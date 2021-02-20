Surprised how many are saying we were disappointing. We were last week, but this was completely different. We handed them an awful gimme of a goal early on, but from about 15-80 minutes, we mostly bossed it and probably should've won against the most impressive of our rivals so far. We just couldn't keep it going late on because we'd put in some effort on Wednesday while Arsenal had a full week to prepare.
And by the way, they could pick their absolute best XI, whereas we have five potential first team players missing, and had another injury today.
It's disappointing not to get the win because we probably deserved it overall, but it's in no way a disappointing performance.