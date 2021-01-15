Fantastic football and energy.Jones, Gomez and Elliott were standout performers, thought Kostas was also very good (really don't get the people criticising him at half time)
10:15 tonight - we can haveMiddlesbroughFulhamChelsea
However if something serious happens to them I will eat my own cock.
If anyone is going to put a few fingers deep into my arse it's going to be me.
When is the draw ?
Gravenberch is very talented but right now he isn't in sync with the rest of the team especially out of possession.
The only negative thing you could have said about Tsimikas first half was he mis controlled a couple of balls, but that's the only thing he did wrong.
Great performance but West Ham were poor. The key thing was that we scored and then relaxed (in a good way).Jones and Elliott played well. Quansah was a bit unlucky with the goal but he should be stronger
..its a good reminder that small mistakes can lead to goals.When you see Mo sprinting through the middle bearing down on the keeper then you know he will score. Absolute class.
Coulda done with it on the weekend though, Rushie.
Endo was excellent too
Really enjoyable performance, encouraging ahead of a big game.Virgil and Quansah are a lovely pairing. Kelleher with a really assured display. Elliott - he's unfortunate that he's got Salah and Szobo playing in his positions because he was excellent again.
When was the last time we had 2 really good 45 mins like that? Very early in the season?That was a really good overall and all round performance, great win.
Though they were poor they were a much better team than Utd, who were utter dross. Sunday's result will long remain a mystery
