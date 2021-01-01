« previous next »
PL: Liverpool 1 vs 1 Arsenal Gabriel 4 Mo 29

goalrushatgoodison

Re: PL: Liverpool 1 vs 1 Arsenal Gabriel 4 Mo 29
Reply #440 on: Today at 09:03:49 pm
Quote from: Marys Donkey on Today at 08:47:46 pm
When has slipping become a defence for committing a foul?

So if a forward goes past you and you slip trying to recover and wipe him out it isn't a penalty?

I dont think he did slip.
TSC

Re: PL: Liverpool 1 vs 1 Arsenal Gabriel 4 Mo 29
Reply #441 on: Today at 09:04:43 pm
Quote from: kasperoff on Today at 08:36:44 pm
It was bobbling badly, to be fair to him.

In the build up it was about 5 v 2 in our favour. Have to score those chances.
Asam

Re: PL: Liverpool 1 vs 1 Arsenal Gabriel 4 Mo 29
Reply #442 on: Today at 09:05:17 pm
Quote from: Marys Donkey on Today at 08:56:47 pm
Which side does he side foot it in?

The most obvious side is keepers left but the keeper gambles and goes that way. So if he side-foots it that way it gets saved.

from that distance he just needs to pass it to the corner and he scores, either side, even if the ball bounces twice before it crosses the line he still slots it
vicar

Re: PL: Liverpool 1 vs 1 Arsenal Gabriel 4 Mo 29
Reply #443 on: Today at 09:07:55 pm
Was surprised when Nunez came on he put Salah through the middle, I guess to get Elliot on forward, but would have liked to see Nunez in the middle in the last 10.
Sharado

Re: PL: Liverpool 1 vs 1 Arsenal Gabriel 4 Mo 29
Reply #444 on: Today at 09:10:49 pm
Quote from: wheresnemeth on Today at 07:59:40 pm
Our passing near the opposition box is really bad. It's not just the forwards, but midfielers too making poor decisions on attack. I didn't think that we would put up any kind of title challenge this year so I'm happy with our current position. I'm just hoping that we don't drop off as far as results are concerned.

Right now I couldn't really predict if we are going to kick on or drop off second half of the season..we're just very hot and cold which is what you expect from a team in transition. I'd say we really need to win our next 2 to close out the Christmas period, then we have something of a break to regroup and - ideally - start to kick on with returning players. Dom needs a rest, and the forwards need a bit of a reset I'd say.

I think Nunez has to start v Burnley, and you could flip a coin between Diaz and Gakpo as to who he starts ahead of.
It'ssssss Chritsmassssssss

Re: PL: Liverpool 1 vs 1 Arsenal Gabriel 4 Mo 29
Reply #445 on: Today at 09:11:11 pm
Quote from: Avens on Today at 08:34:06 pm
Just feels very defeatist to declare we're not in a title race when we're a point off the top at the halfway point, and 5 ahead of the team you've declared as victors.
Not defeatist at all, just accepting the reality of one club playing by a totally different set of rules. Man City are an anomaly in every capacity.
Pistolero

Re: PL: Liverpool 1 vs 1 Arsenal Gabriel 4 Mo 29
Reply #446 on: Today at 09:11:48 pm
Quote from: Marys Donkey on Today at 08:56:47 pm
Which side does he side foot it in?

The most obvious side is keepers left but the keeper gambles and goes that way. So if he side-foots it that way it gets saved.

To be fair Al..there was enough space to the keeper's left for the 26 to drive through it and then carry on to Sheil Rd....
Marys Donkey

Re: PL: Liverpool 1 vs 1 Arsenal Gabriel 4 Mo 29
Reply #447 on: Today at 09:12:26 pm
Quote from: Asam on Today at 09:05:17 pm
from that distance he just needs to pass it to the corner and he scores, either side, even if the ball bounces twice before it crosses the line he still slots it

Fuck me in that case we should tell Ali to stop bailing us out every week.

Let's be honest here Trent's shot is from the same distance as the penalty spot. The difference is that Raya is 4-5 yards off his line so he is in a much better position to save the shot.

This begs the question why don't penalty takers just pass the ball into corner? 
Coolie High

Re: PL: Liverpool 1 vs 1 Arsenal Gabriel 4 Mo 29
Reply #448 on: Today at 09:14:04 pm
Quote from: It'ssssss Chritsmassssssss on Today at 09:11:11 pm
Not defeatist at all, just accepting the reality of one club playing by a totally different set of rules. Man City are an anomaly in every capacity.

They arent this season, look were ahead of them and one point off the top with a number of world class players, two of the best cbs weve had since Hansen, arguably the best Gk weve had ever, a forward who is comparable in greatness to Rush and Dalglish and a number of young promising players who can compete with the best in the league..

Of course were in the title race.
oldfordie

Re: PL: Liverpool 1 vs 1 Arsenal Gabriel 4 Mo 29
Reply #449 on: Today at 09:17:17 pm
Blew excellent chances with weak passing, players with clear shot on goal not taking their chance.
Played well but very frustrating to see so many chances wasted.
Wghennessy

Re: PL: Liverpool 1 vs 1 Arsenal Gabriel 4 Mo 29
Reply #450 on: Today at 09:21:20 pm
Quote from: vicar on Today at 08:39:38 pm
its just ridiculous.

Its the worst decision of the season, well the Diaz goal aside,
Asam

Re: PL: Liverpool 1 vs 1 Arsenal Gabriel 4 Mo 29
Reply #451 on: Today at 09:23:56 pm
Quote from: Marys Donkey on Today at 09:12:26 pm
Fuck me in that case we should tell Ali to stop bailing us out every week.

Let's be honest here Trent's shot is from the same distance as the penalty spot. The difference is that Raya is 4-5 yards off his line so he is in a much better position to save the shot.

This begs the question why don't penalty takers just pass the ball into corner?

Most natural finishers use placement over power in the penalty area, from 8 yards out with just the keeper to beat a side foot is all you need if he places it well enough, Alisson is exceptional 

Asam

Re: PL: Liverpool 1 vs 1 Arsenal Gabriel 4 Mo 29
Reply #452 on: Today at 09:25:20 pm
Quote from: oldfordie on Today at 09:17:17 pm
Blew excellent chances with weak passing, players with clear shot on goal not taking their chance.
Played well but very frustrating to see so many chances wasted.

Yes, the type of game crying out for a calm head like Jota
zero snow zero presents zero baubles zero partys zero fun

Re: PL: Liverpool 1 vs 1 Arsenal Gabriel 4 Mo 29
Reply #453 on: Today at 09:25:54 pm
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 07:53:22 pm
I thought a draw was a fair result, notwithstanding that sitter and the pen we should have had.
So a draw wasn't fair result, was it?
wemmick

Re: PL: Liverpool 1 vs 1 Arsenal Gabriel 4 Mo 29
Reply #454 on: Today at 09:26:28 pm
Feels like we needed to win that one. I'm not sure we can say we're in the title race until after AFCON. How we cope with losing Mo will be a determining factor.
TSC

Re: PL: Liverpool 1 vs 1 Arsenal Gabriel 4 Mo 29
Reply #455 on: Today at 09:39:06 pm
Quote from: Coolie High on Today at 09:14:04 pm
They arent this season, look were ahead of them and one point off the top with a number of world class players, two of the best cbs weve had since Hansen, arguably the best Gk weve had ever, a forward who is comparable in greatness to Rush and Dalglish and a number of young promising players who can compete with the best in the league..

Of course were in the title race.

While this is true it feels like weve blown the chance to head into the New Year with a healthy buffer against city.
Samie

Re: PL: Liverpool 1 vs 1 Arsenal Gabriel 4 Mo 29
Reply #456 on: Today at 09:40:10 pm
https://twitter.com/Squawka_Live/status/1738649686280413394

Quote
Despite coming on in the 35th minute, Joe Gomez made more tackles than any other player against Arsenal (6), while none of his teammates made more clearances (5).

Dealt well with Bukayo Saka.
Marys Donkey

Re: PL: Liverpool 1 vs 1 Arsenal Gabriel 4 Mo 29
Reply #457 on: Today at 09:42:15 pm
Quote from: TSC on Today at 09:39:06 pm
While this is true it feels like weve blown the chance to head into the New Year with a healthy buffer against city.

If anyone has blown it in December then surely it was City dropping two points after being 2-0 up at home to Palace.
