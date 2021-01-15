I have rewatched the handball part clip, at least VAR officials should recommend to the ref to rewatch the video.



The ref might rule it out and no penalty, not an issue for me. But VAR should request at least, the ref to rewatch it in consideration first.



And something feels bad when the nicest lad on the pitch who was always smiling got yellow carded.



I mean... He just could have warned him without a card. It's nothing compared to cynical / tactical fouls that Arsenal have been doing the whole game, with constant grabbing and being wrestled faced by Mo.



It's tiring. Again, as what have been said million times here, sometimes...



The title is being decided by "narrow margin" decisions by officials but applied in 10-15 games.



They're accumulated, but when being applied let's say... More than 5 games, it could decide the title. Has happened before.