Japan.
shit - really needed them to beat Spurs today - only because the damn koala bear rhetoric is through the roof again, mate.
