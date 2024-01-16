« previous next »
Fulham away in the LC selling details

ABJ

Re: Fulham away in the LC selling details
January 16, 2024, 01:48:21 pm
Quote from: scouser102002 on January 16, 2024, 01:46:54 pm
Going all NFC would stop all this shite but people don't want to
A few reasons why people why people don't want NFC...but yes, you're right, it would put an end to it.
Jm55

Re: Fulham away in the LC selling details
January 16, 2024, 02:01:25 pm
Quote from: ABJ on January 16, 2024, 01:48:21 pm
A few reasons why people why people don't want NFC...but yes, you're right, it would put an end to it.

The main one being the paranoia of my phone running out of battery.
ABJ

Re: Fulham away in the LC selling details
January 16, 2024, 03:10:45 pm
Quote from: Jm55 on January 16, 2024, 02:01:25 pm
The main one being the paranoia of my phone running out of battery.
That's definitely one of them!
LFC_R_BOSS

Re: Fulham away in the LC selling details
January 16, 2024, 03:48:44 pm
Will the be any returns ? Anyone know ? Thanks
Christy Phelan

Re: Fulham away in the LC selling details
January 16, 2024, 04:13:08 pm
jizzspunk

Re: Fulham away in the LC selling details
January 16, 2024, 04:19:46 pm
First Class and Second Class postage with Royal Mail is a thing of the past..standard letter post can take days to arrive depending on how well staffed your local Sorting office is..
swoopy

Re: Fulham away in the LC selling details
January 16, 2024, 04:27:14 pm
Quote from: jizzspunk on January 16, 2024, 04:19:46 pm
First Class and Second Class postage with Royal Mail is a thing of the past..standard letter post can take days to arrive depending on how well staffed your local Sorting office is..

IF I get sorted in the 6+ sale, there's not a chance it will get to me in time.
ABJ

Re: Fulham away in the LC selling details
January 16, 2024, 04:32:26 pm
Quote from: swoopy on January 16, 2024, 04:27:14 pm
IF I get sorted in the 6+ sale, there's not a chance it will get to me in time.
The sale is 6 days before the match although I assume your post is shite too?
swoopy

Re: Fulham away in the LC selling details
January 16, 2024, 04:40:00 pm
Quote from: ABJ on January 16, 2024, 04:32:26 pm
The sale is 6 days before the match although I assume your post is shite too?

Yup.. No longer a plane that delivers here so reliant on the boat.. even slower than previous!
lfcrule6times

Re: Fulham away in the LC selling details
January 16, 2024, 04:51:36 pm
Any spares for this? Can sort a pair in the kop for Norwich/Bristol in return.
30fiver

Re: Fulham away in the LC selling details
January 16, 2024, 05:05:26 pm
Quote from: lfcrule6times on January 16, 2024, 04:51:36 pm
Any spares for this? Can sort a pair in the kop for Norwich/Bristol in return.

Don't everyone snap at once  ;D
lfcrule6times

Re: Fulham away in the LC selling details
January 16, 2024, 05:14:41 pm
Quote from: 30fiver on January 16, 2024, 05:05:26 pm
Don't everyone snap at once  ;D

Don't ask you don't get 😂
30fiver

Re: Fulham away in the LC selling details
January 16, 2024, 05:55:52 pm
Quote from: lfcrule6times on January 16, 2024, 05:14:41 pm
Don't ask you don't get 😂

 :lmao love it, games the game
ABJ

Re: Fulham away in the LC selling details
January 16, 2024, 06:07:58 pm
Quote from: swoopy on January 16, 2024, 04:40:00 pm
Yup.. No longer a plane that delivers here so reliant on the boat.. even slower than previous!
Nightmare!
Redcase

Re: Fulham away in the LC selling details
January 16, 2024, 09:38:16 pm
Still waiting on one from the 7+ sale.
Will be a pain if it doesnt turn up as lead booker not due in London until two hours before kick-off.
Then has to get to ground. Hope trains arent late!
30fiver

Re: Fulham away in the LC selling details
January 18, 2024, 02:36:07 pm
Managed to bag a couple in the 6 sale there, didnt check what was available in total but P5 an P6 were lit up, selected 2 and choose seats for me

Must have been a few
swoopy

Re: Fulham away in the LC selling details
January 18, 2024, 02:47:54 pm
Quote from: 30fiver on January 18, 2024, 02:36:07 pm
Managed to bag a couple in the 6 sale there, didnt check what was available in total but P5 an P6 were lit up, selected 2 and choose seats for me

Must have been a few

Gah. There was abut 20 available left over from the 7+ sale before they put the queue back on.

I didn't manage to get anything. Saw a few bounce back at about 207 and also 225 but no good.
Shame.
30fiver

Re: Fulham away in the LC selling details
January 18, 2024, 02:54:51 pm
Quote from: swoopy on January 18, 2024, 02:47:54 pm
Gah. There was abut 20 available left over from the 7+ sale before they put the queue back on.

I didn't manage to get anything. Saw a few bounce back at about 207 and also 225 but no good.
Shame.

Really that few? Got a good queue time on 1 tab rest were a few mins, mate got one about half 2 refreshing but then realised the card didnt qualify
ABJ

Re: Fulham away in the LC selling details
January 18, 2024, 04:01:49 pm
Got a few more earlier between myself and a mate, some very happy people as loads of us are going now  8)
30fiver

Re: Fulham away in the LC selling details
January 18, 2024, 04:17:01 pm
Quote from: ABJ on January 18, 2024, 04:01:49 pm
Got a few more earlier between myself and a mate, some very happy people as loads of us are going now  8)

Just need them to turn up in the post now.. still waiting on 4 from first sale  :butt

30fiver

Re: Fulham away in the LC selling details
Today at 06:17:29 pm
Still no sign of 1st sale tickets 🙃
