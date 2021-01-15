Offside I reckon Villa's high line is mental though, especially at 2-0 up.
However if something serious happens to them I will eat my own cock.
If anyone is going to put a few fingers deep into my arse it's going to be me.
Oh was it offside? I turned the comms off in a rage during our game. Why dont they show a picture with lines any more or anything
Would be a terrible fit.
Rashford finally passed!! They finally scored!!! And its miles offside
not sure what your point is.
Did they actually just sign Hojlund because he's a blonde Scandinavian striker and his name sounds similar to "Haaland"? I remember all those articles in the summer comparing the two even though Haaland is levels above him. United seem to still be run by their marketing/commercial departments.
Crosby Nick never fails.
Potter to United
He might win the ball but thats a stupid challenge.
Did their scouting on early editions of Pro Evo.
Villa are sloppy
