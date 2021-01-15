« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 9 10 11 12 13 [14]   Go Down

Author Topic: PL: Liverpool 1 vs 1 Arsenal Gabriel 4 Mo 29  (Read 9462 times)

Offline Roy Wabaloolah Wood

  • Rocks to the East, Rocks to the West. Definitely Unscotch.
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,809
  • Allez Allez Allez
    • My Twitter Account
Re: PL: Liverpool 1 vs 1 Arsenal Gabriel 4 Mo 29
« Reply #520 on: Today at 12:53:02 am »
Quote from: Good King WencDimGlas on Yesterday at 08:38:46 pm
Never mind Trents chance going begging, if the sodding refs had done the job they are paid to do and given this:



The game could have taken a whole different trajectory.
missed the game as was at a Christmas Party, that wasn't given as a penalty! I mean WTAF!
Logged
Quote from: trinityroad on February  6, 2023, 05:32:09 pm
However if something serious happens to them I will eat my own cock.


Quote from: Andy82lfc on January 15, 2021, 07:41:37 pm
If anyone is going to put a few fingers deep into my arse it's going to be me.

Offline Rushing to the Boxing Day sales

  • Not A Badgeman. Fuck him. Please. Someone. Anyone! But not Jonathan Pearce.....
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 58,504
  • On Halloween, parents send kids out lookin like me
Re: PL: Liverpool 1 vs 1 Arsenal Gabriel 4 Mo 29
« Reply #521 on: Today at 12:58:40 am »
I actually cheered when I saw the replay of the handball

Absolutely nailed on VAR check and pen

When play just kept going I went into a strange mania, I imagine similar to shell shock.

That needs investigating. Coote yet again
Logged
The depressing thing about tennis is that no matter how good I get, I'll never be as good as a wall

Mitch Hedberg

Offline Samie

  • The next Pharaoh of Egypt. The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 63,716
Re: PL: Liverpool 1 vs 1 Arsenal Gabriel 4 Mo 29
« Reply #522 on: Today at 01:01:33 am »
https://twitter.com/LFCTransferRoom/status/1738679373345993192

Quote
William Saliba claims Odegaards handball WAS supposed to be a penalty in his opinion as well.
Logged

Offline jckliew

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,035
Re: PL: Liverpool 1 vs 1 Arsenal Gabriel 4 Mo 29
« Reply #523 on: Today at 01:04:05 am »
Logged
My 12yr old son asked me: Is Blackburn a Racist name?

Offline BobPaisley3

  • SirAlexFerguson2, the bad manc twat :)
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,075
  • PGMOL fanboy
Re: PL: Liverpool 1 vs 1 Arsenal Gabriel 4 Mo 29
« Reply #524 on: Today at 01:05:11 am »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 01:01:33 am
https://twitter.com/LFCTransferRoom/status/1738679373345993192
Incredible decision and shows how matches simply arent officiated on a level playing field anymore. How can the discussion around that in any way have concluded no penalty? Absolute shambles. Thankfully we equalised just after.
Logged
Quote from: BobPaisley3 on May 16, 2021, 06:25:08 pm
94 Corner to us. Last kick. Ali in the box and hes scored

Offline Ste08

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,285
Re: PL: Liverpool 1 vs 1 Arsenal Gabriel 4 Mo 29
« Reply #525 on: Today at 01:06:47 am »
I love that we have managed to claw ourselves back into the title contention so quickly after last season. Today we played a really good team and went to toe to toe with them.  I'm not sure we have enough to win the title but I know the boys and the manager will give it everything they have.

That Trent chance was huge but these thing happen.

PGMOL I dont know what more can be said. The decision today was incredible and then to read them double down and be the only people who watched the game who didn't think it was a pen. It's hard to take.
Logged

Offline DTRed

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 364
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: PL: Liverpool 1 vs 1 Arsenal Gabriel 4 Mo 29
« Reply #526 on: Today at 01:41:20 am »
Quote from: Ste08 on Today at 01:06:47 am
I love that we have managed to claw ourselves back into the title contention so quickly after last season. Today we played a really good team and went to toe to toe with them.  I'm not sure we have enough to win the title but I know the boys and the manager will give it everything they have.

That Trent chance was huge but these thing happen.

PGMOL I dont know what more can be said. The decision today was incredible and then to read them double down and be the only people who watched the game who didn't think it was a pen. It's hard to take.

Hard to take is an understatement. Being conservative it's a point at Spurs and 3 today that we've had taken by the PGMOL. We should be 3 clear on 43 points.

On today, we were on the up and the triple sub was one too many. Grav had an Ali Dia type performance which wasn;t expected.  Nobody seems to have kicked into another gear as a team yet so we're well in this.

Bring on Burnley.
Logged

Online xbugawugax

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,088
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: PL: Liverpool 1 vs 1 Arsenal Gabriel 4 Mo 29
« Reply #527 on: Today at 02:05:02 am »
its hard to even stay angry and rational anymore. we are being screwed over since the start of the season.

fuck the refs. fuck pmgol

all i want is a decent game to watch without any drama
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 9 10 11 12 13 [14]   Go Up
« previous next »
 