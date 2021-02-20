We were by far the better side overall, but so many things worked against us - including the shite ref.



That was as clear a handball and penalty as you'll ever see - how it wasn't given is anyone's guess. These referee VAR buddies refusing to overrule on-pitch decisions is getting really annoying.



Arsenal are overrated (especially Muller Rice), and all their timewasting, cryarsing, and general bellend behaviour was ridiculous today - no idea why the ref didn't recognise their cheating and shithousery early on. Every thrown in, corner, free kick or goal kick took fucking ages, and their players go to ground like they've been shot after the slightest contact.

Virgil, Konate and Gomez were imperious, as was Endo. Thought Szobozlai looked a bit gassed at times, and would've liked to see Jones stay on instead, as he was carving through their midfield at times like a knife though a Christmas turkey, and causing them all sorts of problems. I really feel for Trent hitting the bar, but we absolutely have to be scoring a 4 v 1 overload like that at home to Arsenal.



Slightly concerning that our front line just isn't clicking at the moment, and there's no fluidity at all. Fantastic goal from Mo, but that all comes from Trent's pass and Mo's individual brilliance - not from any contribution or movement from the other strikers. They have to all start working as a unit, and building a better understanding if we're going to push on from here.



Overall not a disastrous result, but still feels like a missed opportunity under the circumstances. Hopefully we can start to rack up wins again - starting on Boxing day. Our next 10 games includes Arsenal away plus City at home, but we also have Burnley (twice), injury-hit Newcastle, a poor Chelsea side, Bournemouth, Brentford, Luton and Forest, so we need to find our goal scoring boots and start putting teams to the sword again. Hopefully we get Mac, Robbo, Jota, and Thiago back soon, as the games are mounting up with the FA cup soon upon us.