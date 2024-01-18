« previous next »
Author Topic: Fulham away in the LC selling details  (Read 11828 times)

Re: Fulham away in the LC selling details
« Reply #160 on: January 16, 2024, 01:48:21 pm »
Quote from: scouser102002 on January 16, 2024, 01:46:54 pm
Going all NFC would stop all this shite but people don't want to
A few reasons why people why people don't want NFC...but yes, you're right, it would put an end to it.
Re: Fulham away in the LC selling details
« Reply #161 on: January 16, 2024, 02:01:25 pm »
Quote from: ABJ on January 16, 2024, 01:48:21 pm
A few reasons why people why people don't want NFC...but yes, you're right, it would put an end to it.

The main one being the paranoia of my phone running out of battery.
Re: Fulham away in the LC selling details
« Reply #162 on: January 16, 2024, 03:10:45 pm »
Quote from: Jm55 on January 16, 2024, 02:01:25 pm
The main one being the paranoia of my phone running out of battery.
That's definitely one of them!
Re: Fulham away in the LC selling details
« Reply #163 on: January 16, 2024, 03:48:44 pm »
Will the be any returns ? Anyone know ? Thanks
Re: Fulham away in the LC selling details
« Reply #164 on: January 16, 2024, 04:13:08 pm »
Re: Fulham away in the LC selling details
« Reply #165 on: January 16, 2024, 04:19:46 pm »
First Class and Second Class postage with Royal Mail is a thing of the past..standard letter post can take days to arrive depending on how well staffed your local Sorting office is..
Re: Fulham away in the LC selling details
« Reply #166 on: January 16, 2024, 04:27:14 pm »
Quote from: jizzspunk on January 16, 2024, 04:19:46 pm
First Class and Second Class postage with Royal Mail is a thing of the past..standard letter post can take days to arrive depending on how well staffed your local Sorting office is..

IF I get sorted in the 6+ sale, there's not a chance it will get to me in time.
Re: Fulham away in the LC selling details
« Reply #167 on: January 16, 2024, 04:32:26 pm »
Quote from: swoopy on January 16, 2024, 04:27:14 pm
IF I get sorted in the 6+ sale, there's not a chance it will get to me in time.
The sale is 6 days before the match although I assume your post is shite too?
Re: Fulham away in the LC selling details
« Reply #168 on: January 16, 2024, 04:40:00 pm »
Quote from: ABJ on January 16, 2024, 04:32:26 pm
The sale is 6 days before the match although I assume your post is shite too?

Yup.. No longer a plane that delivers here so reliant on the boat.. even slower than previous!
Re: Fulham away in the LC selling details
« Reply #169 on: January 16, 2024, 06:07:58 pm »
Quote from: swoopy on January 16, 2024, 04:40:00 pm
Yup.. No longer a plane that delivers here so reliant on the boat.. even slower than previous!
Nightmare!
Re: Fulham away in the LC selling details
« Reply #170 on: January 16, 2024, 09:38:16 pm »
Still waiting on one from the 7+ sale.
Will be a pain if it doesnt turn up as lead booker not due in London until two hours before kick-off.
Then has to get to ground. Hope trains arent late!
Re: Fulham away in the LC selling details
« Reply #171 on: January 18, 2024, 02:36:07 pm »
Managed to bag a couple in the 6 sale there, didnt check what was available in total but P5 an P6 were lit up, selected 2 and choose seats for me

Must have been a few
Re: Fulham away in the LC selling details
« Reply #172 on: January 18, 2024, 02:47:54 pm »
Quote from: 30fiver on January 18, 2024, 02:36:07 pm
Managed to bag a couple in the 6 sale there, didnt check what was available in total but P5 an P6 were lit up, selected 2 and choose seats for me

Must have been a few

Gah. There was abut 20 available left over from the 7+ sale before they put the queue back on.

I didn't manage to get anything. Saw a few bounce back at about 207 and also 225 but no good.
Shame.
Re: Fulham away in the LC selling details
« Reply #173 on: January 18, 2024, 02:54:51 pm »
Quote from: swoopy on January 18, 2024, 02:47:54 pm
Gah. There was abut 20 available left over from the 7+ sale before they put the queue back on.

I didn't manage to get anything. Saw a few bounce back at about 207 and also 225 but no good.
Shame.

Really that few? Got a good queue time on 1 tab rest were a few mins, mate got one about half 2 refreshing but then realised the card didnt qualify
Re: Fulham away in the LC selling details
« Reply #174 on: January 18, 2024, 04:01:49 pm »
Got a few more earlier between myself and a mate, some very happy people as loads of us are going now  8)
Re: Fulham away in the LC selling details
« Reply #175 on: January 18, 2024, 04:17:01 pm »
Quote from: ABJ on January 18, 2024, 04:01:49 pm
Got a few more earlier between myself and a mate, some very happy people as loads of us are going now  8)

Just need them to turn up in the post now.. still waiting on 4 from first sale  :butt

Re: Fulham away in the LC selling details
« Reply #176 on: January 20, 2024, 06:17:29 pm »
Still no sign of 1st sale tickets 🙃
Re: Fulham away in the LC selling details
« Reply #177 on: January 20, 2024, 08:21:57 pm »
Not ticket related but any suggestions for a decent boozer before the game.

Cheers
Ant
Re: Fulham away in the LC selling details
« Reply #178 on: Yesterday at 10:40:50 am »
Quote from: apassant77 on January 20, 2024, 08:21:57 pm
Not ticket related but any suggestions for a decent boozer before the game.

Cheers
Ant

Apparently theres a pub called the kings arms on new kings road in Fulham, which is where LFC London branch meet to watch matches, my first time going to the cottage, so not sure wheres best, but I think Ill start here
Re: Fulham away in the LC selling details
« Reply #179 on: Yesterday at 11:59:33 am »
Quote from: 30fiver on January 20, 2024, 06:17:29 pm
Still no sign of 1st sale tickets 🙃

spoke to them this morning re second sale on 18.1.24,, they confirmed posted out 19.1.24  but still no tickets have arrived
Re: Fulham away in the LC selling details
« Reply #180 on: Yesterday at 12:09:06 pm »
Will be heading down on the day to stand outside the away end, so if you know of anyone dropping out last minute, please bear me in mind. Done 8 of the last 10 in the league cup, but the guy who used to sort me out spares has elected to start going now which is his right and I knew that this might happen when I started buying from him initially. I don't really attempt league aways so much anymore as competition is so fierce and I literally don't know where to start, but I do always try and make the domestic cup ones where I can and would love to make this one and keep up my decent run in the comp :wave
Re: Fulham away in the LC selling details
« Reply #181 on: Yesterday at 12:56:04 pm »
Anyone had tickets from Thursday?
Re: Fulham away in the LC selling details
« Reply #182 on: Yesterday at 01:46:15 pm »
Quote from: 30fiver on January 20, 2024, 06:17:29 pm
Still no sign of 1st sale tickets 🙃
Quote from: Benimar Col on Yesterday at 11:59:33 am
spoke to them this morning re second sale on 18.1.24,, they confirmed posted out 19.1.24  but still no tickets have arrived

1st sale tickets came this morning, in a very battered and damaged envelope along with an apology notice from Royal Fail
Barcodes still intact though...

Just waiting on 2 from the 6 credit sale, for a house notorious for getting post 3-4 times a month due to location its the first place Royal Fail cut when short on posties or it gets icy
Re: Fulham away in the LC selling details
« Reply #183 on: Yesterday at 04:18:08 pm »
Quote from: LFC_R_BOSS on Yesterday at 12:56:04 pm
Anyone had tickets from Thursday?

Yeah ours came today
Re: Fulham away in the LC selling details
« Reply #184 on: Yesterday at 05:30:32 pm »
Quote from: LFC_R_BOSS on Yesterday at 12:56:04 pm
Anyone had tickets from Thursday?

still no, joke to be honest this, how easy it it to employ some people to put tickets in an envelope and get them in the post Thursday tea time
Re: Fulham away in the LC selling details
« Reply #185 on: Yesterday at 05:34:41 pm »
Quote from: Benimar Col on Yesterday at 05:30:32 pm
still no, joke to be honest this, how easy it it to employ some people to put tickets in an envelope and get them in the post Thursday tea time

Who's to say its not Royal Fail's fault they haven't been delivered though? took 12 days for first sale ones to come for our lot to reach Blackpool, and the other lad from Wigan gets 3-4 post trips a month if that just because he lives at the bottom of a massive hill.

He's had to contact his postie who he's become mates with due to the ticket issues, who's going to dig through at the sorting office tomorrow morning to see if they've even made it to the local one

Thursday ones should have been collection at the ground only, or sent special delivery
Re: Fulham away in the LC selling details
« Reply #186 on: Yesterday at 07:46:34 pm »
Quote from: Benimar Col on Yesterday at 05:30:32 pm
still no, joke to be honest this, how easy it it to employ some people to put tickets in an envelope and get them in the post Thursday tea time
It is a joke - but, if not arrived tomorrow, I'd get on to chat to see if dupes can be collected down there.
Re: Fulham away in the LC selling details
« Reply #187 on: Yesterday at 09:20:53 pm »
Quote from: 30fiver on Yesterday at 05:34:41 pm
Who's to say its not Royal Fail's fault they haven't been delivered though? took 12 days for first sale ones to come for our lot to reach Blackpool, and the other lad from Wigan gets 3-4 post trips a month if that just because he lives at the bottom of a massive hill.

He's had to contact his postie who he's become mates with due to the ticket issues, who's going to dig through at the sorting office tomorrow morning to see if they've even made it to the local one

Thursday ones should have been collection at the ground only, or sent special delivery

quick to jump ehh !!!   

the idiots only posted purchases from the 18.1.24 today 
Re: Fulham away in the LC selling details
« Reply #188 on: Yesterday at 09:22:05 pm »
Quote from: Thepooloflife on Yesterday at 07:46:34 pm
It is a joke - but, if not arrived tomorrow, I'd get on to chat to see if dupes can be collected down there.

wouldnt surprise me if LFC wanted to save the postage,  send them recorded, I would  gladly pay for it
Re: Fulham away in the LC selling details
« Reply #189 on: Today at 12:03:19 am »
Quote from: Benimar Col on Yesterday at 09:20:53 pm
quick to jump ehh !!!   

the idiots only posted purchases from the 18.1.24 today
Unreal that, the sale was last Thursday yet they send the tickets out on the following Monday, 2 days before the match. Cant wait to hear the usual suspects back them to the hilt as to the reasons why. No doubt it will be Fulhams fault  ::)
Re: Fulham away in the LC selling details
« Reply #190 on: Today at 07:21:00 am »
Any decent pubs near ground for away fans?
