Author Topic: League Cup: 5 Liverpool v West Ham 1 Dom 27, Jones 55 84, Gakpo 71 Mo 83  (Read 8780 times)

Re: League Cup: 5 Liverpool v West Ham 1 Dom 27, Jones 55 84, Gakpo 71 Mo 83
« Reply #400 on: Today at 10:42:41 am »
Quote from: Andy Pandys Christmas Shandy on Today at 09:04:07 am
For what? Being angry about our finishing on Sunday?

You a superfan then? See woeful shite like we played up front and still come out waving flags and yaying?

We were shite on Sunday. If you don't understand the point I'm making then fine, but shut up mate - you wank over shite finishing, I'll be annoyed about it - we should have finished the game off Sunday against a terrible, terrible side and we had more than fucking 30 chances to do so - if we were in any way as clinical as we were last night, we could and should have had a hatful and been top of the league.
If we had just managed to get the breakthrough against United like we did last night I think we would have put a few past them. But just wasn't quite sharp enough, we did have a couple give and go situations like Jones first goal but final ball was sloppy, and they grew in confidence with their defending (and us the reverse), gave us very little, unlike West Ham's defending last night in that second half which was pretty abysmal at times

Games against United happen and we all know we're far from a finished article so it didn't really upset me too much to be honest.
Re: League Cup: 5 Liverpool v West Ham 1 Dom 27, Jones 55 84, Gakpo 71 Mo 83
« Reply #401 on: Today at 10:46:41 am »
Quote from: tubby on Today at 10:03:11 am
How about you stop dismissively calling people you argue with, 'kid'?  It's really condescending and you can argue points without resorting to that.

Seems deserved to me.

I said "Enjoyed the win" and had a bit of a rant about Sundays pathetic finishing.

He said "If you don't like us winning, stop coming in here and telling us how pissed off you are."


Good result last night, if we'd replicated any of that on Sunday we'd be top of the league.


Sorry for being pissed off about a massive opportunity thrown away.
Re: League Cup: 5 Liverpool v West Ham 1 Dom 27, Jones 55 84, Gakpo 71 Mo 83
« Reply #402 on: Today at 10:47:43 am »
Quote from: Andy Pandys Christmas Shandy on Today at 10:46:41 am
Sorry for being pissed off about a massive opportunity thrown away.

Moaning about another game after we've just tonked a team 5-1?  You do you, kid.
Re: League Cup: 5 Liverpool v West Ham 1 Dom 27, Jones 55 84, Gakpo 71 Mo 83
« Reply #403 on: Today at 10:48:56 am »
Quote from: B0151? on Today at 10:42:41 am
If we had just managed to get the breakthrough against United like we did last night I think we would have put a few past them. But just wasn't quite sharp enough, we did have a couple give and go situations like Jones first goal but final ball was sloppy, and they grew in confidence with their defending (and us the reverse), gave us very little, unlike West Ham's defending last night in that second half which was pretty abysmal at times

Games against United happen and we all know we're far from a finished article so it didn't really upset me too much to be honest.

Fair points, but I'd just got back from the game and am always angry when we don't beat the Mancs.

Especially against literally the worst Manc side I've seen us play since probably the 80s.
Re: League Cup: 5 Liverpool v West Ham 1 Dom 27, Jones 55 84, Gakpo 71 Mo 83
« Reply #404 on: Today at 10:49:51 am »
Quote from: tubby on Today at 10:47:43 am
Moaning about another game after we've just tonked a team 5-1?  You do you, kid.

I'm made up you called me kid. I wish I was one. That would be great, Ted.

One day you're 15, the next day you're drawing your pension.
Re: League Cup: 5 Liverpool v West Ham 1 Dom 27, Jones 55 84, Gakpo 71 Mo 83
« Reply #405 on: Today at 11:40:55 am »
I thought the first half was really frustrating, lots of times we got into a promising situation, only for someone to lamp a shot wide from 30 yards and blow it. Then of course Dom buries one in the bottom corner and we pick them apart from there.

It's no wonder Nunez has been struggling to get shots off the last few matches, every run Gakpo made was ignored for most of the game, then Trent decides to pass instead of shoot and both he and Nunez nearly get a tap in.

Made up for the other scouser in the team, it feels like he's always an average performance away from getting lambasted by some, that game should keep them quiet for a couple of weeks at least.
Re: League Cup: 5 Liverpool v West Ham 1 Dom 27, Jones 55 84, Gakpo 71 Mo 83
« Reply #406 on: Today at 12:04:33 pm »
Quote from: Ghost of Christmas RAWK on Yesterday at 10:28:00 pm
Hope that nickname doesn't dog him throughout his career

Fair  ;D
Re: League Cup: 5 Liverpool v West Ham 1 Dom 27, Jones 55 84, Gakpo 71 Mo 83
« Reply #407 on: Today at 12:16:07 pm »
Doesn't everyone wish they'd have woke up on Monday morning after the Utd game like they did this morning after that WHU game.
I think Andy is right about the contrast in emotions :)

That failure to break through Utd did my swede in.

We were a far more stylish and thoroughly capable side last night imo.
Re: League Cup: 5 Liverpool v West Ham 1 Dom 27, Jones 55 84, Gakpo 71 Mo 83
« Reply #408 on: Today at 12:24:52 pm »
https://www.instagram.com/p/C1HVnsVtrfp/

The guy in the wheelchair setting off in celebration  ;D
Re: League Cup: 5 Liverpool v West Ham 1 Dom 27, Jones 55 84, Gakpo 71 Mo 83
« Reply #409 on: Today at 12:58:43 pm »
One gripe - There was a sequence in the first half - Nunez has the ball in the box and Kostas is standing to his side - 2 yards away. He doesn't make any move and just watches nunez for 5 seconds. Nunez - lacking confidence - doesn't take on the defender - and then passes the ball away.

It was a weird sequence. I was simultaneously yelling for Nunez to take on the man and for Kostas to do something/anything to create space.
Re: League Cup: 5 Liverpool v West Ham 1 Dom 27, Jones 55 84, Gakpo 71 Mo 83
« Reply #410 on: Today at 02:30:34 pm »
Having read some of the comments on their forums regarding "victims" and "bin dippers", I'm ecstatic that we absolutely mullered them.
Re: League Cup: 5 Liverpool v West Ham 1 Dom 27, Jones 55 84, Gakpo 71 Mo 83
« Reply #411 on: Today at 03:49:55 pm »
Quote from: newterp on Today at 12:58:43 pm
One gripe - There was a sequence in the first half - Nunez has the ball in the box and Kostas is standing to his side - 2 yards away. He doesn't make any move and just watches nunez for 5 seconds. Nunez - lacking confidence - doesn't take on the defender - and then passes the ball away.

It was a weird sequence. I was simultaneously yelling for Nunez to take on the man and for Kostas to do something/anything to create space.

Where is this "lacking confidence" thing coming from? He certainly isn't playing like he's lacking confidence.
Re: League Cup: 5 Liverpool v West Ham 1 Dom 27, Jones 55 84, Gakpo 71 Mo 83
« Reply #412 on: Today at 05:24:24 pm »
Fantastic game last night

People say these games are not a primary focus with us witting good in the league but that was the absolute perfect tonic before the weekend's game.

Everyone was deflated after the United game, myself included.....and the style we played, the goals...not to mention who scored them was just what we needed to snap out of a funk we've been in a while. We've not been playing that great and that yesterday was more like it

Looking forward to saturday now, bring them on

Curtis  8)
Re: League Cup: 5 Liverpool v West Ham 1 Dom 27, Jones 55 84, Gakpo 71 Mo 83
« Reply #413 on: Today at 05:59:46 pm »
I bet we earned at least £40 last night from those stingy bastards at the Carabao. When you look at the income potential of a Wembley Final (average £40 ticket say, makes over £3.5 million if near capacity, renting it is about 10% of that gross), I can't get my head around them only paying out £150k to the finalists between them. The only way this is acceptable is if the money is fed back in to the lower leagues or grassroots in a transparent way.
Re: League Cup: 5 Liverpool v West Ham 1 Dom 27, Jones 55 84, Gakpo 71 Mo 83
« Reply #414 on: Today at 07:06:51 pm »
Quote from: John C on Today at 12:16:07 pm
Doesn't everyone wish they'd have woke up on Monday morning after the Utd game like they did this morning after that WHU game.
I think Andy is right about the contrast in emotions :)

That failure to break through Utd did my swede in.

We were a far more stylish and thoroughly capable side last night imo.

Sometimes it's the reaction to not playing well which sparks you into life. A proper buzz came from the West Ham game, you could see the players loosen up, start to enjoy their football, need to keep riding that to the title and some trophies.
Re: League Cup: 5 Liverpool v West Ham 1 Dom 27, Jones 55 84, Gakpo 71 Mo 83
« Reply #415 on: Today at 07:09:17 pm »
Quote from: John C on Today at 12:16:07 pm
Doesn't everyone wish they'd have woke up on Monday morning after the Utd game like they did this morning after that WHU game.
I think Andy is right about the contrast in emotions :)

That failure to break through Utd did my swede in.

We were a far more stylish and thoroughly capable side last night imo.

Fucking hell John lad, you woke up thinking of Andy.

You need a break mate.

Re: League Cup: 5 Liverpool v West Ham 1 Dom 27, Jones 55 84, Gakpo 71 Mo 83
« Reply #416 on: Today at 07:56:13 pm »
Quote from: Marv Murchin on Today at 07:09:17 pm
Fucking hell John lad, you woke up thinking of Andy.
You need a break mate.
You're just jel.
Re: League Cup: 5 Liverpool v West Ham 1 Dom 27, Jones 55 84, Gakpo 71 Mo 83
« Reply #417 on: Today at 08:05:18 pm »
Quote from: John C on Today at 07:56:13 pm
You're just jel.

You tell him, hun x :D
Re: League Cup: 5 Liverpool v West Ham 1 Dom 27, Jones 55 84, Gakpo 71 Mo 83
« Reply #418 on: Today at 08:24:31 pm »
Quote from: Hestoic on Today at 12:24:52 pm
https://www.instagram.com/p/C1HVnsVtrfp/

The guy in the wheelchair setting off in celebration  ;D

A victory twirl.
Re: League Cup: 5 Liverpool v West Ham 1 Dom 27, Jones 55 84, Gakpo 71 Mo 83
« Reply #419 on: Today at 08:29:05 pm »
Quote from: markedasred on Today at 05:59:46 pm
I bet we earned at least £40 last night from those stingy bastards at the Carabao. When you look at the income potential of a Wembley Final (average £40 ticket say, makes over £3.5 million if near capacity, renting it is about 10% of that gross), I can't get my head around them only paying out £150k to the finalists between them. The only way this is acceptable is if the money is fed back in to the lower leagues or grassroots in a transparent way.

Does my head in too. I don't mind money being invested in the lower leagues, but even the FA Cup prize money is £3m for the winner. £100k for the League Cup winners will barely cover Salah's 90 minutes on the pitch. Little wonder the big clubs aren't arsed with it anymore. Hasn't even increased in line with inflation.
Re: League Cup: 5 Liverpool v West Ham 1 Dom 27, Jones 55 84, Gakpo 71 Mo 83
« Reply #420 on: Today at 09:01:16 pm »
Apologies for moaning as well

Great win last night, loads of stuff going on at the moment and venting about the match is something...


... anyway.


Up the Mighty Reds!
Re: League Cup: 5 Liverpool v West Ham 1 Dom 27, Jones 55 84, Gakpo 71 Mo 83
« Reply #421 on: Today at 10:33:20 pm »
Quote from: Andy Pandys Christmas Shandy on Today at 12:47:24 am
That game has fucking pissed me off in more ways than  I  can even type.

If we could have done 1/10th of that on Sunday we would have won 5-0

Enjoyed the win, but fuck football

Fuck off.
Expressed the same earlier. Where was this performance when we really needed it?
I'll take the win... I'm just still not happy.

Its going to be a long time before I can get over Sunday. The biggest disappointment in a long time so far.
Well done... but just not good enough.
