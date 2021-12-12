« previous next »
SamLad

  
  
  
  
  
The Premier League Obnoxious XI
« on: Yesterday at 11:44:21 pm »
what player(s) from other PL teams would you HATE to see join Liverpool.

this is ignoring their skills / talents - just based on the personality you see.

here's my stab at my starting 11 .... not being too precise re positioning but anyhow:

Goalie:  Martinez
Defenders: Young  Martinez  Rodri  Trippier
Midfielders: Fernandez Guimares Fred
Forwards: Silva Gordon Antony


who the fuck has tukrish delight for chrimbo dinner

  
  
  
  
  
  
    
Re: The Premier League Obnoxious XI
« Reply #1 on: Today at 12:28:50 am »
Quote from: SamLad on Yesterday at 11:44:21 pm
what player(s) from other PL teams would you HATE to see join Liverpool.

this is ignoring their skills / talents - just based on the personality you see.

here's my stab at my starting 11 .... not being too precise re positioning but anyhow:

Goalie:  Martinez
Defenders: Young  Martinez  Rodri  Trippier
Midfielders: Fernandez Guimares Fred
Forwards: Silva Gordon Antony

Might find room for Dan Burn in my 11, cowardly bully...



Andy Pandys Christmas Shandy

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: The Premier League Obnoxious XI
« Reply #2 on: Today at 12:34:50 am »
GK: Pickford

Defenders:  Luke Shaw, Harry Maguire, Kurt Zouma, Kieran Trippier

Midfielders:  Bruno Fernandes, Jack Grealish, Bernado Silva

Forwards: Raheem Sterling, Erling Haaland, Alejandro Garnacho



Good King WencDimGlas

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: The Premier League Obnoxious XI
« Reply #3 on: Today at 03:30:00 am »
Reckon that Romero thug from spurs should be in a shitehawk 11 too.


Saltashscouse

  
  
  
  
Re: The Premier League Obnoxious XI
« Reply #4 on: Today at 08:11:42 am »
Two certs or should that be blerts for me would be Reece James and Phil Foden

Two of the most punchable , smug faced twats in the prem



tubby

  
  
  
  
  
Re: The Premier League Obnoxious XI
« Reply #5 on: Today at 09:42:12 am »
                               Martinez

                  Young - Romero - Martinez

Guimarães - Joelinton - Bernardo Silva - Fernandes

             Gordon - Richarlison - Antony


This is purely based on what I've seen from them on the pitch, completely discounting their private lives, which is why someone like Maguire isn't in there.  Antony was a bit of a stretch too, but couldn't think of anyone else.  He doesn't really annoy me, he's just shit.

Nice balance of thuggery and whingeing in midfield for me.



grinchgriffin73

  
  
  
  
  
Re: The Premier League Obnoxious XI
« Reply #6 on: Today at 10:10:09 am »
Quote from: tubby on Today at 09:42:12 am
                               Martinez

                  Young - Romero - Martinez

Guimarães - Joelinton - Bernardo Silva - Fernandes

             Gordon - Richarlison - Antony


This is purely based on what I've seen from them on the pitch, completely discounting their private lives, which is why someone like Maguire isn't in there.  Antony was a bit of a stretch too, but couldn't think of anyone else.  He doesn't really annoy me, he's just shit.

Nice balance of thuggery and whingeing in midfield for me.

This is probably closest to what I'd pick, although Trippier gets an honourable mention.

Do we need a manager as well?
« Last Edit: Today at 10:20:55 am by grinchgriffin73 »



Trump's tiny tiny hands

  
  
  
  
Re: The Premier League Obnoxious XI
« Reply #7 on: Today at 10:18:41 am »
How is Mr Sunbed getting a pass here? Even the England squad don't like Ben White.


tubby

  
  
  
  
  
Re: The Premier League Obnoxious XI
« Reply #8 on: Today at 10:20:11 am »
Quote from: Trump's tiny tiny hands on Today at 10:18:41 am
How is Mr Sunbed getting a pass here? Even the England squad don't like Ben White.

What don't you like about him?



Barneys Night Before Christmas

  
  
  
  
  
Re: The Premier League Obnoxious XI
« Reply #9 on: Today at 10:28:00 am »
Pickford
Walker
James
Trippier
Fernandes
Joelinton
Maddison
Antony
Silva
Gordon
Jesus


Struggled to come up with 4 defenders I dislike enough to add to this, so just went with 3.
It's just a collection of 11 players with no thought given to positioning or shape.




grinchgriffin73

  
  
  
  
  
Re: The Premier League Obnoxious XI
« Reply #10 on: Today at 10:33:03 am »
Quote from: Barneys Night Before Christmas on Today at 10:28:00 am
Pickford
Walker
James
Trippier
Fernandes
Joelinton
Maddison
Antony
Silva
Gordon
Jesus


Struggled to come up with 4 defenders I dislike enough to add to this, so just went with 3.
It's just a collection of 11 players with no thought given to positioning or shape.

God, how did I forget Maddison? :butt

Jesus is also a good shout just for his weird emoji face.



tubby

  
  
  
  
  
Re: The Premier League Obnoxious XI
« Reply #11 on: Today at 10:39:54 am »
Forgot about Jesus, swap Antony out for him on mine.  Maddison doesn't annoy me at all, he's just a bit of a hammy panto villain, not a nasty piece of work like Silva or Fernandes.



Elzarneezer Scrooge

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: The Premier League Obnoxious XI
« Reply #12 on: Today at 10:43:49 am »
Guimares is showing how much of a bellend he is recently. 3 or 4 times in the past few weeks he has been overly violent in a challenge or off the ball for absolutely no reason.

Last nights booking for him was just strange, he made no attempt to get the ball and just wanted to wipe Maatsen out, who had barely been on the pitch. Like he can't control his emotions after the team fucked it up.




Barneys Night Before Christmas

  
  
  
  
  
Re: The Premier League Obnoxious XI
« Reply #13 on: Today at 10:47:16 am »
Quote from: Elzarneezer Scrooge on Today at 10:43:49 am
Guimares is showing how much of a bellend he is recently. 3 or 4 times in the past few weeks he has been overly violent in a challenge or off the ball for absolutely no reason.

Last nights booking for him was just strange, he made no attempt to get the ball and just wanted to wipe Maatsen out, who had barely been on the pitch. Like he can't control his emotions after the team fucked it up.

He got a touch of the Pickford's after he scored in the shootout too.




Charlie Adams fried egg

  
  
  
  
  
Re: The Premier League Obnoxious XI
« Reply #14 on: Today at 11:10:05 am »
No Richarlison?

Manager must be the arrogant twat of an assistant from Newcastle.


I only got a cheap Philips telly for chrimbo

  
  
  
  
  
Re: The Premier League Obnoxious XI
« Reply #15 on: Today at 11:17:11 am »
Quote from: Charlie Adams fried egg on Today at 11:10:05 am
No Richarlison?

Manager must be the arrogant twat of an assistant from Newcastle.

Suntan man?


Santa is stoned on Gripweed

  
  
  
  
Re: The Premier League Obnoxious XI
« Reply #16 on: Today at 11:40:03 am »
Try picking only one manager. ;D


tubby

  
  
  
  
  
Re: The Premier League Obnoxious XI
« Reply #17 on: Today at 11:41:25 am »
Quote from: Santa is stoned on Gripweed on Today at 11:40:03 am
Try picking only one manager. ;D

Guardiola.  Easy.



who the fuck has tukrish delight for chrimbo dinner

  
  
  
  
  
  
    
Re: The Premier League Obnoxious XI
« Reply #18 on: Today at 11:41:45 am »
Quote from: I only got a cheap Philips telly for chrimbo on Today at 11:17:11 am
Suntan man?

The guy right off Howe's shoulder. All the time. Even when he's taking a dump, because there might be a camera...



Santa is stoned on Gripweed

  
  
  
  
Re: The Premier League Obnoxious XI
« Reply #19 on: Today at 12:02:31 pm »
Quote from: tubby on Today at 11:41:25 am
Guardiola.  Easy.

His apprentice would be mine. Learnt all his worst traits and has some of his own to boot.


tubby

  
  
  
  
  
Re: The Premier League Obnoxious XI
« Reply #20 on: Today at 12:14:18 pm »
Quote from: Santa is stoned on Gripweed on Today at 12:02:31 pm
His apprentice would be mine. Learnt all his worst traits and has some of his own to boot.

It's been Guardiola for ages for me.  Even when his Barca team were stopping Utd picking up CLs I thought he was a twat and I felt like one of the only people saying it on RAWK at the time.  Brilliant manager, arguably the best ever, but I've never liked him.



Terry's Chocolate Orange

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: The Premier League Obnoxious XI
« Reply #21 on: Today at 12:35:57 pm »
Quote from: tubby on Today at 12:14:18 pm
It's been Guardiola for ages for me.  Even when his Barca team were stopping Utd picking up CLs I thought he was a twat and I felt like one of the only people saying it on RAWK at the time. Brilliant manager, arguably the best ever, but I've never liked him.
Has he ever been restricted with finances for transfers, etc?
Would he have done the same job that Jurgen has done for us?


tubby

  
  
  
  
  
Re: The Premier League Obnoxious XI
« Reply #22 on: Today at 12:47:30 pm »
Quote from: Terry's Chocolate Orange on Today at 12:35:57 pm
Has he ever been restricted with finances for transfers, etc?
Would he have done the same job that Jurgen has done for us?

We'll never know.  But he's changed the way football is played, I remember Phase of Play arguing that a lot on RAWK before he was run off.  People did NOT like him saying that, but I agree with him, even though I've never liked Guardiola.



Good King WencDimGlas

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: The Premier League Obnoxious XI
« Reply #23 on: Today at 12:58:50 pm »
Guardiola has certainly made football soulless and robotic, give him his dues!

