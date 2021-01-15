No idea who's playing where in our team! Hopefully Dom is in midfield or it looks a bit weak physically.
However if something serious happens to them I will eat my own cock.
If anyone is going to put a few fingers deep into my arse it's going to be me.
AliGomez Quansah Van Dijk TsimkasSzobo Endo JonesHarvey Nunez GakpoMaybe?
No Ali in the squad. Hopefully rested and not injured. Decent side and some good options off our bench, considering our injuries.
No Ward Prowse or Cresswell which should help from set pieces.
Almost spot on 🥲
A fair compromise between being strong and one eye on Arsenal
