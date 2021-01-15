« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 9 10 11 12 13 [14] 15   Go Down

Author Topic: Premier League Fixtures 26th Dec - 31st Dec  (Read 6502 times)

Online Trump's tiny tiny hands

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,888
  • Building steam with a grain of salt
Re: Premier League Fixtures 26th Dec - 31st Dec
« Reply #520 on: Today at 09:10:00 pm »
Haha
Logged

Online Father Ted

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,170
Re: Premier League Fixtures 26th Dec - 31st Dec
« Reply #521 on: Today at 09:10:06 pm »
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on Today at 09:09:17 pm
Offside I reckon

Villa's high line is mental though, especially at 2-0 up.

New interpretation of the rule, just for them.

Or not - ARF!
Logged

Online Roy Wabaloolah Wood

  • Rocks to the East, Rocks to the West. Definitely Unscotch.
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,883
  • Allez Allez Allez
    • My Twitter Account
Re: Premier League Fixtures 26th Dec - 31st Dec
« Reply #522 on: Today at 09:10:15 pm »
Ha ha fuck off
Logged
Quote from: trinityroad on February  6, 2023, 05:32:09 pm
However if something serious happens to them I will eat my own cock.


Quote from: Andy82lfc on January 15, 2021, 07:41:37 pm
If anyone is going to put a few fingers deep into my arse it's going to be me.

Online stockdam

  • The sheer loftus-cheek of the man.....
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,947
  • Walk on through the wind, Walk on through the rain
Re: Premier League Fixtures 26th Dec - 31st Dec
« Reply #523 on: Today at 09:10:34 pm »
Shame. Actually it was just offside and I thought they would play the Rashford rule.
Logged
#JFT97

Online Peabee

  • SKPB! Is goin' down der Asd.....der Waitrose.....anyone wannany hummus?
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,734
Re: Premier League Fixtures 26th Dec - 31st Dec
« Reply #524 on: Today at 09:10:40 pm »
 ;D
Logged
We aren't walking through the storm now - we are the storm.

Online Phineus

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,485
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Premier League Fixtures 26th Dec - 31st Dec
« Reply #525 on: Today at 09:10:50 pm »
Hahaha brilliant
Logged

Online John C

  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 41,536
Re: Premier League Fixtures 26th Dec - 31st Dec
« Reply #526 on: Today at 09:11:01 pm »
That was clearly friggin off, not tight at all Ally
Logged

Online Nick110581

  • Up the tricky reds
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 36,838
  • Hearts Jurgen
Re: Premier League Fixtures 26th Dec - 31st Dec
« Reply #527 on: Today at 09:11:09 pm »
That was clearly offside
Logged
No, jazz. You fear jazz. You fear the lack of rules, the lack of boundaries. Oh look, it's a fence. But, no, it's soft.

Online Boston always unofficial

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,915
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Premier League Fixtures 26th Dec - 31st Dec
« Reply #528 on: Today at 09:11:36 pm »
Logged

Online eddiedingle

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 688
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Premier League Fixtures 26th Dec - 31st Dec
« Reply #529 on: Today at 09:11:42 pm »
Beglin you dumb cnut it was a mile offside
Logged

Online Hymer Red

  • With the money from the accident she bought herself a mobile home...
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,557
Re: Premier League Fixtures 26th Dec - 31st Dec
« Reply #530 on: Today at 09:12:07 pm »
mile offside Beglin says a toenail sound off time I think
Logged
This Klopp fella, hes not bad is he?

Online smicer07

  • Negative, miserable sod!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 33,921
Re: Premier League Fixtures 26th Dec - 31st Dec
« Reply #531 on: Today at 09:12:08 pm »
Quietly Villa have been awful.
Logged

Offline Claire.

  • RAWK Staff.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,035
Re: Premier League Fixtures 26th Dec - 31st Dec
« Reply #532 on: Today at 09:12:13 pm »
Oh was it offside? I turned the comms off in a rage during our game. Why dont they show a picture with lines any more or anything
Logged

Online RyanBabel19

  • Embarrassing.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,563
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Premier League Fixtures 26th Dec - 31st Dec
« Reply #533 on: Today at 09:12:32 pm »
Rashford finally passed!! They finally scored!!!

And its miles offside

:lmao
Logged

Online stockdam

  • The sheer loftus-cheek of the man.....
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,947
  • Walk on through the wind, Walk on through the rain
Re: Premier League Fixtures 26th Dec - 31st Dec
« Reply #534 on: Today at 09:12:56 pm »
Quote from: Claire. on Today at 09:12:13 pm
Oh was it offside? I turned the comms off in a rage during our game. Why dont they show a picture with lines any more or anything

They just did.
Logged
#JFT97

Offline Claire.

  • RAWK Staff.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,035
Re: Premier League Fixtures 26th Dec - 31st Dec
« Reply #535 on: Today at 09:13:00 pm »
Oh theres the picture, half a stride off
Logged

Online SamLad

  • Definitely not a numerologist! Definitely fodder for whimsical modding though... ;) Definitely not 72! Founding member of the Efes Animal Appreciation Society. Very mɪstʃɪvəs.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,123
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Premier League Fixtures 26th Dec - 31st Dec
« Reply #536 on: Today at 09:13:05 pm »
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 08:57:30 pm
Would be a terrible fit.
not sure what your point is.   ;D
Logged

Online Good King WencDimGlas

  • Die Nullfünfer.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 38,499
  • Michael Sheen is the actual Prince of 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿
Re: Premier League Fixtures 26th Dec - 31st Dec
« Reply #537 on: Today at 09:13:11 pm »
Quote from: Claire. on Today at 09:12:13 pm
Oh was it offside? I turned the comms off in a rage during our game. Why dont they show a picture with lines any more or anything

they just did now, a few mins later! He was a good couple ft offside.
Logged

Offline toe punt

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 424
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Premier League Fixtures 26th Dec - 31st Dec
« Reply #538 on: Today at 09:13:20 pm »
I know they're playing a shit mid table side but Villa need to wake up.
Logged

Online LovelyCushionedHeader

  • Not so pleasant non-upholstered footer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,841
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Premier League Fixtures 26th Dec - 31st Dec
« Reply #539 on: Today at 09:13:21 pm »
Quote from: RyanBabel19 on Today at 09:12:32 pm
Rashford finally passed!! They finally scored!!!

And its miles offside

:lmao

He shouldn't have passed - he was the one person who would have been able to see that Garnacho was offside.
Logged
And if the rain stops, and everything's dry.. she would cry, just so I could drink tears from her eyes.

Online Nick110581

  • Up the tricky reds
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 36,838
  • Hearts Jurgen
Re: Premier League Fixtures 26th Dec - 31st Dec
« Reply #540 on: Today at 09:13:34 pm »
Quote from: SamLad on Today at 09:13:05 pm
not sure what your point is.   ;D

Potter to United
Logged
No, jazz. You fear jazz. You fear the lack of rules, the lack of boundaries. Oh look, it's a fence. But, no, it's soft.

Offline thejbs

  • well-focussed, deffo not at all bias......ed
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,032
Re: Premier League Fixtures 26th Dec - 31st Dec
« Reply #541 on: Today at 09:14:32 pm »
So many pundits dont understand the offside rule and how its measured.
Logged

Online Bing Crosby sings down under

  • He was super funny. Used to do these super hilarious puns
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 109,166
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: Premier League Fixtures 26th Dec - 31st Dec
« Reply #542 on: Today at 09:14:55 pm »
Quote from: Peabee on Today at 08:57:29 pm
Did they actually just sign Hojlund because he's a blonde Scandinavian striker and his name sounds similar to "Haaland"? I remember all those articles in the summer comparing the two even though Haaland is levels above him. United seem to still be run by their marketing/commercial departments.

Did their scouting on early editions of Pro Evo.
Logged

Offline Claire.

  • RAWK Staff.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,035
Re: Premier League Fixtures 26th Dec - 31st Dec
« Reply #543 on: Today at 09:15:10 pm »
Oh dear
Logged

Online smicer07

  • Negative, miserable sod!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 33,921
Re: Premier League Fixtures 26th Dec - 31st Dec
« Reply #544 on: Today at 09:15:15 pm »
Martinez 😂
Logged

Online Good King WencDimGlas

  • Die Nullfünfer.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 38,499
  • Michael Sheen is the actual Prince of 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿
Re: Premier League Fixtures 26th Dec - 31st Dec
« Reply #545 on: Today at 09:15:27 pm »
Villa have been very sloppy since going 2 up.

Martinez the big oaf, wins the ball.
Logged

Online SamLad

  • Definitely not a numerologist! Definitely fodder for whimsical modding though... ;) Definitely not 72! Founding member of the Efes Animal Appreciation Society. Very mɪstʃɪvəs.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,123
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Premier League Fixtures 26th Dec - 31st Dec
« Reply #546 on: Today at 09:15:37 pm »
Logged

Online smicer07

  • Negative, miserable sod!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 33,921
Re: Premier League Fixtures 26th Dec - 31st Dec
« Reply #547 on: Today at 09:15:45 pm »
Good goalkeeping
Logged

Online Phineus

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,485
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Premier League Fixtures 26th Dec - 31st Dec
« Reply #548 on: Today at 09:15:50 pm »
Brilliant tackle
Logged

Online LovelyCushionedHeader

  • Not so pleasant non-upholstered footer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,841
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Premier League Fixtures 26th Dec - 31st Dec
« Reply #549 on: Today at 09:15:53 pm »
Rashford bailed from that the fanny
Logged
And if the rain stops, and everything's dry.. she would cry, just so I could drink tears from her eyes.

Offline toe punt

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 424
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Premier League Fixtures 26th Dec - 31st Dec
« Reply #550 on: Today at 09:16:14 pm »
If Villa just sit in and hit on the counter there's no way back for Utd. This high line is just dumb.
Logged

Offline WhereAngelsPlay

  • Rockwool Marketing Board Spokesman. Cracker Wanker. Fucking calmest man on RAWK, alright? ALRIGHT?! Definitely a bigger cunt than YOU!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,935
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Premier League Fixtures 26th Dec - 31st Dec
« Reply #551 on: Today at 09:16:21 pm »
Logged
My cup, it runneth over, I'll never get my fill

Online Wghennessy

  • Embarassing
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,526
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Premier League Fixtures 26th Dec - 31st Dec
« Reply #552 on: Today at 09:16:31 pm »
He might win the ball but thats a stupid challenge.
Logged

Online smicer07

  • Negative, miserable sod!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 33,921
Re: Premier League Fixtures 26th Dec - 31st Dec
« Reply #553 on: Today at 09:16:56 pm »
Quote from: Wghennessy on Today at 09:16:31 pm
He might win the ball but thats a stupid challenge.

Nah he has to do it.
Logged

Online Nick110581

  • Up the tricky reds
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 36,838
  • Hearts Jurgen
Re: Premier League Fixtures 26th Dec - 31st Dec
« Reply #554 on: Today at 09:16:57 pm »
Villa are sloppy
Logged
No, jazz. You fear jazz. You fear the lack of rules, the lack of boundaries. Oh look, it's a fence. But, no, it's soft.

Online FiSh77

  • LoAves0. Is completely hooked on RAWK. Dead ringer for Amos Taylor. Burns, baby, burns.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,505
  • We all live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Premier League Fixtures 26th Dec - 31st Dec
« Reply #555 on: Today at 09:17:22 pm »
Quote from: Bing Crosby sings down under on Today at 09:14:55 pm
Did their scouting on early editions of Pro Evo.

Huygens would do a better job
Logged

Online smicer07

  • Negative, miserable sod!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 33,921
Re: Premier League Fixtures 26th Dec - 31st Dec
« Reply #556 on: Today at 09:17:24 pm »
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 09:16:57 pm
Villa are sloppy

They've been rubbish.
Logged

Online SamLad

  • Definitely not a numerologist! Definitely fodder for whimsical modding though... ;) Definitely not 72! Founding member of the Efes Animal Appreciation Society. Very mɪstʃɪvəs.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,123
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Premier League Fixtures 26th Dec - 31st Dec
« Reply #557 on: Today at 09:18:05 pm »
in a fit of outrage, E7H shrugs his shoulders.

 ;D ;D
Logged

Online stockdam

  • The sheer loftus-cheek of the man.....
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,947
  • Walk on through the wind, Walk on through the rain
Re: Premier League Fixtures 26th Dec - 31st Dec
« Reply #558 on: Today at 09:19:13 pm »
Good pass from Rashford.
Logged
#JFT97

Online Bread

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,583
Re: Premier League Fixtures 26th Dec - 31st Dec
« Reply #559 on: Today at 09:19:15 pm »
Villa have defended like shit in this game.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 9 10 11 12 13 [14] 15   Go Up
« previous next »
 