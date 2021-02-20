« previous next »
One of the joys of this season has been Joe Gomez playing well again. Weve managed to give him enough games for him to get rhythm.

Such a good player, I wondered if hed ever be back to his very best, but he really has been.

Still took time to get into the game though, it was so intense.

Yes you're right, Joe was brilliant today as well as Wednesday. Great to see
Well still finish in top four - and they wont. You can quote me on this in May.

We are a team in transition. We have a midfield that is U23 average age. We went toe to toe with the con mans apprentice and Londons finest and were robbed by a shit ref and an even shittier VAR.
Arsenal are supposed to be the real deal. We battered them and the ref saved them.
Saka should have been off, a stonewall pen ignored.
But we are the tricky reds v2.0 and we can only get better.

Yes you're right, Joe was brilliant today as well as Wednesday. Great to see
Gomez was superb.
Well there's nothing between us and Arsenal, we just drew 1-1. And how did we get on v City again?
Exactly!
Which is the gist of my post AND which is why I'm more concerned about the distance rather than the fact that we're "joint top" or "1 point off the top" or whatever.

We're only going to be 1 point off until the first draw/loss.

January and February are traditionally, hellish months. If you don't build a sizable lead by Christmas, then during January and February, you're out of any race, so ... so much for being "1 point off by Chrimbo".

We should have taken our chances. 4 Points dropped against both United and Arsenal. There is no way to spin that.
They are a top team that had a great season last season and have improved this season.
A draw is not a bad result, but we had the chance to win it.

My concern is that vs the original top 6, we have 4 draws and 1 defeat..not one win.
If you didn't laugh you'd cry.

Harlem Globetrotters are rumoured to be in for him
Webb should be sacked in the morning after allowing his monkeys to ignore that
Disappointed not to win.  We could and maybe should have won but equally we could have lost.  Both teams gave 100% and were committed to winning, a refreshing change from 6 days ago. United was turgid, 2 points dropped against vastly inferior opposition.  Today was two good equally matched teams slogging it out to a stalemate. 
He shouldve scored and he knows it.

It that situation 5 v 1 it should result in a goal.

So those four lads in the yellow shirts werent playing?
So those four lads in the yellow shirts werent playing?

To be fair, those 'lads in yellow shirts' were all chasing our lads from the half way line and were never going to be able to get goal side to make a challenge or stop the shot. It was 4 against 1 defender, make the right pass (which Mo did) and get a clean shot on target and we score. Unfortunately Trent couldn't convert but that was nothing to do with their defenders. It was simply a really bad miss and i'm sure the lad will have nightmares about it tonight.
We just look a season too early to be title contenders and perhaps a player or 2 short as well or maybe it's that they're all out injured.

But in saying that Arsenal don't exactly look like title winners themselves. 

What they look like is a team, a team that has been playing much longer together and have a clear idea of what they are doing.  At times we look too much like individuals relying on someones brilliance and I guess that is to be expected given the new faces in the side.

If Arsenal win this title it will be because they do just enough and Man City fail to find their form 2nd half.  Yet again I am left hoping that Man City come on in the 2nd half of the season, because there is no way this Arsenal team are title worthy.  It's frustrating that we are a bit short and they could lift the title playing such bang average football. 
If you didn't laugh you'd cry.


Great piece of goalkeeping. Closes down Salah and restricts his options, eyes focussed on the ball and manages to get an outstretched arm to divert the ball away from danger.
What they look like is a team, a team that has been playing much longer together and have a clear idea of what they are doing.  At times we look too much like individuals relying on someones brilliance and I guess that is to be expected given the new faces in the side.
They had their first choice team out there. Maybe Tomiyasu instead of Ben Orange?

And they had a whole week to prepare.
Surprised how many are saying we were disappointing. We were last week, but this was completely different. We handed them an awful gimme of a goal early on, but from about 15-80 minutes, we mostly bossed it and probably should've won against the most impressive of our rivals so far. We just couldn't keep it going late on because we'd put in some effort on Wednesday while Arsenal had a full week to prepare.

And by the way, they could pick their absolute best XI, whereas we have five potential first team players missing, and had another injury today.

It's disappointing not to get the win because we probably deserved it overall, but it's in no way a disappointing performance.
We just look a season too early to be title contenders and perhaps a player or 2 short as well or maybe it's that they're all out injured.

But in saying that Arsenal don't exactly look like title winners themselves. 

What they look like is a team, a team that has been playing much longer together and have a clear idea of what they are doing.  At times we look too much like individuals relying on someones brilliance and I guess that is to be expected given the new faces in the side.

If Arsenal win this title it will be because they do just enough and Man City fail to find their form 2nd half.  Yet again I am left hoping that Man City come on in the 2nd half of the season, because there is no way this Arsenal team are title worthy.  It's frustrating that we are a bit short and they could lift the title playing such bang average football. 

We are a season or two away and a few players away from being clear winners.  This season is a fight with 4, maybe 5 teams in with a shout.  We are well in the mix.
We were by far the better side overall, but so many things worked against us - including the shite ref.

That was as clear a handball and penalty as you'll ever see - how it wasn't given is anyone's guess. These referee VAR buddies refusing to overrule on-pitch decisions is getting really annoying.

Arsenal are overrated (especially Muller Rice), and all their timewasting, cryarsing, and general bellend behaviour was ridiculous today - no idea why the ref didn't recognise their cheating and shithousery early on. Every thrown in, corner, free kick or goal kick took fucking ages, and their players go to ground like they've been shot after the slightest contact.
Virgil, Konate and Gomez were imperious, as was Endo. Thought Szobozlai looked a bit gassed at times, and would've liked to see Jones stay on instead, as he was carving through their midfield at times like a knife though a Christmas turkey, and causing them all sorts of problems. I really feel for Trent hitting the bar, but we absolutely have to be scoring a 4 v 1 overload like that at home to Arsenal.

Slightly concerning that our front line just isn't clicking at the moment, and there's no fluidity at all. Fantastic goal from Mo, but that all comes from Trent's pass and Mo's individual brilliance - not from any contribution or movement from the other strikers. They have to all start working as a unit, and building a better understanding if we're going to push on from here.

Overall not a disastrous result, but still feels like a missed opportunity under the circumstances. Hopefully we can start to rack up wins again - starting on Boxing day. Our next 10 games includes Arsenal away plus City at home, but we also have Burnley (twice), injury-hit Newcastle, a poor Chelsea side, Bournemouth, Brentford, Luton and Forest, so we need to find our goal scoring boots and start putting teams to the sword again. Hopefully we get Mac, Robbo, Jota, and Thiago back soon, as the games are mounting up with the FA cup soon upon us.
We were by far the better side overall, but so many things worked against us - including the shite ref.

That was as clear a handball and penalty as you'll ever see - how it wasn't given is anyone's guess. These referee VAR buddies refusing to overrule on-pitch decisions is getting really annoying.

Arsenal are overrated (especially Muller Rice), and all their timewasting, cryarsing, and general bellend behaviour was ridiculous today - no idea why the ref didn't recognise their cheating and shithousery early on. Every thrown in, corner, free kick or goal kick took fucking ages, and their players go to ground like they've been shot after the slightest contact.
Virgil, Konate rand Gomez were imperious, as was Endo. Thought Szobozlai looked a bit gassed at times, and would've liked to see Jones stay on instead, as he was carving through their midfield at times like a knife though a Christmas turkey, and causing them all sorts of problems. I really feel for Trent hitting the bar, but we absolutely have to be scoring a 4 v 1 overload like that at home to Arsenal.

Slightly concerning that our front line just isn't clicking at the moment, and there's no fluidity at all. Fantastic goal from Mo, but that all comes from Trent's pass and Mo's individual brilliance - not from any contribution or movement from the other strikers. They have to all start working as a unit, and building a better understanding if we're going to push on from here.

Overall not a disastrous result, but still feels like a missed opportunity under the circumstances. Hopefully we can start to rack up wins again - starting on Boxing day. Our next 10 games includes Arsenal again plus City, but also Burnley (twice), injury-hit Newcastle, a poor Chelsea side, Bournemouth, Brentford, Luton and Forest, so we need to find our goal scoring boots and start putting teams to the sword again. Hopefully we get Mac, Robbo, Jota, and Thiago back soon, as the games are mounting up with the FA cup soon upon us.

Arsenal started their rebuild a couple of seasons before we did and the difference showed.
Give it another 1 or possibly 2 transfer windows to push on that little extra but look at where we are really after losing an entire midfield and experience in the summer  inc our captain
Never mind Trents chance going begging, if the sodding refs had done the job they are paid to do and given this:



The game could have taken a whole different trajectory.

Absolutely shocking decision. How is a 'slip' now deemed an acceptable way to prevent a goal scoring opportunity and handball in the box?

On every other situation we've seen this happen in the past, it's deemed 'unlucky', but it's still given as it's not fair on the attacking team. Without the handball, Mo would be in.
We are a season or two away and a few players away from being clear winners.  This season is a fight with 4, maybe 5 teams in with a shout.  We are well in the mix.

We are trying to integrate McAllister, Gravenberch, Endo and Szobaslai into midfield whilst attempting to create an effective forward line utilising Gakpo, Nunez and a less effective Diaz post injury. Whether or not all of this group of players are the answer remains to be seen

And every time we see a glimmer of light we have an injury.
We are trying to integrate McAllister, Gravenberch, Endo and Szobaslai into midfield whilst attempting to create an effective forward line utilising Gakpo, Nunez and a less effective Diaz post injury. Whether or not all of this group of players are the answer remains to be seen

And every time we see a glimmer of light we have an injury.

We are having a great season and are way ahead of schedule.
We are having a great season and are way ahead of schedule.

We are, but we really need to start finding our shooting boots. Our finishing outside of Mo is borderline abysmal.
I left the ground today absolutely fine with the point. Theyre a very good physical side and if not for greater Manchesters finest wed have had at least one penalty and theyd of gone down to 10.

Were still a work in progress and missing key players. I do think the lack of quality in both sides front 3 will ultimately mean city win the league. I worry where our goals will come from when Salah goes the AFCON, hes not actually playing that well himself but hes carrying the attack.

Loved Endo today, hes the summer signing Ive been most impressed by so far. Sboz looks like he needs a rest and the other two still very much finding their feet
Absolutely shocking decision. How is a 'slip' now deemed an acceptable way to prevent a goal scoring opportunity and handball in the box?

On every other situation we've seen this happen in the past, it's deemed 'unlucky', but it's still given as it's not fair on the attacking team. Without the handball, Mo would be in.

I heard that VAR said that his hand was returning to his side. All I see here is a guy deliberately swatting the ball with his hand. I actually dont even see that the slip could be used as an excuse.

The Arsenal player slips and knows that Mo is past him so he swats at the ball with his hand. Theres no other plausible reason. To add to the evidence, the Arsenal player reaches out to Mo with his right hand and pulls Mo back. Its very clear that he panicked and used his left hand to deflect the ball and his right hand to pull Mo back.

It is a stonewall penalty and all the excuses dont change a fact. Its up there with one of the worst VAR decisions I have seen.its so clear that the hand moves to the ball and prevents Mo getting to the ball.
We are, but we really need to start finding our shooting boots. Our finishing outside of Mo is borderline abysmal.

We have scored 37 goals with an xG of 37.98.

Mo is slightly ahead of his xG at 10.97 xG for 12 goals. That is down to penalties though.
Fucking BBC agenda in action, apparently Arsenal were measured and mature and the word Odegaard did not make a single appearance in the article.  :butt
Fucking BBC agenda in action, apparently Arsenal were measured and mature and the word Odegaard did not make a single appearance in the article.  :butt

I don't think it's controversial to say they are ahead of us in development, as they are. I think we are ahead of schedule but we still need improvements in keeping the ball better.
Just got in from a alcohol infused night out and really don't understand why that wasn't a penalty? Otherwise, two great teams going at each other, a draw was probably a fair result. But that handball? Weird.
Pretty even game
Theyre a really physical side now which still takes some getting used to after a decade of them not being

Our pressing was really good but you could see the effect of the midweek game in the last 20
For the amount we turned them over in midfield we didnt create enough (though they could probably say the same)
Dont really understand why Nunez and Elliot didnt start and Gakpo through the middle shouldnt ever be happening

Thought Gomez was fantastic considering he came into the game cold and played on the wrong side
Bad day for the "Bad day for the tin foil hat brigade" brigade??
It's tough, and that handball should definitely have been a penalty, but I thought we played well all in all. Gomez and Konate in particular were terrific, easily dealt with their attackers.
On the whole - 1pt back at Christmas a not playing all that great - I think you have to take it and run.
Pulverised up the arse by refs vs North London teams so far this season

Would be well clear at the top

Obviously still early in the season but I think a legitimate title challenge is a maybe a stretch this season, especially the way injuries are starting to take their toll at the busiest time of the year. Lack of creativity and individual brilliance upfront that we were so used to under the previous Klopp iteration is starting to become a bit troubling.
Obviously still early in the season but I think a legitimate title challenge is a maybe a stretch this season, especially the way injuries are starting to take their toll at the busiest time of the year. Lack of creativity and individual brilliance upfront that we were so used to under the previous Klopp iteration is starting to become a bit troubling.

These type of comments make absolutely no sense to me, what team in the league is perfect?
Ruthless we arent
Arteta didn't see the handball apparently

Haha

c*nt

I bet he wouldve seen it if it was at the other end of the pitch & it was a Liverpool defender  slipping before batting the ball away
He shouldve scored and he knows it.

It that situation 5 v 1 it should result in a goal.

Yup, we have to score there.  Missed a golden chance to take all 3 points. 
These type of comments make absolutely no sense to me, what team in the league is perfect?

No team is currently, Ive just thought we needed a bit of a gap before Salah fucked off to AFCON for a while now. Ultimately the first part of post concerning injuries is probably the bigger point concerning any potential title challenge this season, hard to overcome the shear number we currently have.
Obviously still early in the season but I think a legitimate title challenge is a maybe a stretch this season, especially the way injuries are starting to take their toll at the busiest time of the year. Lack of creativity and individual brilliance upfront that we were so used to under the previous Klopp iteration is starting to become a bit troubling.

We're ahead of City and 1pt off top at Christimas. It's a title race. No runaway leader this year I don't think.

Could be wrong with KDB and Haaland returning.
That handball gets worse and worse the more you watch.
Cant wait for the audio,
