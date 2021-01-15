« previous next »
Author Topic: League Cup: 1 Liverpool v West Ham 0 Dom 27  (Read 604 times)

Online Rush 82

Re: League Cup: 1 Liverpool v West Ham 0 Dom 27
« Reply #40 on: Today at 08:33:04 pm »
Pity the cutback was off target
Online Twoturtleduvvas

Re: League Cup: 1 Liverpool v West Ham 0 Dom 27
« Reply #41 on: Today at 08:33:33 pm »
Need to grab a second now while we're on top, something we haven't done well recently either
Online Tis the season to be jillc

Re: League Cup: 1 Liverpool v West Ham 0 Dom 27
« Reply #42 on: Today at 08:34:00 pm »
33 Moyes trying to get West Ham to go higher up towards our box, but we eventually manage to get it out through a load of white shirts.
Online Roy Wabaloolah Wood

Re: League Cup: 1 Liverpool v West Ham 0 Dom 27
« Reply #43 on: Today at 08:34:16 pm »
Dom appears to be playing all over the midfield tonight
Online Rush 82

Re: League Cup: 1 Liverpool v West Ham 0 Dom 27
« Reply #44 on: Today at 08:34:48 pm »
Jones is having a really good game - sharp and committed (Elliot too)
Online Tis the season to be jillc

Re: League Cup: 1 Liverpool v West Ham 0 Dom 27
« Reply #45 on: Today at 08:35:43 pm »
35 Van Dijk trying a quick down field ball, towards Gomez but the ball just runs out.
Online Tis the season to be jillc

Re: League Cup: 1 Liverpool v West Ham 0 Dom 27
« Reply #46 on: Today at 08:36:15 pm »
Quote from: Roy Wabaloolah Wood on Today at 08:34:16 pm
Dom appears to be playing all over the midfield tonight

He's playing with space tonight which he hasn't been getting recently.
Online Roy Wabaloolah Wood

Re: League Cup: 1 Liverpool v West Ham 0 Dom 27
« Reply #47 on: Today at 08:36:25 pm »
What a ball that nearly was from Virgil, great run from Joey, just too long
Online Rush 82

Re: League Cup: 1 Liverpool v West Ham 0 Dom 27
« Reply #48 on: Today at 08:36:43 pm »
Kostas needs to catch a wake-up - not the first time he's nearly been caught on the ball
Online Twoturtleduvvas

Re: League Cup: 1 Liverpool v West Ham 0 Dom 27
« Reply #49 on: Today at 08:37:19 pm »
Did Endo just do Kung Fu?
Online Rush 82

Re: League Cup: 1 Liverpool v West Ham 0 Dom 27
« Reply #50 on: Today at 08:37:27 pm »
Quote from: Roy Wabaloolah Wood on Today at 08:36:25 pm
What a ball that nearly was from Virgil, great run from Joey, just too long
Just a fraction too long - brilliant pass
Online Tis the season to be jillc

Re: League Cup: 1 Liverpool v West Ham 0 Dom 27
« Reply #51 on: Today at 08:37:58 pm »
36 I hope Harvey hasn't picked up a knock, he slipped before and looks a slightly in pain, Salah is warming up just in case he's needed. We get a corner, but West Ham clear.
Online Roy Wabaloolah Wood

Re: League Cup: 1 Liverpool v West Ham 0 Dom 27
« Reply #52 on: Today at 08:39:37 pm »
Quote from: Tis the season to be jillc on Today at 08:37:58 pm
36 I hope Harvey hasn't picked up a knock, he slipped before and looks a slightly in pain, Salah is warming up just in case he's needed. We get a corner, but West Ham clear.
seems OK, hopefully he's fine
Online Tis the season to be jillc

Re: League Cup: 1 Liverpool v West Ham 0 Dom 27
« Reply #53 on: Today at 08:40:02 pm »
39 Joe and Dom combine well and the ball is put inside and Gomez goes to kick it but then slips. He would have got a shot at the keeper there!
