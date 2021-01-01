Crosby Nick never fails.
Is Obama a good player? Looks decent when I see him which is rarely.
Gomes flapping at a ball looks like a sealion trying to have a wank!
this ends 1-1
Never seen a goalkeeper dive full stretch and leave so much of the goal uncovered
Thats an incredible dive by Grealish, its by far his only skill
What the fuck was Thomas Turgoose shouting about there?....it was his fault the daft wee c*nt...
More reffing by Manchester City reaction
City players awarding themselves the penalty there. Ref didnt give it initially. Cheating in plain sight.
Ive plenty links to the clubs playing and backroom staff as many on here know thank you very much. Fair enough, I admire your optimism. But youre absolute ostriches if you think this squad, even with 2 or 3 new, cut price players with potential get us anywhere close
Who is the mouthy know-all wiv ve orrible Landon accent on co-comms at Goodison? Hes spoiling the game - more opinionated than Hinchcliffe.
