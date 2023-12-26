« previous next »
Pages: [1]   Go Down

Author Topic: Burnley v Liverpool, PL, 26th Dec - 17:30KO  (Read 608 times)

Offline Zlen

  • Suspicious of systems. But getting lots.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,346
Burnley v Liverpool, PL, 26th Dec - 17:30KO
« on: Today at 09:13:43 am »
Burnley v Liverpool
Premier League, Matchday 19
Tuesday 26th December 2023, 17:30, Turf Moor

Referee: Paul Tierney, Assistants: Marc Perry, Scott Ledger
Fourth official: Graham Scott, VAR: Simon Hooper, Assistant VAR: Nick Hopton


Merry Christmas you lovely people.  :wave
This year, on a very short turnaround after that exhausting match against Arsenal, Liverpool are playing on Boxing Day against drowning but battling Burnley - who look as destined to go down as any club I've ever seen (but we said the same about Everton and look how that turned out). So what can we expect?

Well, looking at Burnley paints very much a similar picture to what we might have seen before visiting Sheffield and Luton - with one major difference. I honestly do not see in Burnley offering the same defensive resilience those two clubs demonstrated. Burnley seem to be a different prospect, attempting to play a more expansive brand of football and repeatedly getting repeately punched in the mouth by more organised and quality filled teams in this division. Yet still they try and make no mistake about it - they  will carry threat if allow them room and time to operate. I wouldn't exactly say it's the same type of scenario we faced in previous two away games against newly promoted sides this season - but it does come with some perils. Most important one obviously being a holiday fixture - which will as always be rowdy and loud. It's the type of fixture that from our perspective cries out for establishing early control. Not necessarily fierce and aggressive opening that looks to crack them early - but high tempo control, one that will make their structure wobble. Maintaining pressure with good passing and movement is key here. They need to be made to work much harder than what we managed to do against Palace, Luton and Sheffield away. Those games were shaped by our relatively slow and uninventive passing from the back paired with fast, sloppy and nervous passing near the goal. Which basically meant we struggled to apply meaningful pressure for sustained periods of time. If there is one thing we should look to change, this is it for me. Snappy , focussed and brave from the back - get the ball up and keep it there, moving them around faster. Openings will come, if none are available then recycle rather that crossing aimlessly or taking wild shots.

For those, like me, who don't follow them closely - Burnley beat Fulham in their last outing, in a game that not only ended their miserable run of five straight away losses, but one in which they showed a lot of fight and effort. And this is what we need to be vary of, they are now home, festive and hostile atmosphere, after a good result. They will be more than up for it and we once again seem to be facing a lower end team as they hit the upwards trend and form curve. Which really means - do not fuck about and expect a fight. We cant be taking much for granted here, holiday fixtures always spit out a few wild results and I do hope we make this a calm, boring procession as much as possible. Give them something to hold on to and it will get nasty - fast. Not that we can't handle those scenarios, but really it would be great if didn't have to this one time. There is only so much room for anxiety in mince pie filled bellies after all.  :lickin


It will be curious to see who gets a run out for us, I do expect some changes, but not too many. It will be as strong as possible, with enough recovery time afterwards before Newcastle. The injuries are now pretty much determining some things, so Gomez is almost certainly playing left back until who knows when, probably the Winter break. Midfield might see Harvey get a start, I think it would be both deserved and desireable, with Endo and hopefully Jones alongside him. It's the attack that we can't really be certain about, especially the left side - which felt like a bit of a dead leg ever since Robbo got injured. Do we choose this game to try and inject some threat in there with Joe deputising in a half-comfortable position, or do we just play by numbers for a while longer and focus elsewhere? Not sure. I think it will be the relatively standard lineup of Diaz-Nunez and Salah, which really doesn't resolve anything on the left side. But we are where we are now - it's crunch time and we have to make do with what is available. Let's just come prepared to fight and just a bit more focussed than previous bottom team away games.

There we are.
Another Christmas.
Another year almost gone.

This new Liverpool looking good.
Let's end 2023 in style.  :wave



Logged

Offline Sinyoro

  • Give the ball to Bobby and he will scyoro
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,058
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Burnley v Liverpool, PL, 26th Dec - 17:30KO
« Reply #1 on: Today at 11:31:41 am »
Brillant OP, thank you.

Like all other low end teams, playing against a Klopp team- that also happens to be Liverpool- brings the best out of opposing players. These are career defining games for players.

Burnley will give it a real go but ultimately our quality will prevail. I dont see them scoring so depends on how clinical we are.

I think we will win 3-0
Logged

Offline Caps4444

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,226
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Burnley v Liverpool, PL, 26th Dec - 17:30KO
« Reply #2 on: Today at 12:00:08 pm »
Quote from: Sinyoro on Today at 11:31:41 am
Brillant OP, thank you.

Like all other low end teams, playing against a Klopp team- that also happens to be Liverpool- brings the best out of opposing players. These are career defining games for players.

Burnley will give it a real go but ultimately our quality will prevail. I dont see them scoring so depends on how clinical we are.

I think we will win 3-0

Wonder if we play Bradley or Gomez at left back.
I would rest Endo as hes a booking away from a ban and has played 90 minutes 3 times in 6 days already.
Jones, Dom and Ryan in midfield.
Salah, Nunez and Gakpo up top?
Logged

Offline Mouldy Christmas cake

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,719
  • Seis Veces
Re: Burnley v Liverpool, PL, 26th Dec - 17:30KO
« Reply #3 on: Today at 12:09:08 pm »
Happy Christmas everyone

These will make things tough you'd think but there's no excuses not to win which we must do. Nice few days off after this one too.

Alisson
Trent  Konate  VVD  Gomez
Endo  Jones  Szoboszlai
Salah  Nunez  Gakpo
Logged
Proud follower of the city's junior, and far more successful footballing side

Rome 1977
London 1978
Paris 1981
Rome 1984
Istanbul 2005
Madrid 2019

19 League Titles, 6 European Cups, 3 UEFA Cups, 8 FA Cups, 9 League Cups, 4 European Super Cups, World Champions 2019. We live the dream.

Offline DelTrotter

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,216
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Burnley v Liverpool, PL, 26th Dec - 17:30KO
« Reply #4 on: Today at 12:15:48 pm »
Even Chelsea looked good going forward v these so would be worrying if our creative woes continue. Could do without Endo getting a yellow here.

Get me Harvey, Curtis and Darwin starts.

Hopefully we hammer them but would love Joe doing a Ragnar in front of our end deep, deep, deep, deep in to added time.
Logged

Offline Sinyoro

  • Give the ball to Bobby and he will scyoro
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,058
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Burnley v Liverpool, PL, 26th Dec - 17:30KO
« Reply #5 on: Today at 12:28:23 pm »
Quote from: Caps4444 on Today at 12:00:08 pm
Wonder if we play Bradley or Gomez at left back.
I would rest Endo as hes a booking away from a ban and has played 90 minutes 3 times in 6 days already.
Jones, Dom and Ryan in midfield.
Salah, Nunez and Gakpo up top?

Tough call, we definitely need Endo for Newcastle, but if Mac is fit then Endo might be given the Burnley game.
Logged

Offline MD1990

  • Makes your eyes bleed and your brain hurt.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,472
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Burnley v Liverpool, PL, 26th Dec - 17:30KO
« Reply #6 on: Today at 12:30:31 pm »
Burnley are not as bad as the table suggests

Will be a tough enough game
Logged

Offline I only got a cheap Philips telly for chrimbo

  • Penile Toupé Extender. Notoriously work-shy, copper-bottomed pervert.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,711
  • All I want for Christmas is a half and half scarf
Re: Burnley v Liverpool, PL, 26th Dec - 17:30KO
« Reply #7 on: Today at 12:39:10 pm »
Thanks for the write up Zlen.

Burnley seem to want to play football so should be interesting.

Lets see if their desire to play football is included with the sly shirt tugging we seem to get all the time. :D

Anyway happy Xmas all.
Logged

Online Twoturtleduvvas

  • lippa RAWK Diivva, broke Kenny's sky
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,115
  • LFC Quiz Rivals Most Hated
Re: Burnley v Liverpool, PL, 26th Dec - 17:30KO
« Reply #8 on: Today at 12:54:54 pm »
Thanks for the write up Zlen. And for getting it done over Christmas.

Really hopeful we close the year out with 3 points. 42 points at half way, would be an excellent return from a team still finding its way.

The next month ahead will be a real test without Mo, Endo and the injured players, so its really important to finish the year with a win. Especially off the back of two draws.

A repeat of Saturdays performance should be enough.

Merry Christmas All
Logged
When I see the Bill Shankly statue, I look at the sentiment on the base. It says: 'He made the people happy. Well now the modern Liverpool is making the fans and the city happy. And that makes me so proud." - Gerard Houllier

Offline YNWA.A

  • Kemlynite
  • **
  • Posts: 38
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Burnley v Liverpool, PL, 26th Dec - 17:30KO
« Reply #9 on: Today at 01:13:45 pm »
Whatever way possible, just win. I imagine Quansha comes in for Ibou, and Gomez stays as LB.

I imagine Diaz wont start or wont be risked, so no idea who plays on the left, but maybe Gakpo Darwin and Mo up.top. Harvey, Jones and probably Endo in midfield.

Logged

Online newterp

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,167
Re: Burnley v Liverpool, PL, 26th Dec - 17:30KO
« Reply #10 on: Today at 01:20:33 pm »
This is approaching must win territory.

Not just for a title race but top 4 is CROWDED - and spurs back in the mix somehow.
Logged

Offline Nick110581

  • Up the tricky reds
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 36,815
  • Hearts Jurgen
Re: Burnley v Liverpool, PL, 26th Dec - 17:30KO
« Reply #11 on: Today at 01:45:50 pm »
No doubt that Kompany will have them playing compact and fouling at every opportunity.

Win and we go top.
Logged
No, jazz. You fear jazz. You fear the lack of rules, the lack of boundaries. Oh look, it's a fence. But, no, it's soft.

Online RedSince86

  • I blame Chris de Burgh
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,968
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Burnley v Liverpool, PL, 26th Dec - 17:30KO
« Reply #12 on: Today at 01:55:22 pm »
Tierney Ref, That bald fat C*nt on VAR.

Brilliant.

Logged
"Since its purchase by the sheikh of Abu Dhabi, Manchester City has managed to cheat its way into the top echelon of European football and create a global, immensely profitable football empire, ignoring rules along the way. The club's newfound glory is rooted in lies."

Online newterp

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,167
Re: Burnley v Liverpool, PL, 26th Dec - 17:30KO
« Reply #13 on: Today at 02:30:15 pm »
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 01:45:50 pm
No doubt that Kompany will have them playing compact and fouling at every opportunity.

Win and we go top.

Each time we have had that opportunity this season - we've not taken it - right?
Logged

Online Dr. Beaker

  • Veo, to his mates. Shares 50% of his DNA with a banana. Would dearly love to strangle Frankengoose. Lo! Be he not ye Messiah, verily be he a child of questionable conduct in the eyes of Ye Holy Border Guards.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,573
  • I... think I am, therefore...I....maybe.
Re: Burnley v Liverpool, PL, 26th Dec - 17:30KO
« Reply #14 on: Today at 02:35:08 pm »
Draw and we go top.
Logged
NAKED BOOBERY

Rile-Me costed L. Nee-Naw "The Child" Torrence the first jack the hat-trick since Eon Rush vs Accursed Toffos, many moons passed. Nee-Naw he could have done a concreted his palace in the pantyhose off the LibPole Gods...was not was for the invented intervention of Rile-Me whistler.

Online Golyo

  • Matchday smoker fond of a good old bashing.....
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,790
  • All hail the Jürgen!
Re: Burnley v Liverpool, PL, 26th Dec - 17:30KO
« Reply #15 on: Today at 02:45:53 pm »
Tierney reffing a festive match away at Burnley, where Kompany is the manager. The team is going to get the shit kicked out of them. Tierney will show 4 yellow cards after the 80th minute to Burnley. I hope we will survive without injuries.
Logged
Listen, we're going to be all right, they've got someone even smaller than me. - Ferenc Puskás before the game against England in 1953
Pages: [1]   Go Up
« previous next »
 