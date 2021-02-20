« previous next »
Author Topic: PL: Liverpool 1 vs 1 Arsenal Gabriel 4 Mo 29  (Read 8225 times)

Re: PL: Liverpool 1 vs 1 Arsenal Gabriel 4 Mo 29
« Reply #480 on: Today at 10:35:38 pm »
Quote from: Jingle Bells Tepid Smells on Today at 10:24:07 pm
One of the joys of this season has been Joe Gomez playing well again. Weve managed to give him enough games for him to get rhythm.

Such a good player, I wondered if hed ever be back to his very best, but he really has been.

Still took time to get into the game though, it was so intense.

Yes you're right, Joe was brilliant today as well as Wednesday. Great to see
Quote from: Robinred on February 20, 2021, 11:26:24 pm
Well still finish in top four - and they wont. You can quote me on this in May.

Re: PL: Liverpool 1 vs 1 Arsenal Gabriel 4 Mo 29
« Reply #481 on: Today at 10:37:28 pm »
We are a team in transition. We have a midfield that is U23 average age. We went toe to toe with the con mans apprentice and Londons finest and were robbed by a shit ref and an even shittier VAR.
Arsenal are supposed to be the real deal. We battered them and the ref saved them.
Saka should have been off, a stonewall pen ignored.
But we are the tricky reds v2.0 and we can only get better.

Re: PL: Liverpool 1 vs 1 Arsenal Gabriel 4 Mo 29
« Reply #482 on: Today at 10:37:53 pm »
Quote from: Always_A_Red on Today at 10:35:38 pm
Yes you're right, Joe was brilliant today as well as Wednesday. Great to see
Gomez was superb.
Re: PL: Liverpool 1 vs 1 Arsenal Gabriel 4 Mo 29
« Reply #483 on: Today at 10:39:03 pm »
Quote from: smicer07 on Today at 07:44:25 pm
Well there's nothing between us and Arsenal, we just drew 1-1. And how did we get on v City again?
Exactly!
Which is the gist of my post AND which is why I'm more concerned about the distance rather than the fact that we're "joint top" or "1 point off the top" or whatever.

We're only going to be 1 point off until the first draw/loss.

January and February are traditionally, hellish months. If you don't build a sizable lead by Christmas, then during January and February, you're out of any race, so ... so much for being "1 point off by Chrimbo".

We should have taken our chances. 4 Points dropped against both United and Arsenal. There is no way to spin that.
Re: PL: Liverpool 1 vs 1 Arsenal Gabriel 4 Mo 29
« Reply #484 on: Today at 10:40:34 pm »
They are a top team that had a great season last season and have improved this season.
A draw is not a bad result, but we had the chance to win it.

My concern is that vs the original top 6, we have 4 draws and 1 defeat..not one win.
Re: PL: Liverpool 1 vs 1 Arsenal Gabriel 4 Mo 29
« Reply #485 on: Today at 10:41:58 pm »
Quote from: richmiller1 on Today at 10:04:24 pm
If you didn't laugh you'd cry.

Harlem Globetrotters are rumoured to be in for him
Webb should be sacked in the morning after allowing his monkeys to ignore that
Re: PL: Liverpool 1 vs 1 Arsenal Gabriel 4 Mo 29
« Reply #486 on: Today at 10:46:07 pm »
Disappointed not to win.  We could and maybe should have won but equally we could have lost.  Both teams gave 100% and were committed to winning, a refreshing change from 6 days ago. United was turgid, 2 points dropped against vastly inferior opposition.  Today was two good equally matched teams slogging it out to a stalemate. 
Re: PL: Liverpool 1 vs 1 Arsenal Gabriel 4 Mo 29
« Reply #487 on: Today at 10:50:08 pm »
Quote from: Fordy on Today at 09:52:29 pm
He shouldve scored and he knows it.

It that situation 5 v 1 it should result in a goal.

So those four lads in the yellow shirts werent playing?
Re: PL: Liverpool 1 vs 1 Arsenal Gabriel 4 Mo 29
« Reply #488 on: Today at 11:01:46 pm »
Quote from: I only got a cheap Philips telly for chrimbo on Today at 10:50:08 pm
So those four lads in the yellow shirts werent playing?

To be fair, those 'lads in yellow shirts' were all chasing our lads from the half way line and were never going to be able to get goal side to make a challenge or stop the shot. It was 4 against 1 defender, make the right pass (which Mo did) and get a clean shot on target and we score. Unfortunately Trent couldn't convert but that was nothing to do with their defenders. It was simply a really bad miss and i'm sure the lad will have nightmares about it tonight.
Re: PL: Liverpool 1 vs 1 Arsenal Gabriel 4 Mo 29
« Reply #489 on: Today at 11:10:41 pm »
We just look a season too early to be title contenders and perhaps a player or 2 short as well or maybe it's that they're all out injured.

But in saying that Arsenal don't exactly look like title winners themselves. 

What they look like is a team, a team that has been playing much longer together and have a clear idea of what they are doing.  At times we look too much like individuals relying on someones brilliance and I guess that is to be expected given the new faces in the side.

If Arsenal win this title it will be because they do just enough and Man City fail to find their form 2nd half.  Yet again I am left hoping that Man City come on in the 2nd half of the season, because there is no way this Arsenal team are title worthy.  It's frustrating that we are a bit short and they could lift the title playing such bang average football. 
Re: PL: Liverpool 1 vs 1 Arsenal Gabriel 4 Mo 29
« Reply #490 on: Today at 11:10:43 pm »
Quote from: richmiller1 on Today at 10:04:24 pm
If you didn't laugh you'd cry.


Great piece of goalkeeping. Closes down Salah and restricts his options, eyes focussed on the ball and manages to get an outstretched arm to divert the ball away from danger.
Re: PL: Liverpool 1 vs 1 Arsenal Gabriel 4 Mo 29
« Reply #491 on: Today at 11:13:43 pm »
Quote from: latortuga on Today at 11:10:41 pm
What they look like is a team, a team that has been playing much longer together and have a clear idea of what they are doing.  At times we look too much like individuals relying on someones brilliance and I guess that is to be expected given the new faces in the side.
They had their first choice team out there. Maybe Tomiyasu instead of Ben Orange?

And they had a whole week to prepare.
Re: PL: Liverpool 1 vs 1 Arsenal Gabriel 4 Mo 29
« Reply #492 on: Today at 11:14:22 pm »
Surprised how many are saying we were disappointing. We were last week, but this was completely different. We handed them an awful gimme of a goal early on, but from about 15-80 minutes, we mostly bossed it and probably should've won against the most impressive of our rivals so far. We just couldn't keep it going late on because we'd put in some effort on Wednesday while Arsenal had a full week to prepare.

And by the way, they could pick their absolute best XI, whereas we have five potential first team players missing, and had another injury today.

It's disappointing not to get the win because we probably deserved it overall, but it's in no way a disappointing performance.
Re: PL: Liverpool 1 vs 1 Arsenal Gabriel 4 Mo 29
« Reply #493 on: Today at 11:16:02 pm »
Quote from: latortuga on Today at 11:10:41 pm
We just look a season too early to be title contenders and perhaps a player or 2 short as well or maybe it's that they're all out injured.

But in saying that Arsenal don't exactly look like title winners themselves. 

What they look like is a team, a team that has been playing much longer together and have a clear idea of what they are doing.  At times we look too much like individuals relying on someones brilliance and I guess that is to be expected given the new faces in the side.

If Arsenal win this title it will be because they do just enough and Man City fail to find their form 2nd half.  Yet again I am left hoping that Man City come on in the 2nd half of the season, because there is no way this Arsenal team are title worthy.  It's frustrating that we are a bit short and they could lift the title playing such bang average football. 

We are a season or two away and a few players away from being clear winners.  This season is a fight with 4, maybe 5 teams in with a shout.  We are well in the mix.
