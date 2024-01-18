still no, joke to be honest this, how easy it it to employ some people to put tickets in an envelope and get them in the post Thursday tea time
Who's to say its not Royal Fail's fault they haven't been delivered though? took 12 days for first sale ones to come for our lot to reach Blackpool, and the other lad from Wigan gets 3-4 post trips a month if that just because he lives at the bottom of a massive hill.
He's had to contact his postie who he's become mates with due to the ticket issues, who's going to dig through at the sorting office tomorrow morning to see if they've even made it to the local one
Thursday ones should have been collection at the ground only, or sent special delivery