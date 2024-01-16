Going all NFC would stop all this shite but people don't want to
i watched the chelsea game at my sisters. her 12 year old son is severly autistic and i forgot myself and jumped up screaming at the goal and he went nuts. screaming and shouting. scared the fuck out of me. apologised to my sister as i thought id upset him, turns out he was joining in.
A few reasons why people why people don't want NFC...but yes, you're right, it would put an end to it.
The main one being the paranoia of my phone running out of battery.
First Class and Second Class postage with Royal Mail is a thing of the past..standard letter post can take days to arrive depending on how well staffed your local Sorting office is..
IF I get sorted in the 6+ sale, there's not a chance it will get to me in time.
The sale is 6 days before the match although I assume your post is shite too?
Any spares for this? Can sort a pair in the kop for Norwich/Bristol in return.
Don't everyone snap at once
Don't ask you don't get 😂
Yup.. No longer a plane that delivers here so reliant on the boat.. even slower than previous!
Managed to bag a couple in the 6 sale there, didnt check what was available in total but P5 an P6 were lit up, selected 2 and choose seats for me Must have been a few
Gah. There was abut 20 available left over from the 7+ sale before they put the queue back on.I didn't manage to get anything. Saw a few bounce back at about 207 and also 225 but no good.Shame.
Page created in 0.018 seconds with 24 queries.
[Server Load: 0.52]