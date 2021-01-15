I love that we have managed to claw ourselves back into the title contention so quickly after last season. Today we played a really good team and went to toe to toe with them. I'm not sure we have enough to win the title but I know the boys and the manager will give it everything they have.



That Trent chance was huge but these thing happen.



PGMOL I dont know what more can be said. The decision today was incredible and then to read them double down and be the only people who watched the game who didn't think it was a pen. It's hard to take.