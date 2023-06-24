« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 5 6 7 8 9 [10]   Go Down

Author Topic: League Cup: 5 Liverpool v West Ham 1 Dom 27, Jones 55 84, Gakpo 71 Mo 83  (Read 6192 times)

Offline newterp

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,097
Re: League Cup: 5 Liverpool v West Ham 1 Dom 27, Jones 55 84, Gakpo 71 Mo 83
« Reply #360 on: Yesterday at 11:05:25 pm »
Quote from: Roy Wabaloolah Wood on Yesterday at 10:56:01 pm
certainly did, not missing that one
phew!!!

I knew someone would knockers it out of the park!
Logged

Offline stockdam

  • The sheer loftus-cheek of the man.....
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,888
  • Walk on through the wind, Walk on through the rain
Re: League Cup: 5 Liverpool v West Ham 1 Dom 27, Jones 55 84, Gakpo 71 Mo 83
« Reply #361 on: Yesterday at 11:06:46 pm »
Quote from: Paul_h on Yesterday at 10:56:26 pm
Fulham could sign Andre before we play them..
they gave us a game at Anfield.
Lets not take them lightly..

Jurgen will make sure that we dont. Any of the other three teams left are quite capable of beating us but the probability is that we should win.
Logged
#JFT97

Online Brain Potter

  • Embarrassing. Likes to listen through the walls....Auralist Extrodinaire!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,602
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: League Cup: 5 Liverpool v West Ham 1 Dom 27, Jones 55 84, Gakpo 71 Mo 83
« Reply #362 on: Yesterday at 11:34:45 pm »
Quote from: thaddeus on Yesterday at 10:43:36 pm
Sun, 7 Jan: Arsenal v Liverpool (FA Cup)
Wed, 10 Jan: Liverpool v Fulham (League Cup)
Sun, 21 Jan: AFC Bournemouth v Liverpool
Wed, 24 Jan: Fulham v Liverpool (League Cup)
Wed, 31 Jan: Liverpool v Chelsea
Sat, 3 Feb: Arsenal v Liverpool

We'll really feel the benefits of that 14-30 Jan winter break  ::)

If the Arsenal cup game is drawn the replay would be Jan 16/17 so our mid season break wouldnt be that at all.
Logged

Offline art03

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 914
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: League Cup: 5 Liverpool v West Ham 1 Dom 27, Jones 55 84, Gakpo 71 Mo 83
« Reply #363 on: Yesterday at 11:39:44 pm »
Did we play well or did West Ham played badly? From the highlights it seems like West Ham was very bad but that could just be down to us being that good.
Logged

Offline Raid

  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,038
Re: League Cup: 5 Liverpool v West Ham 1 Dom 27, Jones 55 84, Gakpo 71 Mo 83
« Reply #364 on: Today at 12:00:18 am »
Quote from: art03 on Yesterday at 11:39:44 pm
Did we play well or did West Ham played badly? From the highlights it seems like West Ham was very bad but that could just be down to us being that good.

West Ham were poor but our performance heavily contributed to that. We flew out the traps, Elliott, Dom and Jones were brilliant in that opening period winning the ball high up the pitch. It really set the tone.

Theres a few that have thrown their hat in the ring to start on Saturday, we need to take that intensity in again. Going off that game alone (and I stress that), youd be looking at Gomez, Quansah, Jones, Elliott, Gakpo and Nunez who came out of that with flying colours
Logged

Offline YNWA.A

  • Kemlynite
  • **
  • Posts: 27
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: League Cup: 5 Liverpool v West Ham 1 Dom 27, Jones 55 84, Gakpo 71 Mo 83
« Reply #365 on: Today at 12:06:28 am »
We made West Ham look poor as we didn't let them build any pressure,momentum in the game at any point, we snuffed them out at every given opportunity bar the goal they scored. Our energy was top notch from start to finish.

As far as the draw, Boro would have been the best draw, followed by Fulham, as regardless of how poor Chelsea are, playing them twice without Mo is a bigger pain than playing against Fulham.

Good on Klopp to lit the fire for the atmosphere for saturday already with those comments, we need to make it relentless against them.
Logged

Offline Andy Pandys Christmas Shandy

  • Missing an asterisk - no, wait sorry, that's his rusty starfish..... RAWK Apple fanboy. Hedley Lamarr's bestest mate. Has done nothing incredible ever.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 72,431
  • Asterisks baby!
Re: League Cup: 5 Liverpool v West Ham 1 Dom 27, Jones 55 84, Gakpo 71 Mo 83
« Reply #366 on: Today at 12:47:24 am »
That game has fucking pissed me off in more ways than  I  can even type.

If we could have done 1/10th of that on Sunday we would have won 5-0

Enjoyed the win, but fuck football

Fuck off.
Logged
Shandy. It's the future. Like garlic bread.

Online Jm55

  • Would legit drive you round the bend but his car legit won't start. More bounze... to the ounze.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,763
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: League Cup: 5 Liverpool v West Ham 1 Dom 27, Jones 55 84, Gakpo 71 Mo 83
« Reply #367 on: Today at 01:08:34 am »
Quote from: Andy Pandys Christmas Shandy on Today at 12:47:24 am
That game has fucking pissed me off in more ways than  I  can even type.

If we could have done 1/10th of that on Sunday we would have won 5-0

Enjoyed the win, but fuck football

Fuck off.

Just permanently angry, even after we win 5-1 in a quarter final :lmao
Logged

Online kloppismydad

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,192
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: League Cup: 5 Liverpool v West Ham 1 Dom 27, Jones 55 84, Gakpo 71 Mo 83
« Reply #368 on: Today at 01:21:45 am »
Quote from: Jm55 on Today at 01:08:34 am
Just permanently angry, even after we win 5-1 in a quarter final :lmao

He's an Evertonian in disguise. :D
Logged
Quote from: Livbes on June 24, 2023, 09:39:51 am
Mark my words. Top 8 will be a massive struggle.
Quote from: vinothmct on July 19, 2019, 06:33:40 am
We won't make any big signings this season and we will go back to being a top4 club.

Online Jm55

  • Would legit drive you round the bend but his car legit won't start. More bounze... to the ounze.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,763
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: League Cup: 5 Liverpool v West Ham 1 Dom 27, Jones 55 84, Gakpo 71 Mo 83
« Reply #369 on: Today at 01:24:55 am »
Come to think of it I did hear You bellend getting shouted when we scored the 5th.
Logged

Offline jckliew

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,031
Re: League Cup: 5 Liverpool v West Ham 1 Dom 27, Jones 55 84, Gakpo 71 Mo 83
« Reply #370 on: Today at 01:25:48 am »
Quote from: Paul_h on Yesterday at 10:56:26 pm
Fulham could sign Andre before we play them..
they gave us a game at Anfield.
Lets not take them lightly..
Are we not in for Andre?
Logged
My 12yr old son asked me: Is Blackburn a Racist name?

Offline Butcher Knife Roberto

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,331
  • Hare Krishna
Re: League Cup: 5 Liverpool v West Ham 1 Dom 27, Jones 55 84, Gakpo 71 Mo 83
« Reply #371 on: Today at 01:30:45 am »
Quote from: farawayred on Yesterday at 10:56:19 pm
Early on in the game it looked like the lads were clearly given the freedom to shoot, all of them.

I think the freedom is what allows the team to build real confidence. Make no mistake, the LC is as close to a free hit as you'll ever get in footy - you know the score, we all care but no one really cares. But fuck me it was good to watch tonight.
Logged

Offline Good King WencDimGlas

  • Die Nullfünfer.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 38,441
  • Michael Sheen is the actual Prince of 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿
Re: League Cup: 5 Liverpool v West Ham 1 Dom 27, Jones 55 84, Gakpo 71 Mo 83
« Reply #372 on: Today at 02:16:26 am »
Quote from: Jm55 on Today at 01:08:34 am
Just permanently angry, even after we win 5-1 in a quarter final :lmao

Loves the attention Im guessing!
Logged

Online Brain Potter

  • Embarrassing. Likes to listen through the walls....Auralist Extrodinaire!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,602
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: League Cup: 5 Liverpool v West Ham 1 Dom 27, Jones 55 84, Gakpo 71 Mo 83
« Reply #373 on: Today at 04:48:33 am »
Quote from: Andy Pandys Christmas Shandy on Today at 12:47:24 am
That game has fucking pissed me off in more ways than  I  can even type.

If we could have done 1/10th of that on Sunday we would have won 5-0

Enjoyed the win, but fuck football

Fuck off.

Im not even sure this is a real profile anymore, just one of those parody type accounts.
Logged

Online Ghost of Christmas RAWK

  • Bands won't play no more. Too much fighting on the dance floor! Probably one of only three people who knows the meaning of "depuratory", the Suzy Dent-esque freakshow! Hannoying homunculus.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,756
  • mundus vult decipi
Re: League Cup: 5 Liverpool v West Ham 1 Dom 27, Jones 55 84, Gakpo 71 Mo 83
« Reply #374 on: Today at 05:41:14 am »
"You bellend!"
Logged
"Every man has a right to utter what he thinks truth, and every other man has a right to knock him down for it."
Samuel (not Glen) Johnson, as reported by James (not Joey) Boswell. They must have foreseen RAWK ;D

Offline alonsoisared

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,313
Re: League Cup: 5 Liverpool v West Ham 1 Dom 27, Jones 55 84, Gakpo 71 Mo 83
« Reply #375 on: Today at 06:36:45 am »
Gomez and Elliot have 100% played their way into the team this last few weeks. Possibly Jones as well. It'll be concerning if they both sit out on Saturday again while players desperately out of form continue. They were both brilliant last night and added so much energy and creativity to an attacking unit that had been toiling.

Nunez was much better on the left and that's where he should stay for the time being, IMO.
« Last Edit: Today at 06:39:07 am by alonsoisared »
Logged

Online NarutoReds

  • Looking for an alcohol-fuelled sixsome with Crosby Nick, Ghost Town, WhereAngelsPlay, Charlie Adams fried egg and Al 666. Any takers?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,252
  • Saw Everton - "I'd shut the curtains..."
Re: League Cup: 5 Liverpool v West Ham 1 Dom 27, Jones 55 84, Gakpo 71 Mo 83
« Reply #376 on: Today at 07:13:25 am »

 
Logged
It's there to remind our lads who they're playing for and to remind the opposition who they're playing against!

Online NarutoReds

  • Looking for an alcohol-fuelled sixsome with Crosby Nick, Ghost Town, WhereAngelsPlay, Charlie Adams fried egg and Al 666. Any takers?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,252
  • Saw Everton - "I'd shut the curtains..."
Re: League Cup: 5 Liverpool v West Ham 1 Dom 27, Jones 55 84, Gakpo 71 Mo 83
« Reply #377 on: Today at 07:17:07 am »
Nobody here thinks that Jarrod Bowen is a good player? I think he's going to do well in future.

Great performance last night from him, personally I feel. His goal is awesome.
Logged
It's there to remind our lads who they're playing for and to remind the opposition who they're playing against!

Online MD1990

  • Makes your eyes bleed and your brain hurt.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,451
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: League Cup: 5 Liverpool v West Ham 1 Dom 27, Jones 55 84, Gakpo 71 Mo 83
« Reply #378 on: Today at 07:18:08 am »
brillant performance our best in months
Would like to see a front 3 of Salah Gakpo & Nunez saturday.

Logged
Pages: 1 ... 5 6 7 8 9 [10]   Go Up
« previous next »
 