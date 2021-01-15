« previous next »
Author Topic: Liverpool vs West Ham United (League Cup Quarter-Final) - 20:00, Weds 20th Dec  (Read 6858 times)

Re: Liverpool vs West Ham United (League Cup Quarter-Final) - 20:00, Weds 20th Dec
both fielding strong squads. moyes does take cup games seriously as seen with his win in the europa

need a strong performance from the lads.

the man u game is downer and hope the lads plays better
Re: Liverpool vs West Ham United (League Cup Quarter-Final) - 20:00, Weds 20th Dec
Quote from: DelTrotter on Today at 07:02:40 pm
No idea who's playing where in our team! Hopefully Dom is in midfield or it looks a bit weak physically.

Kelleher

Tsmikas
Van Dijk
Quansah
Gomez

Endo
Sboz
Jones

Elliott
Gakpo
Nunez

Is my guess
Re: Liverpool vs West Ham United (League Cup Quarter-Final) - 20:00, Weds 20th Dec
Quansah on the wing? Remember that assist he got for Jota?  :D
Re: Liverpool vs West Ham United (League Cup Quarter-Final) - 20:00, Weds 20th Dec
Quote from: DelTrotter on Today at 07:02:40 pm
No idea who's playing where in our team! Hopefully Dom is in midfield or it looks a bit weak physically.
probably Elliott left, Núñez centre, Gakpo.right I would guess at
Re: Liverpool vs West Ham United (League Cup Quarter-Final) - 20:00, Weds 20th Dec
Im guessing Elliot wide forward on the right.
Re: Liverpool vs West Ham United (League Cup Quarter-Final) - 20:00, Weds 20th Dec
publishing the lineup in numerical order again ffs.

I thought Endo was at CB for a moment then.
Re: Liverpool vs West Ham United (League Cup Quarter-Final) - 20:00, Weds 20th Dec
Ooof, stronger than I though we might go. Nice.
Re: Liverpool vs West Ham United (League Cup Quarter-Final) - 20:00, Weds 20th Dec
No Ali in the squad. Hopefully rested and not injured. Decent side and some good options off our bench, considering our injuries.
Re: Liverpool vs West Ham United (League Cup Quarter-Final) - 20:00, Weds 20th Dec
Quote from: YNWA.A on Yesterday at 06:51:03 pm
Ali

Gomez  Quansah Van Dijk  Tsimkas

Szobo  Endo  Jones

Harvey Nunez Gakpo

Maybe?

Almost spot on 🥲
Re: Liverpool vs West Ham United (League Cup Quarter-Final) - 20:00, Weds 20th Dec
Quote from: Angelius on Today at 07:05:29 pm
No Ali in the squad. Hopefully rested and not injured. Decent side and some good options off our bench, considering our injuries.
Ali has League Cup games off.  :D
Re: Liverpool vs West Ham United (League Cup Quarter-Final) - 20:00, Weds 20th Dec
Dominik and Gakpo flanking Núñez me thinks
Re: Liverpool vs West Ham United (League Cup Quarter-Final) - 20:00, Weds 20th Dec
No Ward Prowse or Cresswell which should help from set pieces.
Re: Liverpool vs West Ham United (League Cup Quarter-Final) - 20:00, Weds 20th Dec
Quote from: Marys Donkey on Today at 07:08:00 pm
No Ward Prowse or Cresswell which should help from set pieces.

Both on the bench so available if needed though.
Re: Liverpool vs West Ham United (League Cup Quarter-Final) - 20:00, Weds 20th Dec
Quote from: YNWA.A on Today at 07:05:59 pm
Almost spot on 🥲

Stopped reading when you went for Muhammad Ali in goal.
Re: Liverpool vs West Ham United (League Cup Quarter-Final) - 20:00, Weds 20th Dec
A fair compromise between being strong and one eye on Arsenal
Re: Liverpool vs West Ham United (League Cup Quarter-Final) - 20:00, Weds 20th Dec
Quote from: Twoturtleduvvas on Today at 07:09:47 pm
A fair compromise between being strong and one eye on Arsenal
yep, threaded the needle did Jurgen.
