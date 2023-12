He didn't slip, a slip is what Gerrard done in 2014 (I know no one wants to be reminded about that). A slip is completely independent of what anybody else is doing.



In this instance, Salah's use of the pass to change direction caused him to lose balance. That's not a slip, it's as a result of the opponents play.



Not just that but the loss of balance, caused by Salah, clearly disorientates the Arsenal player. He then panics and deliberately plays the ball with his hand. Its quite clearly hand to ball, the natural path of his hand would be away from the ball (it might still have struck his arm) but he deliberately moves his hand towards the ball.



Agree with Klopp that we dont know if it would change the result or not but at this stage there is absolutely no case for VAR outside of offsides.







Did VAR issue any statement as to why it was not a penalty? I doubt it as it would clearly show that it was an incorrect decision.I hear that it could have been a slip. However that doesnt matter as it is what he does with his left hand. He wasnt trying to prevent a fall. Its clear that he panics and swats the ball. He also grabs Salah and pulls him back.There are far too many incorrect calls from VAR and there are no reviews to improve things.