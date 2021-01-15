« previous next »
Author Topic: League Cup: 5 Liverpool v West Ham 1 Dom 27, Jones 55 84, Gakpo 71 Mo 83  (Read 2675 times)

Online Tis the season to be jillc

Re: League Cup: 5 Liverpool v West Ham 1 Dom 27, Jones 55 84, Gakpo 71 Mo 83
« Reply #200 on: Today at 09:58:42 pm »
Quote from: lgvkarlos on Today at 09:57:10 pm
Fantastic football and energy.

Jones, Gomez and Elliott were standout performers, thought Kostas was also very good (really don't get the people criticising him at half time)

The only negative thing you could have said about Tsimikas first half was he mis controlled a couple of balls, but that's the only thing he did wrong.
Online ShrewKop

Re: League Cup: 5 Liverpool v West Ham 1 Dom 27, Jones 55 84, Gakpo 71 Mo 83
« Reply #201 on: Today at 09:58:43 pm »
Brilliant result. Dominated the game, and hopefully a good confidence booster for Arsenal at the weekend.
Online Roy Wabaloolah Wood

Re: League Cup: 5 Liverpool v West Ham 1 Dom 27, Jones 55 84, Gakpo 71 Mo 83
« Reply #202 on: Today at 09:59:05 pm »
Quote from: Wants to sit on Santa's knee on Today at 09:55:52 pm
10:15 tonight - we can have

Middlesbrough
Fulham
Chelsea
think I want Chelsea over two legs
Online lgvkarlos

Re: League Cup: 5 Liverpool v West Ham 1 Dom 27, Jones 55 84, Gakpo 71 Mo 83
« Reply #203 on: Today at 09:59:08 pm »
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 09:54:02 pm
When is the draw ?
Hope we avoid Chelsea, we just seem to have crap games with them.
Online Bennett

Re: League Cup: 5 Liverpool v West Ham 1 Dom 27, Jones 55 84, Gakpo 71 Mo 83
« Reply #204 on: Today at 09:59:18 pm »
Quote from: spider-neil on Today at 09:58:25 pm
Gravenberch is very talented but right now he isn't in sync with the rest of the team especially out of possession.

Yeah I like him but he's not fitting into the system for whatever reason. He'll get there and can make a big impact in games off the bench in the interim.
Online MonsLibpool

Re: League Cup: 5 Liverpool v West Ham 1 Dom 27, Jones 55 84, Gakpo 71 Mo 83
« Reply #205 on: Today at 09:59:27 pm »
Glad we took it seriously. Let's win this!
Offline I've been a good boy

Re: League Cup: 5 Liverpool v West Ham 1 Dom 27, Jones 55 84, Gakpo 71 Mo 83
« Reply #206 on: Today at 09:59:29 pm »
Really don't want Chelsea. Not because they're any good but can't be fucking bothered with them, a trip to Boro would be much nicer.
Online stockdam

Re: League Cup: 5 Liverpool v West Ham 1 Dom 27, Jones 55 84, Gakpo 71 Mo 83
« Reply #207 on: Today at 09:59:32 pm »
Great performance but West Ham were poor. The key thing was that we scored and then relaxed (in a good way).

Jones and Elliott played well. Quansah was a bit unlucky with the goal but he should be stronger..its a good reminder that small mistakes can lead to goals.

When you see Mo sprinting through the middle bearing down on the keeper then you know he will score. Absolute class.
Online Kashinoda

Re: League Cup: 5 Liverpool v West Ham 1 Dom 27, Jones 55 84, Gakpo 71 Mo 83
« Reply #208 on: Today at 09:59:32 pm »
West Ham were real fucking shit.
Online jckliew

Re: League Cup: 5 Liverpool v West Ham 1 Dom 27, Jones 55 84, Gakpo 71 Mo 83
« Reply #209 on: Today at 09:59:34 pm »
Quote from: Wants to sit on Santa's knee on Today at 09:55:52 pm
10:15 tonight - we can have

Middlesbrough
Fulham
Chelsea
Bring on Chelsea
Online Good King WencDimGlas

Re: League Cup: 5 Liverpool v West Ham 1 Dom 27, Jones 55 84, Gakpo 71 Mo 83
« Reply #210 on: Today at 10:00:07 pm »
Loved seeing that group of Academy lads (plus Harvey!) finish that game, like a step ladder of experience, from Connor, to Quansah, to Harvey, to Jones, to Trent. A lot of quality in that group.
Online lgvkarlos

Re: League Cup: 5 Liverpool v West Ham 1 Dom 27, Jones 55 84, Gakpo 71 Mo 83
« Reply #211 on: Today at 10:00:18 pm »
Quote from: Tis the season to be jillc on Today at 09:58:42 pm
The only negative thing you could have said about Tsimikas first half was he mis controlled a couple of balls, but that's the only thing he did wrong.
Litterly both in the first couple of minutes.
Online spider-neil

Re: League Cup: 5 Liverpool v West Ham 1 Dom 27, Jones 55 84, Gakpo 71 Mo 83
« Reply #212 on: Today at 10:00:20 pm »
Sometimes momentum is more important than rest and we needed that confidence booster after the disappointment at the weekend.
Online Red Beret

Re: League Cup: 5 Liverpool v West Ham 1 Dom 27, Jones 55 84, Gakpo 71 Mo 83
« Reply #213 on: Today at 10:00:56 pm »
Quote from: Wants to sit on Santa's knee on Today at 09:55:52 pm
10:15 tonight - we can have

Middlesbrough
Fulham
Chelsea

Fancy our chances against any of those, but dear lord please not Chelsea in the final again!
Online Clint Eastwood

Re: League Cup: 5 Liverpool v West Ham 1 Dom 27, Jones 55 84, Gakpo 71 Mo 83
« Reply #214 on: Today at 10:01:31 pm »
Really enjoyable performance, encouraging ahead of a big game.

Virgil and Quansah are a lovely pairing. Kelleher with a really assured display. Elliott - he's unfortunate that he's got Salah and Szobo playing in his positions because he was excellent again.
Online MonsLibpool

Re: League Cup: 5 Liverpool v West Ham 1 Dom 27, Jones 55 84, Gakpo 71 Mo 83
« Reply #215 on: Today at 10:01:51 pm »
Quote from: stockdam on Today at 09:59:32 pm
Great performance but West Ham were poor. The key thing was that we scored and then relaxed (in a good way).

Jones and Elliott played well. Quansah was a bit unlucky with the goal but he should be stronger..its a good reminder that small mistakes can lead to goals.

When you see Mo sprinting through the middle bearing down on the keeper then you know he will score. Absolute class.
We made Westham look poor.
Online TipTopKop

Re: League Cup: 5 Liverpool v West Ham 1 Dom 27, Jones 55 84, Gakpo 71 Mo 83
« Reply #216 on: Today at 10:02:05 pm »
Quote from: Tis the season to be jillc on Today at 09:58:42 pm
The only negative thing you could have said about Tsimikas first half was he mis controlled a couple of balls, but that's the only thing he did wrong.
True. They happened early on and I noticed that and feared this was going to be the norm, but he steadied himself and made some vital interceptions and did well afterwards.
Online Rush 82

Re: League Cup: 5 Liverpool v West Ham 1 Dom 27, Jones 55 84, Gakpo 71 Mo 83
« Reply #217 on: Today at 10:02:25 pm »
Quote from: the_red_pill on Today at 09:58:05 pm
Coulda done with it on the weekend though, Rushie.
Oh definitely - credit to those twats though - they came for a point and setup like prime Stoke then stuck it out and got some luck too.
I'm still convinced that if we scored 1 we would have opened the floodgates.
Ah well, hopefully this is a good rehearsal for the game against Arsenal
Online Sheer Magnetism

Re: League Cup: 5 Liverpool v West Ham 1 Dom 27, Jones 55 84, Gakpo 71 Mo 83
« Reply #218 on: Today at 10:02:33 pm »
Middlesbrough for me please. Another of these performances in the first leg and we can relax a bit.
Online Jm55

Re: League Cup: 5 Liverpool v West Ham 1 Dom 27, Jones 55 84, Gakpo 71 Mo 83
« Reply #219 on: Today at 10:02:48 pm »
Moyes going full bandit out of Home Alone with that beanie on the fucking skeletor lookalike weirdo, also kept up the act by robbing his own fans of whatever they paid to go and watch that shite.
Online stockdam

Re: League Cup: 5 Liverpool v West Ham 1 Dom 27, Jones 55 84, Gakpo 71 Mo 83
« Reply #220 on: Today at 10:03:13 pm »
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 09:58:04 pm
Endo was excellent too

Agree and Bradley had a good cameo.

We pressed very well tonightnever gave them a minute.
Online Nick110581

Re: League Cup: 5 Liverpool v West Ham 1 Dom 27, Jones 55 84, Gakpo 71 Mo 83
« Reply #221 on: Today at 10:03:21 pm »
Is there an argument to play a 4-4-2 on a Saturday ?

Jones, Dom, Elliott and Endo in midfield
Online Ghost of Christmas RAWK

Re: League Cup: 5 Liverpool v West Ham 1 Dom 27, Jones 55 84, Gakpo 71 Mo 83
« Reply #222 on: Today at 10:03:33 pm »
Though they were poor they were a much better team than Utd, who were utter dross. Sunday's result will long remain a mystery
Offline killer-heels

Re: League Cup: 5 Liverpool v West Ham 1 Dom 27, Jones 55 84, Gakpo 71 Mo 83
« Reply #223 on: Today at 10:03:56 pm »
Fantastic performance.
Online spider-neil

Re: League Cup: 5 Liverpool v West Ham 1 Dom 27, Jones 55 84, Gakpo 71 Mo 83
« Reply #224 on: Today at 10:04:14 pm »
Quote from: Clint Eastwood on Today at 10:01:31 pm
Really enjoyable performance, encouraging ahead of a big game.

Virgil and Quansah are a lovely pairing. Kelleher with a really assured display. Elliott - he's unfortunate that he's got Salah and Szobo playing in his positions because he was excellent again.

We need Elliott on the bench in case things go tits up against Arsenal.
Online Sinatra was Singing

Re: League Cup: 5 Liverpool v West Ham 1 Dom 27, Jones 55 84, Gakpo 71 Mo 83
« Reply #225 on: Today at 10:04:15 pm »
Some of the defending from West Ham was atrocious, countless times we just waltzed through centrally into shooting positions.

Will take that, another semi and a nice way to get the confidence up prior to the big game on Saturday.
Online John C

Re: League Cup: 5 Liverpool v West Ham 1 Dom 27, Jones 55 84, Gakpo 71 Mo 83
« Reply #226 on: Today at 10:04:40 pm »
When was the last time we had 2 really good 45 mins like that? Very early in the season?

That was a really good overall and all round performance, great win.
Online thaddeus

Re: League Cup: 5 Liverpool v West Ham 1 Dom 27, Jones 55 84, Gakpo 71 Mo 83
« Reply #227 on: Today at 10:05:40 pm »
Quote from: John C on Today at 10:04:40 pm
When was the last time we had 2 really good 45 mins like that? Very early in the season?

That was a really good overall and all round performance, great win.
Villa?
Online lgvkarlos

Re: League Cup: 5 Liverpool v West Ham 1 Dom 27, Jones 55 84, Gakpo 71 Mo 83
« Reply #228 on: Today at 10:05:41 pm »
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 09:58:04 pm
Endo was excellent too
Absolutely, he's a really good player.
Online MJD-L4

Re: League Cup: 5 Liverpool v West Ham 1 Dom 27, Jones 55 84, Gakpo 71 Mo 83
« Reply #229 on: Today at 10:05:44 pm »
We played really well tonight, delighted with that response after Sunday's performance. West Ham were utterly dreadful mind.

This trophy is well up for grabs now. Surely we're massive favourites to lift it.
Online richmiller1

Re: League Cup: 5 Liverpool v West Ham 1 Dom 27, Jones 55 84, Gakpo 71 Mo 83
« Reply #230 on: Today at 10:06:20 pm »
Doesn't get much better than that. Every one of them.
Online TipTopKop

Re: League Cup: 5 Liverpool v West Ham 1 Dom 27, Jones 55 84, Gakpo 71 Mo 83
« Reply #231 on: Today at 10:06:20 pm »
Please, please, please lads take that momentum onto the next game 🤞🏻
Online stockdam

Re: League Cup: 5 Liverpool v West Ham 1 Dom 27, Jones 55 84, Gakpo 71 Mo 83
« Reply #232 on: Today at 10:07:10 pm »
Well done Jones.MOTM.
Online RedG13

Re: League Cup: 5 Liverpool v West Ham 1 Dom 27, Jones 55 84, Gakpo 71 Mo 83
« Reply #233 on: Today at 10:07:12 pm »
Great Performance.
Online Nick110581

Re: League Cup: 5 Liverpool v West Ham 1 Dom 27, Jones 55 84, Gakpo 71 Mo 83
« Reply #234 on: Today at 10:07:34 pm »
Jones and Gakpo were class there
Online StevoHimself

Re: League Cup: 5 Liverpool v West Ham 1 Dom 27, Jones 55 84, Gakpo 71 Mo 83
« Reply #235 on: Today at 10:07:37 pm »
Lovely moment between Cody and Curtis there.
Online Roy Wabaloolah Wood

Re: League Cup: 5 Liverpool v West Ham 1 Dom 27, Jones 55 84, Gakpo 71 Mo 83
« Reply #236 on: Today at 10:07:51 pm »
Quote from: Ghost of Christmas RAWK on Today at 10:03:33 pm
Though they were poor they were a much better team than Utd, who were utter dross. Sunday's result will long remain a mystery
we got the goal in the first half tonight, on Sunday we were like Billy Dane when he lost Hot Shot Keen's old boots and had to wear new ones
Online Twoturtleduvvas

Re: League Cup: 5 Liverpool v West Ham 1 Dom 27, Jones 55 84, Gakpo 71 Mo 83
« Reply #237 on: Today at 10:07:58 pm »
Definitely would prefer Middlesbrough in the draw given when the two matches are to be played.
Online Clint Eastwood

Re: League Cup: 5 Liverpool v West Ham 1 Dom 27, Jones 55 84, Gakpo 71 Mo 83
« Reply #238 on: Today at 10:08:08 pm »
Cody seems like a lovely bloke. He reminds me of Alisson and Virgil in the way he speaks.
Online spider-neil

Re: League Cup: 5 Liverpool v West Ham 1 Dom 27, Jones 55 84, Gakpo 71 Mo 83
« Reply #239 on: Today at 10:08:17 pm »
Gakpo Jones bromance  :-*
