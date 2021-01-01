Thirtysomething was an amazing piece of TV.



It was so warm and happy and sad and.. lovely.



It had so many themes that hadn't been explored before including a gay couple.. in 19 fucking 89.



It had an ensemble cast and showed people struggling, loving, just being and being selfish, horrible and yet their backstories helped you understand them more



It had couples and people trying to help people and it was an amazing show.





And I loved it. Wish it was repeated somewhere, but no luck so far. Great show. Amazing cast. Fantastic writing and directing.