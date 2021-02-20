We just look a season too early to be title contenders and perhaps a player or 2 short as well or maybe it's that they're all out injured.



But in saying that Arsenal don't exactly look like title winners themselves.



What they look like is a team, a team that has been playing much longer together and have a clear idea of what they are doing. At times we look too much like individuals relying on someones brilliance and I guess that is to be expected given the new faces in the side.



If Arsenal win this title it will be because they do just enough and Man City fail to find their form 2nd half. Yet again I am left hoping that Man City come on in the 2nd half of the season, because there is no way this Arsenal team are title worthy. It's frustrating that we are a bit short and they could lift the title playing such bang average football.