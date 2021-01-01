Our passing near the opposition box is really bad. It's not just the forwards, but midfielers too making poor decisions on attack. I didn't think that we would put up any kind of title challenge this year so I'm happy with our current position. I'm just hoping that we don't drop off as far as results are concerned.



Right now I couldn't really predict if we are going to kick on or drop off second half of the season..we're just very hot and cold which is what you expect from a team in transition. I'd say we really need to win our next 2 to close out the Christmas period, then we have something of a break to regroup and - ideally - start to kick on with returning players. Dom needs a rest, and the forwards need a bit of a reset I'd say.I think Nunez has to start v Burnley, and you could flip a coin between Diaz and Gakpo as to who he starts ahead of.