I thought the first half was really frustrating, lots of times we got into a promising situation, only for someone to lamp a shot wide from 30 yards and blow it. Then of course Dom buries one in the bottom corner and we pick them apart from there.



It's no wonder Nunez has been struggling to get shots off the last few matches, every run Gakpo made was ignored for most of the game, then Trent decides to pass instead of shoot and both he and Nunez nearly get a tap in.



Made up for the other scouser in the team, it feels like he's always an average performance away from getting lambasted by some, that game should keep them quiet for a couple of weeks at least.