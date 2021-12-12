This is probably closest to what I'd pick, although Trippier gets an honourable mention.Do we need a manager as well?

« Last Edit: Today at 10:20:55 am by grinchgriffin73 »

Rafa Benitez: "I'll always keep in my heart the good times I've had here, the strong and loyal support of the fans in the tough times and the love from Liverpool. I have no words to thank you enough for all these years and I am very proud to say that I was your manager. Thank you so much once more and always remember: You'll never walk alone."