« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 12 13 14 15 16 [17]   Go Down

Author Topic: PL: Liverpool 1 vs 1 Arsenal Gabriel 4 Mo 29  (Read 15853 times)

Offline MD1990

  • Makes your eyes bleed and your brain hurt.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,472
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: PL: Liverpool 1 vs 1 Arsenal Gabriel 4 Mo 29
« Reply #640 on: Today at 09:22:30 am »
Quote from: jepovic on Today at 09:16:31 am
We dont look like champions, no, but neither do Arsenal or City.
Its not a vintage PL season in terms of quality, but it could be an epic title race
Arsenal away form not great but they done decent against us yesterday. Far better than last April. Saliba is massive for them & Rice.

They do look bettter equiped. We looked to have a better attack at one stage but thats gone now with the for of our forward line.
Logged

Offline Wghennessy

  • Embarassing
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,524
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: PL: Liverpool 1 vs 1 Arsenal Gabriel 4 Mo 29
« Reply #641 on: Today at 10:01:12 am »
Quote from: MD1990 on Today at 09:22:30 am
Arsenal away form not great but they done decent against us yesterday. Far better than last April. Saliba is massive for them & Rice.

They do look bettter equiped. We looked to have a better attack at one stage but thats gone now with the for of our forward line.

They relied on the officials to once again bail them out. We should have won and it should have been comfortable.
Logged

Offline Marys Donkey

  • "I have no problem whatsoever stating that FSG have done a good job.".Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
  • Campaigns
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 30,535
  • JFT 97
Re: PL: Liverpool 1 vs 1 Arsenal Gabriel 4 Mo 29
« Reply #642 on: Today at 10:42:19 am »
Quote from: BobPaisley3 on Yesterday at 11:48:10 pm
Over the long term yes but Id much rather have Endo as a 6 than Curt, who is much better when hes free to roam about the pitch.

The issue for me is that both Endo and MacAllister lack athleticism. You can just about get away with starting one of them if you get legs around them. Endo/Mac with Jones and Szobozslai is a decent blend of technical ability and athleticism.

Starting both Endo and Mac in the same midfield especially both nominally on the left of midfield in possession would be far too slow and immobile especially on transitions. It would also mean Szobozslai having to work even harder.

Personally I think we function much better with Jones in the team. He is very good in possession and covers huge amounts of ground.
Logged
"Ohhh-kayyy"

Online newterp

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,170
Re: PL: Liverpool 1 vs 1 Arsenal Gabriel 4 Mo 29
« Reply #643 on: Today at 01:26:27 pm »
Quote from: MD1990 on Today at 09:22:30 am
Arsenal away form not great but they done decent against us yesterday. Far better than last April. Saliba is massive for them & Rice.

They do look bettter equiped. We looked to have a better attack at one stage but thats gone now with the for of our forward line.

They didn't do much of anything against us on Saturday. It was pretty even - and I can't recall any big Arsenal chances where Alisson had to bail us out.

Last April - we struggled until Xakha got the crowd riled up with a fight with Trent.
Logged

Offline ScouserAtHeart

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,184
  • Pissing Manc "fans" off since 1999.
Re: PL: Liverpool 1 vs 1 Arsenal Gabriel 4 Mo 29
« Reply #644 on: Today at 01:32:06 pm »
we've gotten 4 points from 15 against others in the "Big 6". We need to improve on that 2nd half, given that 3 of the 5 games will be at home and Man Utd away isn't exactly difficult anymore
Logged
"Jürgen Klopp is bringing Liverpool's 'fuck you' back. And I can't wait."

Offline Gerrard flogged the gifts in Saudi

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 43,822
Re: PL: Liverpool 1 vs 1 Arsenal Gabriel 4 Mo 29
« Reply #645 on: Today at 03:37:02 pm »
Quote from: Marys Donkey on Yesterday at 11:30:11 pm
The player who hasn't been picked is Endo.

When Jones has been fit he has been a regular first-team starter. Endo hasn't.
Quote from: Gerrard flogged the gifts in Saudi on Yesterday at 11:59:50 pm
Thought Endo has made more appearances than Jones so far this season (starting or sub)?
How many games has Endo been on the bench and Jones has started?
Logged

Offline Mighty_Red

  • Rojo Poderoso!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,750
  • All hail the King...
    • Join the fight - SOS
Re: PL: Liverpool 1 vs 1 Arsenal Gabriel 4 Mo 29
« Reply #646 on: Today at 06:47:47 pm »
Quote from: MD1990 on Today at 09:22:30 am
Arsenal away form not great but they done decent against us yesterday. Far better than last April. Saliba is massive for them & Rice.

They do look bettter equiped. We looked to have a better attack at one stage but thats gone now with the for of our forward line.
Agreed that they look better than last season overall (Rice is an obbious upgrade) but I'm not sure a 1-1 was necessarily better than the 2-2 they got in April. Less boom and bust perhaps, but the game still had them having the lead, bring pegged back then being suffocated for a period when we should've scored and won the game.

For me the McNulty BBC article was written with Arsenal winning in mind. If they were already 3-4 points ahead then you could say they had passed a test. As it is, it's still wide open, 1st place will change hands on a weekly basis until someone goes on a long winning run. No reason why it can't be us if we can resolve the injury issues but City are still the favourites to do this.

Also remember that teams can mature and get better over the season, just think 2017/18 (albeit VVD played a big part). Certainly think that side would've had a chance of a league title had we only been a point off the top at Xmas.
Logged
Some clubs were always destined for greatness...

Offline Marys Donkey

  • "I have no problem whatsoever stating that FSG have done a good job.".Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
  • Campaigns
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 30,535
  • JFT 97
Re: PL: Liverpool 1 vs 1 Arsenal Gabriel 4 Mo 29
« Reply #647 on: Today at 06:49:03 pm »
Quote from: Gerrard flogged the gifts in Saudi on Today at 03:37:02 pm
How many games has Endo been on the bench and Jones has started?

They play different positions. For League games Endo is backup to MacAllister. Endo only really becomes a viable starting option if we have injuries or suspensions.

If everyone is fit and we have a League game then Jones is a viable starting option. In September he started all 5 domestic games.

Endo is a backup who plays the early rounds of the Europa and the domestic cups.
Logged
"Ohhh-kayyy"

Offline Fromola

  • For the love of god please shut the fuck up. Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 29,123
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: PL: Liverpool 1 vs 1 Arsenal Gabriel 4 Mo 29
« Reply #648 on: Today at 07:25:41 pm »
Quote from: Mighty_Red on Today at 06:47:47 pm
Agreed that they look better than last season overall (Rice is an obbious upgrade) but I'm not sure a 1-1 was necessarily better than the 2-2 they got in April. Less boom and bust perhaps, but the game still had them having the lead, bring pegged back then being suffocated for a period when we should've scored and won the game.

For me the McNulty BBC article was written with Arsenal winning in mind. If they were already 3-4 points ahead then you could say they had passed a test. As it is, it's still wide open, 1st place will change hands on a weekly basis until someone goes on a long winning run. No reason why it can't be us if we can resolve the injury issues but City are still the favourites to do this.

Also remember that teams can mature and get better over the season, just think 2017/18 (albeit VVD played a big part). Certainly think that side would've had a chance of a league title had we only been a point off the top at Xmas.

They went into the game in an advantage with no midweek game plus Liverpool off form and with a lot of injuries. Then they get an early goal. They didn't press home the advantage as they didn't when we were really a mess and 2-0 down last season.

What they did was look noticeably more comfortable on the ball, but then our ball playing midfielders are injured
Logged
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Offline Kashinoda

  • More broken biscuits than made of crisps
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,630
  • ....mmm
Re: PL: Liverpool 1 vs 1 Arsenal Gabriel 4 Mo 29
« Reply #649 on: Today at 09:44:40 pm »
Quote from: ScouserAtHeart on Today at 01:32:06 pm
we've gotten 4 points from 15 against others in the "Big 6". We need to improve on that 2nd half, given that 3 of the 5 games will be at home and Man Utd away isn't exactly difficult anymore

That 'Big 6' doesn't include Aston Villa (3 pts, Home) and Newcastle (3 pts, away, with 10 men). And also includes the farcical Spurs game.

The biggest thing that has come from these Arsenal and United draws is how everyone now has a stupid hot-take as to why we aren't challenging this year.

Pretty much every god damn reason you can use for Liverpool not challenging can be levied at anyone else who's still in the mix.
Logged
:D

Online Red Beret

  • Yellow Beret. Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King. Bed-Exiting / Grunting / Bending Down / Cum Face Champion 2023.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 49,482
Re: PL: Liverpool 1 vs 1 Arsenal Gabriel 4 Mo 29
« Reply #650 on: Today at 10:15:14 pm »
As far as I'm concerned, the draws against the big teams, show how they're desperate not to lose against us. They know how dangerous we are. Klopp's 2.0 isn't quite there yet, so unlocking some teams is proving difficult, but it's more a mark of how scared they are.
Logged
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Offline Gerrard flogged the gifts in Saudi

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 43,822
Re: PL: Liverpool 1 vs 1 Arsenal Gabriel 4 Mo 29
« Reply #651 on: Today at 10:21:46 pm »
Quote from: Marys Donkey on Today at 06:49:03 pm
They play different positions. For League games Endo is backup to MacAllister. Endo only really becomes a viable starting option if we have injuries or suspensions.

If everyone is fit and we have a League game then Jones is a viable starting option. In September he started all 5 domestic games.

Endo is a backup who plays the early rounds of the Europa and the domestic cups.
That's not what you originally said and secondly you are changing the goalposts. Not surprised. Carry on :wave
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 12 13 14 15 16 [17]   Go Up
« previous next »
 