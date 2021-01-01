« previous next »
Author Topic: The ....well I loved that thread...  (Read 73 times)

The ....well I loved that thread...
« on: Yesterday at 09:39:02 pm »
Thirtysomething was an amazing piece of TV.

It was so warm and happy and sad and.. lovely.

It had so many themes that hadn't been explored before including a gay couple.. in 19 fucking 89.

It had an ensemble cast and showed people struggling, loving, just being and being selfish, horrible and yet their backstories helped you understand them more

It had couples and people trying to help people and it was an amazing show.


And I loved it. Wish it was repeated somewhere, but no luck so far. Great show. Amazing cast. Fantastic writing and directing.
Re: The ....well I loved that thread...
« Reply #1 on: Yesterday at 10:59:01 pm »
GLOW

loved it

cancelled.

High Fidelity

Loved it even more. Cancelled.

Both on cliffhangers....
Re: The ....well I loved that thread...
« Reply #2 on: Yesterday at 11:01:11 pm »
The OA
Re: The ....well I loved that thread...
« Reply #3 on: Yesterday at 11:09:01 pm »
the First Division, used to love that, think it's dead now.
Re: The ....well I loved that thread...
« Reply #4 on: Yesterday at 11:35:21 pm »
Quote from: ToneLa on Yesterday at 10:59:01 pm
GLOW

loved it

cancelled.

High Fidelity

Loved it even more. Cancelled.

Both on cliffhangers....

GLOW was fucking class, really enjoyed it...
Re: The ....well I loved that thread...
« Reply #5 on: Yesterday at 11:58:02 pm »
The business model for streaming platforms is to constantly have exciting new shows to hook viewers in. There are diminishing returns for commissioning ongoing seasons of existing shows because they gamble that you're not going to cancel your subscription over not getting a new season of GLOW, or Shadow & Bone, or whatever. After 2 or maybe 3 seasons the show has done its job and there's no need for more of it.
