Referee: Chris Kavanagh

Assistants: Simon Bennett, Dan Robathan

Fourth official: Craig Pawson

VAR: David Coote

Assistant VAR: Lee Betts

Given that we're not quite half way through the season and how close things are currently, the result here may not be all that important overall - however it's also fair to label this as the biggest game of the season so far.Despite the fact we're a point off top, qualified a game early in the Europa and are in the semi's of the League Cup, it still felt like we were out of form to a degree. So Wednesday night was a real boost. West Ham were perhaps as poor as I can remember and they do have a terrible record at Anfield (one win in their history), but we were sharp, energetic, creative and clinical in a way thats been missing recently.I think Saturday we find out where we really at.I haven't followed Arsenal closely but it seems they're less adventurous than last season but have added a bit more control, become harder to beat and it's clearly been effective as they're through to the last 16 of the CL and sit a point ahead of us in the League.They've got a few injuries, with Partey, Viera, Tomiyasu & Timber out and Elneny and Jorginho doubts, but that doesn't feel like it impacts them massively.I don't think we've any players due back Saturday, so we're likely still without Jota & Mac Allister and the long term ones (Robbo, Thiago, Matip, Bajcetic, Doak). That still means we can field a strong line up with options on the bench.I suspect Jones will keep his place with Endo & Szoboszlai in the middle, but Elliott somehow will probably be back on the bench with Salah back in. Not sure about the rest of the forward line.Probably the only choice in defence is who partners Virgil, and you can make cases for all 3 of Gomez, Konate & Quansah. But I'll let you all discuss line ups, as I'm not really sure how we're going to go.I think this has all the makings of an open attacking and exciting game, hopefully it ends up that way rather than us both perhaps being too nervy or cancelling each other out. They've put together a good team with the likes of Saka, Martinelli, Odegaard & Rice bringing real quality. They've shown they're dangerous and can win games late (not as often as us mind), but they concede late in games as well. Sometimes these are in games they're ahead in but it's something we may be able to take advantage of to win the game late.I'm hopeful the cohesion and sharp, quick but controlled play that was evident on Wednesday can be re-produced here, if so we're the better team in my view and if we can show that we win. If we're below our best by any amount then this becomes a very tough game potentially. I like our chances at Anfield, we've got a good record against them at home. I believe we'll be top for Christmas.Merry Christmas RAWKsters