Arsenal away form not great but they done decent against us yesterday. Far better than last April. Saliba is massive for them & Rice.



They do look bettter equiped. We looked to have a better attack at one stage but thats gone now with the for of our forward line.



Agreed that they look better than last season overall (Rice is an obbious upgrade) but I'm not sure a 1-1 was necessarily better than the 2-2 they got in April. Less boom and bust perhaps, but the game still had them having the lead, bring pegged back then being suffocated for a period when we should've scored and won the game.For me the McNulty BBC article was written with Arsenal winning in mind. If they were already 3-4 points ahead then you could say they had passed a test. As it is, it's still wide open, 1st place will change hands on a weekly basis until someone goes on a long winning run. No reason why it can't be us if we can resolve the injury issues but City are still the favourites to do this.Also remember that teams can mature and get better over the season, just think 2017/18 (albeit VVD played a big part). Certainly think that side would've had a chance of a league title had we only been a point off the top at Xmas.