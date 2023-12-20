« previous next »
MATCH PREVIEW: Liverpool v Arsenal, Anfield Sat 23rd Dec KO 17:30 GMT

MATCH PREVIEW: Liverpool v Arsenal, Anfield Sat 23rd Dec KO 17:30 GMT
Referee: Chris Kavanagh
Assistants: Simon Bennett, Dan Robathan
Fourth official: Craig Pawson
VAR: David Coote
Assistant VAR: Lee Betts

Given that we're not quite half way through the season and how close things are currently, the result here may not be all that important overall - however it's also fair to label this as the biggest game of the season so far.

Despite the fact we're a point off top, qualified a game early in the Europa and are in the semi's of the League Cup, it still felt like we were out of form to a degree. So Wednesday night was a real boost. West Ham were perhaps as poor as I can remember and they do have a terrible record at Anfield (one win in their history), but we were sharp, energetic, creative and clinical in a way thats been missing recently.

I think Saturday we find out where we really at.

I haven't followed Arsenal closely but it seems they're less adventurous than last season but have added a bit more control, become harder to beat and it's clearly been effective as they're through to the last 16 of the CL and sit a point ahead of us in the League.
They've got a few injuries, with Partey, Viera, Tomiyasu & Timber out and Elneny and Jorginho doubts, but that doesn't feel like it impacts them massively.


I don't think we've any players due back Saturday, so we're likely still without Jota & Mac Allister and the long term ones (Robbo, Thiago, Matip, Bajcetic, Doak). That still means we can field a strong line up with options on the bench.
I suspect Jones will keep his place with Endo & Szoboszlai in the middle, but Elliott somehow will probably be back on the bench with Salah back in. Not sure about the rest of the forward line.
Probably the only choice in defence is who partners Virgil, and you can make cases for all 3 of Gomez, Konate & Quansah. But I'll let you all discuss line ups, as I'm not really sure how we're going to go.


I think this has all the makings of an open attacking and exciting game, hopefully it ends up that way rather than us both perhaps being too nervy or cancelling each other out. They've put together a good team with the likes of Saka, Martinelli, Odegaard & Rice bringing real quality. They've shown they're dangerous and can win games late (not as often as us mind), but they concede late in games as well. Sometimes these are in games they're ahead in but it's something we may be able to take advantage of to win the game late.

I'm hopeful the cohesion and sharp, quick but controlled play that was evident on Wednesday can be re-produced here, if so we're the better team in my view and if we can show that we win. If we're below our best by any amount then this becomes a very tough game potentially. I like our chances at Anfield, we've got a good record against them at home. I believe we'll be top for Christmas.

Merry Christmas RAWKsters ;)

Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Liverpool v Arsenal, Anfield Sat 23rd Dec KO 17:30 GMT
Alisson, TAA, VVD, Konate, Tsimikas, Endo, Jones, Szob, Salah, Nunez, Diaz.

Looks a good enough team to me to win a high scoring encounter.

4-2 LFC.
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Liverpool v Arsenal, Anfield Sat 23rd Dec KO 17:30 GMT
nice post, duvva.
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Liverpool v Arsenal, Anfield Sat 23rd Dec KO 17:30 GMT
biggest test of the season so far.

their midfield:
- Odegaard is slick as hell, and v fast
- Rice is a machine
- Havertz can play but goes missing more than he shows up

so do we start Endo or move Trent to 6 with Joe at RB?

Endo
- did very well vs West Ham, and vs MU imo (note the "imo" let's not rekindle a tedious debate ok?)
- but Arsenal are a very very different proposition
- Klopp may prefer a natural DM

Trent
- we know what he can do with the ball, without the ball is the issue
- if he's at 6 the Arse players will target the hell out of him
- vs West Ham we saw a glimpse of him at the 6 so you could read the tea leaves to death on that.  but again ... West Ham, in a game that was pretty comfortable at that point

my guess-expectation: I think Klopp will put his faith in Endo, and go with Jones and Dom to continue getting them into rhythm together. but if he does that, I'd like him to tell Trent to cool it with going inside otherwise Martinelli will run riot.
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Liverpool v Arsenal, Anfield Sat 23rd Dec KO 17:30 GMT
This will be a really good test for both teams, should also be a really good football match.
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Liverpool v Arsenal, Anfield Sat 23rd Dec KO 17:30 GMT
I'd have Gomez at RB to help deal with Martinelli and also going forward, his runs have been helpful down the right. I'd move Trent to midfield with Jones and Szobozslai, Id keep Nunez on the left, Mo central and Harvey on the right. Youd get midfield numbers with him there too.

Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Liverpool v Arsenal, Anfield Sat 23rd Dec KO 17:30 GMT
Quote from: SamLad on Today at 03:02:41 pm
biggest test of the season so far.

their midfield:
- Odegaard is slick as hell, and v fast
- Rice is a machine
- Havertz can play but goes missing more than he shows up

so do we start Endo or move Trent to 6 with Joe at RB?

Endo
- did very well vs West Ham, and vs MU imo (note the "imo" let's not rekindle a tedious debate ok?)
- but Arsenal are a very very different proposition
- Klopp may prefer a natural DM

Trent
- we know what he can do with the ball, without the ball is the issue
- if he's at 6 the Arse players will target the hell out of him
- vs West Ham we saw a glimpse of him at the 6 so you could read the tea leaves to death on that.  but again ... West Ham, in a game that was pretty comfortable at that point

my guess-expectation: I think Klopp will put his faith in Endo, and go with Jones and Dom to continue getting them into rhythm together. but if he does that, I'd like him to tell Trent to cool it with going inside otherwise Martinelli will run riot.

Trent + Joe at RB:
Get the advantage of TAA in DM but not sacrifice defensive solidity at RB
TAA is faster than Endo
If TAA is in MF, Joe still gives us an attacking threat on the right.
Plus I like the idea of Gakpo dropping deep, TAA + 1 as the centre 3.
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Liverpool v Arsenal, Anfield Sat 23rd Dec KO 17:30 GMT
Will l be forced to watch that jumping gimp Arteta pitch side or is he banished to the stands? So tiresome to watch his sides time wasting. They seem to have improved their dark arts routines especially in getting opposition players riled up.

Endo has played quite a bit of football and Nunez played the full 90. Tough call for Klopp. Well need to pace ourselves for this one. I sincerely hope we only show them as much respect as is required and not an ounce more.
