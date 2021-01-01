« previous next »
Re: PL: Liverpool 1 vs 1 Arsenal Gabriel 4 Mo 29
« Reply #600 on: Today at 01:05:52 pm »
Quote from: markiv on Today at 12:48:07 pm
I think Klopp got the subs wrong yesterday. We were all over them and dominant but Jones and Gakpo going off changed the momentum. The only sub should have been Nunes for Diaz. Salah moving to the middle completely removed his attacking threat. He looked so dangerous against Zinchenko. We also lost a bit of energy and control once Jones got subbed.

The big issue is a lot of players are off form at the same time - Diaz, Nunes, Gakpo, Sbozo, Grav. We are badly missing both Macca and Jota. We really need them to be back soon snd hopefully hit some good form straight away as we will need that with both Salah and Endo missing in Jan
I dont disagree with your critique of the subs, and agree we badly miss Mac and Jota. But Gakpo absolutely had to go off.

He was absolutely knackered, and completely dropped off a cliff physically. He'd dropped to the half way line, off the last line of defence, as he had used up all his energy. If anything I wish we'd made the subs a couple of minutes earlier, but they were dicking around with giving Grav's instructions on the bench so weren't ready to make the subs when the team were under pressure and desperate for a breather and had no outball. Obviously no accounting for this, but would have spared us the diaz injury too if they'd managed the game better in those few minutes
Re: PL: Liverpool 1 vs 1 Arsenal Gabriel 4 Mo 29
« Reply #601 on: Today at 01:16:28 pm »
Quote from: TSC on Today at 09:31:07 am
It was a cert pen, simply because Salah was racing onto the ball in the area if he hadnt handled the ball.

He wasnt racing onto the ball, he had clearly controlled the ball and edged it past Odegard who pulled the ball back towards him.outrageous by VAR ( and the ref) . How come all of the pundits say it was a penalty yet VAR must be saying not a clear and obvious error. Thats the Spurs debacle and now this one .
Re: PL: Liverpool 1 vs 1 Arsenal Gabriel 4 Mo 29
« Reply #602 on: Today at 01:31:46 pm »
Quote from: Huyrob on Today at 01:16:28 pm
He wasnt racing onto the ball, he had clearly controlled the ball and edged it past Odegard who pulled the ball back towards him.outrageous by VAR ( and the ref) . How come all of the pundits say it was a penalty yet VAR must be saying not a clear and obvious error. Thats the Spurs debacle and now this one .

This is imo worse. The Spurs one was a genuine fuck up, one of the highest order but still a mistake. This was just a complete joke and they are hiding behind "clear and obvious". Just make the right decision ffs.

Referees are deciding our games now, thankfully we beat Newcastle or it would be more points theyve screwed us out of.
Re: PL: Liverpool 1 vs 1 Arsenal Gabriel 4 Mo 29
« Reply #603 on: Today at 02:20:09 pm »
Quote from: Huyrob on Today at 01:16:28 pm
He wasnt racing onto the ball, he had clearly controlled the ball and edged it past Odegard who pulled the ball back towards him.outrageous by VAR ( and the ref) . How come all of the pundits say it was a penalty yet VAR must be saying not a clear and obvious error. Thats the Spurs debacle and now this one .

Yep and Salah with that (sublime) touch took Odegard out and wouldve ran past him to collect the ball in a dangerous position in the box.  You know its a wrong decision when even Dermot Gallagher is calling it a pen.  I didnt realise the incident wasnt even subject to a VAR check.

https://www.liverpoolecho.co.uk/sport/football/football-news/dermot-gallagher-shares-liverpool-v-28344498
Re: PL: Liverpool 1 vs 1 Arsenal Gabriel 4 Mo 29
« Reply #604 on: Today at 02:57:04 pm »
Looking at that handball reminded me that if the CL final against Spurs had been a PL game, an English ref would never have given the penalty. Even with VAR, it would have been deemed ball to hand.

We're so used to crap refereeing over here that when the rules are actually applied properly it feels wrong.
Re: PL: Liverpool 1 vs 1 Arsenal Gabriel 4 Mo 29
« Reply #605 on: Today at 03:36:20 pm »
Quote from: TSC on Today at 02:20:09 pm
Yep and Salah with that (sublime) touch took Odegard out and wouldve ran past him to collect the ball in a dangerous position in the box.  You know its a wrong decision when even Dermot Gallagher is calling it a pen.  I didnt realise the incident wasnt even subject to a VAR check.

https://www.liverpoolecho.co.uk/sport/football/football-news/dermot-gallagher-shares-liverpool-v-28344498


That's utter madness. Especially the part about 'making himself smaller'. Does that mean I can just catch the ball in front of my chest because I'm not making myself bigger but smaller instead? All this natural position and making yourself bigger bollocks has completely messed up the handball rule. That's a deliberate movement with his arm. That's a penalty no matter what position his arm is in or whether he has slipped. Just because you slip you can't just punch another player in the face.
Re: PL: Liverpool 1 vs 1 Arsenal Gabriel 4 Mo 29
« Reply #606 on: Today at 03:53:59 pm »
I came away from the ground relatively OK with a draw in the circumstances. It could have gone either way and so a draw is probably fair.

I'm encouraged by the fact that the only loss on our record was the farce at Spurs, but I don't think this looks like a side ready to win the Premier League to be honest. Arsenal look 12 months ahead of us and the form of our attackers (Salah aside) is massively concerning.

All the noise in the media is how our frontline has so many goals in it but Gakpo, Nunez and Diaz will be lucky to hit 25 between them.
Re: PL: Liverpool 1 vs 1 Arsenal Gabriel 4’ Mo 29’
« Reply #607 on: Today at 03:57:14 pm »
Quote from: Bennett on Today at 03:53:59 pm

All the noise in the media is how our frontline has so many goals in it but Gakpo, Nunez and Diaz will be lucky to hit 25 between them.

Yeah at this moment looks like we have gone early with that shout of having the best attack in the league. It doesnt look anyway as potent as City, albeit I think its still better than Arsenal’s.
