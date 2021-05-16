I think Klopp got the subs wrong yesterday. We were all over them and dominant but Jones and Gakpo going off changed the momentum. The only sub should have been Nunes for Diaz. Salah moving to the middle completely removed his attacking threat. He looked so dangerous against Zinchenko. We also lost a bit of energy and control once Jones got subbed.



The big issue is a lot of players are off form at the same time - Diaz, Nunes, Gakpo, Sbozo, Grav. We are badly missing both Macca and Jota. We really need them to be back soon snd hopefully hit some good form straight away as we will need that with both Salah and Endo missing in Jan



I dont disagree with your critique of the subs, and agree we badly miss Mac and Jota. But Gakpo absolutely had to go off.He was absolutely knackered, and completely dropped off a cliff physically. He'd dropped to the half way line, off the last line of defence, as he had used up all his energy. If anything I wish we'd made the subs a couple of minutes earlier, but they were dicking around with giving Grav's instructions on the bench so weren't ready to make the subs when the team were under pressure and desperate for a breather and had no outball. Obviously no accounting for this, but would have spared us the diaz injury too if they'd managed the game better in those few minutes