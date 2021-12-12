what player(s) from other PL teams would you HATE to see join Liverpool.this is ignoring their skills / talents - just based on the personality you see.here's my stab at my starting 11 .... not being too precise re positioning but anyhow:Goalie: MartinezDefenders: Young Martinez Rodri TrippierMidfielders: Fernandez Guimares FredForwards: Silva Gordon Antony
Martinez Young - Romero - MartinezGuimarães - Joelinton - Bernardo Silva - Fernandes Gordon - Richarlison - AntonyThis is purely based on what I've seen from them on the pitch, completely discounting their private lives, which is why someone like Maguire isn't in there. Antony was a bit of a stretch too, but couldn't think of anyone else. He doesn't really annoy me, he's just shit.Nice balance of thuggery and whingeing in midfield for me.
How is Mr Sunbed getting a pass here? Even the England squad don't like Ben White.
PickfordWalkerJamesTrippierFernandesJoelintonMaddisonAntonySilvaGordonJesusStruggled to come up with 4 defenders I dislike enough to add to this, so just went with 3. It's just a collection of 11 players with no thought given to positioning or shape.
Guimares is showing how much of a bellend he is recently. 3 or 4 times in the past few weeks he has been overly violent in a challenge or off the ball for absolutely no reason. Last nights booking for him was just strange, he made no attempt to get the ball and just wanted to wipe Maatsen out, who had barely been on the pitch. Like he can't control his emotions after the team fucked it up.
No Richarlison?Manager must be the arrogant twat of an assistant from Newcastle.
Try picking only one manager.
Suntan man?
Guardiola. Easy.
His apprentice would be mine. Learnt all his worst traits and has some of his own to boot.
It's been Guardiola for ages for me. Even when his Barca team were stopping Utd picking up CLs I thought he was a twat and I felt like one of the only people saying it on RAWK at the time. Brilliant manager, arguably the best ever, but I've never liked him.
Has he ever been restricted with finances for transfers, etc? Would he have done the same job that Jurgen has done for us?
