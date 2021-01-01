« previous next »
League Cup: 5 Liverpool v West Ham 1 Dom 27, Jones 55 84, Gakpo 71 Mo 83

newterp

Re: League Cup: 5 Liverpool v West Ham 1 Dom 27, Jones 55 84, Gakpo 71 Mo 83
Reply #360 on: Yesterday at 11:05:25 pm
Quote from: Roy Wabaloolah Wood on Yesterday at 10:56:01 pm
certainly did, not missing that one
phew!!!

I knew someone would knockers it out of the park!
stockdam

  • The sheer loftus-cheek of the man.....
Re: League Cup: 5 Liverpool v West Ham 1 Dom 27, Jones 55 84, Gakpo 71 Mo 83
Reply #361 on: Yesterday at 10:56:26 pm
Quote from: Paul_h on Yesterday at 10:56:26 pm
Fulham could sign Andre before we play them..
they gave us a game at Anfield.
Lets not take them lightly..

Jurgen will make sure that we dont. Any of the other three teams left are quite capable of beating us but the probability is that we should win.
Brain Potter

  • Embarrassing. Likes to listen through the walls....Auralist Extrodinaire!
Re: League Cup: 5 Liverpool v West Ham 1 Dom 27, Jones 55 84, Gakpo 71 Mo 83
Reply #362 on: Yesterday at 11:34:45 pm
Quote from: thaddeus on Yesterday at 10:43:36 pm
Sun, 7 Jan: Arsenal v Liverpool (FA Cup)
Wed, 10 Jan: Liverpool v Fulham (League Cup)
Sun, 21 Jan: AFC Bournemouth v Liverpool
Wed, 24 Jan: Fulham v Liverpool (League Cup)
Wed, 31 Jan: Liverpool v Chelsea
Sat, 3 Feb: Arsenal v Liverpool

We'll really feel the benefits of that 14-30 Jan winter break  ::)

If the Arsenal cup game is drawn the replay would be Jan 16/17 so our mid season break wouldnt be that at all.
art03

Re: League Cup: 5 Liverpool v West Ham 1 Dom 27, Jones 55 84, Gakpo 71 Mo 83
Reply #363 on: Yesterday at 11:39:44 pm
Did we play well or did West Ham played badly? From the highlights it seems like West Ham was very bad but that could just be down to us being that good.
Raid

Re: League Cup: 5 Liverpool v West Ham 1 Dom 27, Jones 55 84, Gakpo 71 Mo 83
Reply #364 on: Today at 12:00:18 am
Quote from: art03 on Yesterday at 11:39:44 pm
Did we play well or did West Ham played badly? From the highlights it seems like West Ham was very bad but that could just be down to us being that good.

West Ham were poor but our performance heavily contributed to that. We flew out the traps, Elliott, Dom and Jones were brilliant in that opening period winning the ball high up the pitch. It really set the tone.

Theres a few that have thrown their hat in the ring to start on Saturday, we need to take that intensity in again. Going off that game alone (and I stress that), youd be looking at Gomez, Quansah, Jones, Elliott, Gakpo and Nunez who came out of that with flying colours
YNWA.A

Re: League Cup: 5 Liverpool v West Ham 1 Dom 27, Jones 55 84, Gakpo 71 Mo 83
Reply #365 on: Today at 12:06:28 am
We made West Ham look poor as we didn't let them build any pressure,momentum in the game at any point, we snuffed them out at every given opportunity bar the goal they scored. Our energy was top notch from start to finish.

As far as the draw, Boro would have been the best draw, followed by Fulham, as regardless of how poor Chelsea are, playing them twice without Mo is a bigger pain than playing against Fulham.

Good on Klopp to lit the fire for the atmosphere for saturday already with those comments, we need to make it relentless against them.
Andy Pandys Christmas Shandy

  • Missing an asterisk - no, wait sorry, that's his rusty starfish..... RAWK Apple fanboy. Hedley Lamarr's bestest mate. Has done nothing incredible ever.
Re: League Cup: 5 Liverpool v West Ham 1 Dom 27, Jones 55 84, Gakpo 71 Mo 83
Reply #366 on: Today at 12:47:24 am
That game has fucking pissed me off in more ways than  I  can even type.

If we could have done 1/10th of that on Sunday we would have won 5-0

Enjoyed the win, but fuck football

Fuck off.
Jm55

  • Would legit drive you round the bend but his car legit won't start. More bounze... to the ounze.
Re: League Cup: 5 Liverpool v West Ham 1 Dom 27, Jones 55 84, Gakpo 71 Mo 83
Reply #367 on: Today at 01:08:34 am
Quote from: Andy Pandys Christmas Shandy on Today at 12:47:24 am
That game has fucking pissed me off in more ways than  I  can even type.

If we could have done 1/10th of that on Sunday we would have won 5-0

Enjoyed the win, but fuck football

Fuck off.

Just permanently angry, even after we win 5-1 in a quarter final :lmao
