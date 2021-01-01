« previous next »
Premier League Fixtures 26th Dec - 31st Dec

Re: Premier League Fixtures 26th Dec - 31st Dec
« Reply #1040 on: Today at 09:32:35 pm »

Everton 1 - [1] Cheats; Phil Foden 53' - https://dubz.co/v/n5x010
Re: Premier League Fixtures 26th Dec - 31st Dec
« Reply #1041 on: Today at 09:32:53 pm »
Get up you phony prick...
Re: Premier League Fixtures 26th Dec - 31st Dec
« Reply #1042 on: Today at 09:32:58 pm »
Patterson has a proper Squaddie face as Bob Mortimer calls it.
Re: Premier League Fixtures 26th Dec - 31st Dec
« Reply #1043 on: Today at 09:33:03 pm »
Quote from: Coolie High on Today at 09:31:58 pm
Is Obama a good player? Looks decent when I see him which is rarely.
Biden is more experienced though
Re: Premier League Fixtures 26th Dec - 31st Dec
« Reply #1044 on: Today at 09:33:07 pm »
Akanji booked atleast 5 minutes after the foul


Remember you cant go back

Check complete
Re: Premier League Fixtures 26th Dec - 31st Dec
« Reply #1045 on: Today at 09:33:10 pm »
Quote from: elsewhere on Today at 09:32:26 pm
this ends 1-1
No way... (though I wish)
Re: Premier League Fixtures 26th Dec - 31st Dec
« Reply #1046 on: Today at 09:33:23 pm »
Never seen a goalkeeper dive full stretch and leave so much of the goal uncovered
Re: Premier League Fixtures 26th Dec - 31st Dec
« Reply #1047 on: Today at 09:34:20 pm »
Thats an incredible dive by Grealish, its by far his only skill
Re: Premier League Fixtures 26th Dec - 31st Dec
« Reply #1048 on: Today at 09:34:24 pm »
Grealish reffing the game again. Cheating c*nt. Refs fall for it every fucking time.
Re: Premier League Fixtures 26th Dec - 31st Dec
« Reply #1049 on: Today at 09:34:38 pm »
Quote from: mikey_LFC on Today at 09:33:23 pm
Never seen a goalkeeper dive full stretch and leave so much of the goal uncovered

Took a massive leap to the right just as Foden was about to shoot, the daft twunt
Re: Premier League Fixtures 26th Dec - 31st Dec
« Reply #1050 on: Today at 09:34:50 pm »
Quote from: mikey_LFC on Today at 09:33:23 pm
Never seen a goalkeeper dive full stretch and leave so much of the goal uncovered

He makes a fingertip save there and the dense pundits applaud him. His problem is his positioning.
Re: Premier League Fixtures 26th Dec - 31st Dec
« Reply #1051 on: Today at 09:34:52 pm »
Quote from: cdav on Today at 09:34:20 pm
Thats an incredible dive by Grealish, its by far his only skill
worth alone the 100m
Re: Premier League Fixtures 26th Dec - 31st Dec
« Reply #1052 on: Today at 09:35:09 pm »
Quote from: cdav on Today at 09:34:20 pm
Thats an incredible dive by Grealish, its by far his only skill

He has nice hair
Re: Premier League Fixtures 26th Dec - 31st Dec
« Reply #1053 on: Today at 09:35:09 pm »
All of a sudden Nathan Ake is faster than a speeding bullet
Re: Premier League Fixtures 26th Dec - 31st Dec
« Reply #1054 on: Today at 09:35:11 pm »
Quote from: Pistolero on Today at 09:30:15 pm
What the fuck was Thomas Turgoose shouting about there?....it was his fault the daft wee c*nt...

I don't think Pickford can physically stop himself from shouting after every single opposition shot.
Re: Premier League Fixtures 26th Dec - 31st Dec
« Reply #1055 on: Today at 09:35:38 pm »
Haha what a mess
Re: Premier League Fixtures 26th Dec - 31st Dec
« Reply #1056 on: Today at 09:35:58 pm »
What a joke that is, impossible to win the league with the favours these get
Re: Premier League Fixtures 26th Dec - 31st Dec
« Reply #1057 on: Today at 09:36:12 pm »
More reffing by Manchester City reaction
Re: Premier League Fixtures 26th Dec - 31st Dec
« Reply #1058 on: Today at 09:36:15 pm »
But Arsenal captain can play Basketball
Re: Premier League Fixtures 26th Dec - 31st Dec
« Reply #1059 on: Today at 09:36:18 pm »
WTF was that?
Re: Premier League Fixtures 26th Dec - 31st Dec
« Reply #1060 on: Today at 09:36:21 pm »
Refs just responded to Citys wild overreactions.
Re: Premier League Fixtures 26th Dec - 31st Dec
« Reply #1061 on: Today at 09:36:26 pm »
Thats less of a penalty than they one we didnt get!
City players surrounding the ref , which is not allowed?
Re: Premier League Fixtures 26th Dec - 31st Dec
« Reply #1062 on: Today at 09:36:40 pm »
Who is the mouthy know-all wiv ve orrible Landon accent on co-comms at Goodison? Hes spoiling the game - more opinionated than Hinchcliffe.
Re: Premier League Fixtures 26th Dec - 31st Dec
« Reply #1063 on: Today at 09:36:45 pm »
Pathetic reaction from the City players.
Re: Premier League Fixtures 26th Dec - 31st Dec
« Reply #1064 on: Today at 09:36:51 pm »
PGMOL win the title again
Re: Premier League Fixtures 26th Dec - 31st Dec
« Reply #1065 on: Today at 09:36:57 pm »
Dodgy pen, what a shock
Re: Premier League Fixtures 26th Dec - 31st Dec
« Reply #1066 on: Today at 09:37:02 pm »

City players awarding themselves the penalty there. Ref didnt give it initially. Cheating in plain sight.
Re: Premier League Fixtures 26th Dec - 31st Dec
« Reply #1067 on: Today at 09:37:11 pm »
He didnt mean it, so no penalty. Is that right? Why do they get one, but we didnt? Whats the rules anymore
Re: Premier League Fixtures 26th Dec - 31st Dec
« Reply #1068 on: Today at 09:37:30 pm »

And remember Odegaards wasnt a penalty
Re: Premier League Fixtures 26th Dec - 31st Dec
« Reply #1069 on: Today at 09:37:30 pm »
Quote from: cdav on Today at 09:36:12 pm
More reffing by Manchester City reaction

Yep, might be a penalty but it makes the Odegaard one even more galling.
Re: Premier League Fixtures 26th Dec - 31st Dec
« Reply #1070 on: Today at 09:37:30 pm »
Quote from: Schmarn on Today at 09:37:02 pm
City players awarding themselves the penalty there. Ref didnt give it initially. Cheating in plain sight.

Did the lino give it ?
Re: Premier League Fixtures 26th Dec - 31st Dec
« Reply #1071 on: Today at 09:37:30 pm »
Pickford is fucking dreadful
Re: Premier League Fixtures 26th Dec - 31st Dec
« Reply #1072 on: Today at 09:37:35 pm »
Of course that get a penalty for that. But for us it's every excuse in the book. Useless bloody officials.
Re: Premier League Fixtures 26th Dec - 31st Dec
« Reply #1073 on: Today at 09:37:36 pm »
Referees are a cancer.
Re: Premier League Fixtures 26th Dec - 31st Dec
« Reply #1074 on: Today at 09:37:37 pm »
What was the excuse for us not getting the pen? That Odegaard lost his footing or something?
Re: Premier League Fixtures 26th Dec - 31st Dec
« Reply #1075 on: Today at 09:37:37 pm »
Quote from: Robinred on Today at 09:36:40 pm
Who is the mouthy know-all wiv ve orrible Landon accent on co-comms at Goodison? Hes spoiling the game - more opinionated than Hinchcliffe.

Shearer is on Amazon
Re: Premier League Fixtures 26th Dec - 31st Dec
« Reply #1076 on: Today at 09:37:39 pm »
:lmao fuck me its beyond pathetic now
Re: Premier League Fixtures 26th Dec - 31st Dec
« Reply #1077 on: Today at 09:37:55 pm »
Why was Foden not booked for screaming in the referees face
Re: Premier League Fixtures 26th Dec - 31st Dec
« Reply #1078 on: Today at 09:37:57 pm »
Pickford :lmao
Re: Premier League Fixtures 26th Dec - 31st Dec
« Reply #1079 on: Today at 09:37:59 pm »
Just send them all off for appealing like twats for a nothing handball..That's what VAR should be for.
