People take a metric like "the traditional top six" and run with it. We drop points against teams that park the bus. But we must be pick up points somewhere as we're second.



On Saturday we saw our respective attacks against the two best defences in the league. Apparently our attack is mis-firing and we should look to strengthen. Yet I saw Mo waltz passed their left back (imagine that happened to Trent. We'd never hear the end of it) and then bang it in passed their mediocre keeper. They scored off a set piece and created next to nothing.



Your last line is spot on. No team is perfect. We're doing okay and will get better as our players return from injury.



We dropped points against Arsenal, United, Chelsea, City, lost at Spurs...The big six are capable of lifting their games against us and they have good players.I don't care about Villa cause they're still building.Our problem isn't that they supposedly defended well. No, they were all shit defensively. Our problem is that our attack is blunt against anything decent. Jota can't come back soon enough.One part of that venerable attack that would've walked the league this season. Arsenal are shit. An attack with one or two of Mane, prime Mo, Firmino, Jota in there would've ripped this Arsenal team a new arsehole. I hope we get back to those standards.WE dropped points. It's not City or United or Arsenal's so-called "brilliant" defense. I watched us have no clue about what to do in front of goal, and move the ball around like a bunch of snails in midfield... Avoiding the box like the plague.Fair enough, we're rebuilding, but our attack is ineffective against the top teams. We need a rebuild there. We're lying on Mo to do everything, but he can't. Virgil keeps lumping the ball to him.. the midfield keeps passing to him and ignoring everyone else up front. We're not running and/or passing into the box enough. Devoid of any guile, something we had in abundance.Instead- to everyone's frustration, we keep playing and passing the ball around in front of their back 4s and 5s. Rinse... Repeat.Elliot comes on late all the time... It's a mess.I've decided fuckit! I usually don't moan, but this season I want to. I want to have my day in court and my place in the sun. I also want to let my frustrations fly. Tis the season to be salty!Tired of being one of the voices of reason and calm. Fuck dat!For now.