We were obviously the better team and should have won.
Arsenal had only one good chance after they scored and I am convinced Saka was offside.
We still have some very good players to come back which will help for the second part of the season - Jota, Robbo, McAllister, Thiago, Bajcetic.
Anyone writing us off for the title need a reality check because we are not going away and every team is dropping points and I believe that will continue throughout the season.
With that said, Nunez and Diaz should wake up as we cant rely only on Salah to score the important goals.
Up the Reds!