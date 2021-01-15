« previous next »
Author Topic: League Cup: 5 Liverpool v West Ham 1 Dom 27, Jones 55 84, Gakpo 71 Mo 83  (Read 2684 times)

Online Jean Girard

Re: League Cup: 5 Liverpool v West Ham 1 Dom 27, Jones 55 84, Gakpo 71 Mo 83
« Reply #240 on: Today at 10:08:34 pm »
Quote from: John C on Today at 10:04:40 pm
When was the last time we had 2 really good 45 mins like that? Very early in the season?

That was a really good overall and all round performance, great win.

We're debating in the WhatsApps here - I can't remember when we were that dominant for 90. Villa this season maybe?

Edit: Sorry - someone said Villa
Online DangerScouse

Re: League Cup: 5 Liverpool v West Ham 1 Dom 27, Jones 55 84, Gakpo 71 Mo 83
« Reply #241 on: Today at 10:09:20 pm »
Quote from: TipTopKop on Today at 10:02:05 pm
True. They happened early on and I noticed that and feared this was going to be the norm, but he steadied himself and made some vital interceptions and did well afterwards.

Is that the norm for Tsimi?
Online 4pool

Re: League Cup: 5 Liverpool v West Ham 1 Dom 27, Jones 55 84, Gakpo 71 Mo 83
« Reply #242 on: Today at 10:09:24 pm »
Happy days....  :scarf :scarf :scarf :scarf :scarf




Online I only got a cheap Philips telly for chrimbo

Re: League Cup: 5 Liverpool v West Ham 1 Dom 27, Jones 55 84, Gakpo 71 Mo 83
« Reply #243 on: Today at 10:09:30 pm »
Quote from: spider-neil on Today at 09:58:25 pm
Gravenberch is very talented but right now he isn't in sync with the rest of the team especially out of possession.

And currently has a slight injury.
Online Nick110581

Re: League Cup: 5 Liverpool v West Ham 1 Dom 27, Jones 55 84, Gakpo 71 Mo 83
« Reply #244 on: Today at 10:10:06 pm »
Jones seems a big character and well liked.
Online Roy Wabaloolah Wood

Re: League Cup: 5 Liverpool v West Ham 1 Dom 27, Jones 55 84, Gakpo 71 Mo 83
« Reply #245 on: Today at 10:10:12 pm »
Quote from: Twoturtleduvvas on Today at 10:07:58 pm
Definitely would prefer Middlesbrough in the draw given when the two matches are to be played.
would prefer Chelsea personally, would rather knock them out than have another shit fest of a final against them
Online stockdam

Re: League Cup: 5 Liverpool v West Ham 1 Dom 27, Jones 55 84, Gakpo 71 Mo 83
« Reply #246 on: Today at 10:10:19 pm »
Jamie Rednapnot picking on Man Utd and then tears lumps out of their attitude.
Online John C

Re: League Cup: 5 Liverpool v West Ham 1 Dom 27, Jones 55 84, Gakpo 71 Mo 83
« Reply #247 on: Today at 10:10:27 pm »
Quote from: thaddeus on Today at 10:05:40 pm
Villa?
Could be made, great then, seems a while.
Online I only got a cheap Philips telly for chrimbo

Re: League Cup: 5 Liverpool v West Ham 1 Dom 27, Jones 55 84, Gakpo 71 Mo 83
« Reply #248 on: Today at 10:10:31 pm »
Quote from: Tis the season to be jillc on Today at 09:58:42 pm
The only negative thing you could have said about Tsimikas first half was he mis controlled a couple of balls, but that's the only thing he did wrong.

Maybe the weather conditions?
Online Nick110581

Re: League Cup: 5 Liverpool v West Ham 1 Dom 27, Jones 55 84, Gakpo 71 Mo 83
« Reply #249 on: Today at 10:11:39 pm »
Wataru Endo made the most recoveries (9) while he was on the pitch tonight.

- 4/6 duels won
- Won the most fouls on the pitch
- 96% pass completion
- 4 key passes
Online redalways

Re: League Cup: 5 Liverpool v West Ham 1 Dom 27, Jones 55 84, Gakpo 71 Mo 83
« Reply #250 on: Today at 10:11:51 pm »
No player had a bad performance. Nunez, Quensah, Harvey, Curtis, Endo all impressive.
Online TipTopKop

Re: League Cup: 5 Liverpool v West Ham 1 Dom 27, Jones 55 84, Gakpo 71 Mo 83
« Reply #251 on: Today at 10:11:51 pm »
Quote from: DangerScouse on Today at 10:09:20 pm
Is that the norm for Tsimi?
No I meant norm for the 90 minutes (one of those nights), where anything the lad tries wouldn't come off. Thankfully though that wasn't the case. He's generally sound though.
Online stockdam

Re: League Cup: 5 Liverpool v West Ham 1 Dom 27, Jones 55 84, Gakpo 71 Mo 83
« Reply #252 on: Today at 10:12:05 pm »
Quote from: I only got a cheap Philips telly for chrimbo on Today at 10:09:30 pm
And currently has a slight injury.

Yes he was rightly rested. We have Jones and Elliott who are brilliant replacements if needed and will keep the other midfielders focused on top quality performances.
Offline Bastion Of Invincibility

Re: League Cup: 5 Liverpool v West Ham 1 Dom 27, Jones 55 84, Gakpo 71 Mo 83
« Reply #253 on: Today at 10:13:06 pm »
No VAR made this game a million times more enjoyable. I was pro VAR before but the scales have now fallen from my eyes. Seeing the Reds play with tempo and really harass the opposition, not giving them a moment to breathe, is one of the joys of life.
