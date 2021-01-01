« previous next »
Pages: 1 2 3 [4]   Go Down

Author Topic: Liverpool vs West Ham United (League Cup Quarter-Final) - 20:00, Weds 20th Dec  (Read 4851 times)

Offline Jm55

  • Would legit drive you round the bend but his car legit won't start. More bounze... to the ounze.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,753
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Liverpool vs West Ham United (League Cup Quarter-Final) - 20:00, Weds 20th Dec
« Reply #120 on: Today at 12:03:34 pm »
Quote from: tubby on Today at 11:39:26 am
Incredibly well played.

The manager routinely makes the point that there are too many matches in the footballing calander, that extends to things like the Nations League and International frendlies as much as it refers to the domestic calander. He also consistently makes the point that the scheduling of matches is poor when you have teams playing on a Wednesday following by 12:30 on the Saturday.

The manager bemoaning the fact that there are too many matches and too greater demands placed on players is not necessarily the same thing as making an argument that not playing midweek means that you're more likely to play well the following weekend.

My point is more that there's quite a few examples of us playing poorly after longer rest periods, including as recently as Sunday. Conversley Christmas tends to be one of our best periods historically under Klopp when we're playing every few days (although that's actually not quite the case this year as there's no match between Boxing Day and New Year).

Logged

Offline mkingdon

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,046
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Liverpool vs West Ham United (League Cup Quarter-Final) - 20:00, Weds 20th Dec
« Reply #121 on: Today at 12:09:16 pm »
We are close to a trophy now, so play the strongest team we can. For me, based on recent form that would be....

                     AB1

TAA      Konate or Gomez  VVD   Tsimikas

                    Endo

      Elliot                 Jones

   Salah        Gakpo    Nunez

Diaz has been underwhelming of late and were Jota fit, Nunez should be benched too.


Logged

Offline DelTrotter

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,170
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Liverpool vs West Ham United (League Cup Quarter-Final) - 20:00, Weds 20th Dec
« Reply #122 on: Today at 12:10:57 pm »
Some talk on West Ham forum that illness has taken out a couple of their players tonight, probably some crap subs but wouldn't mind Paqueta and Kudus being out with a swift recovery in the morning!
Logged

Offline Fromola

  • For the love of god please shut the fuck up. Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 29,037
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: Liverpool vs West Ham United (League Cup Quarter-Final) - 20:00, Weds 20th Dec
« Reply #123 on: Today at 12:14:57 pm »
Quote from: DelTrotter on Today at 12:10:57 pm
Some talk on West Ham forum that illness has taken out a couple of their players tonight, probably some crap subs but wouldn't mind Paqueta and Kudus being out with a swift recovery in the morning!

They had a bug going round heading into the Fulham game they were tanked in.
Logged
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Online tubby

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,951
  • Destroyed Cowboy
Re: Liverpool vs West Ham United (League Cup Quarter-Final) - 20:00, Weds 20th Dec
« Reply #124 on: Today at 12:15:12 pm »
Quote from: DelTrotter on Today at 12:10:57 pm
Some talk on West Ham forum that illness has taken out a couple of their players tonight, probably some crap subs but wouldn't mind Paqueta and Kudus being out with a swift recovery in the morning!

Wonder if it's "illness" and not just Moyes pulling them with the weekend in mind.
Logged
Sit down, shock is better taken with bent knees.

Offline Fromola

  • For the love of god please shut the fuck up. Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 29,037
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: Liverpool vs West Ham United (League Cup Quarter-Final) - 20:00, Weds 20th Dec
« Reply #125 on: Today at 12:18:37 pm »
Quote from: tubby on Today at 12:15:12 pm
Wonder if it's "illness" and not just Moyes pulling them with the weekend in mind.

Moyes will always go as strong as he can against us. Plus it's a semi final at stake (two thirds of a chance of it being against Boro or Fulham), when he's trying to keep his job.

Logged
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Online JackWard33

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,304
  • President of the Harry Wilson fanclub
Re: Liverpool vs West Ham United (League Cup Quarter-Final) - 20:00, Weds 20th Dec
« Reply #126 on: Today at 12:19:24 pm »
Quote from: Jm55 on Today at 12:03:34 pm
The manager bemoaning the fact that there are too many matches and too greater demands placed on players is not necessarily the same thing as making an argument that not playing midweek means that you're more likely to play well the following weekend.


Yes we do well over Christmas... and then have a dip in Jan/Feb pretty much every year he's been here as a result. Again I'm not being flippant - if it helps our performance why doesn't Jurgen want more games??
Your argument, and others, appears to be 'yes there are too many matches because it makes too many demands on players... but this run of games won't have any affect because I don't want it to'

This specific situation sucks - it's 3 games in 6 days, not a full week, with the hardest game vs rested opponents at the end of that run. It's on the border line of a full recovery window and then one of the toughest games of the year
 
As an aside this cup is brutal for your league and Europe ambitions more generally - it adds this game just before the Christmas run and then has a 2 legged semi final post Christmas run.... it compounds fatigue at the busiest time of the season and squads pay a price for that

I would honestly understand whatever we did tonight
Its a tough spot with not a lot of options. Personally I don't really value the league cup  but we're probably not winning the title and its right there to win so I'd be on the fence ...but I wouldn't pretend to myself that if the first team plays another 90 tonight its not going to be much tougher vs Arsenal... why Jurgen gets the big bucks
Logged

Offline DelTrotter

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,170
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Liverpool vs West Ham United (League Cup Quarter-Final) - 20:00, Weds 20th Dec
« Reply #127 on: Today at 12:25:04 pm »
Quote from: tubby on Today at 12:15:12 pm
Wonder if it's "illness" and not just Moyes pulling them with the weekend in mind.

I dunno, I think tonight they have to be looking at it as getting rid of us then they have one of the best chances they'll ever get to win a domestic cup and one of the semi finalists is one kind draw (Boro) away from the final.

If we get through we'll probably get Chelsea so our next 6 weeks is basically spent playing Arsenal and Chelsea!
Logged

Offline Cesar

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,251
Re: Liverpool vs West Ham United (League Cup Quarter-Final) - 20:00, Weds 20th Dec
« Reply #128 on: Today at 12:36:13 pm »
Quote from: DelTrotter on Today at 12:25:04 pm
If we get through we'll probably get Chelsea so our next 6 weeks is basically spent playing Arsenal and Chelsea!
Hasn't this kind of thing happen recently? I swear there was a month where we just seemed to play Wolves or someone like that.

Given Chelsea's level of performance, it's not inconceivable we see Boro or Fulham in the final tbf!
Logged

Offline Stevo

  • Not unique in his worship of Erik Meijer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,216
Re: Liverpool vs West Ham United (League Cup Quarter-Final) - 20:00, Weds 20th Dec
« Reply #129 on: Today at 12:46:20 pm »
Quote from: JackWard33 on Today at 12:19:24 pm
This specific situation sucks - it's 3 games in 6 days, not a full week, with the hardest game vs rested opponents at the end of that run. It's on the border line of a full recovery window and then one of the toughest games of the year

Playing Sunday, Wednesday and Saturday is 3 games in 7 days. You cant dress it up another way.
Logged

Offline Jm55

  • Would legit drive you round the bend but his car legit won't start. More bounze... to the ounze.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,753
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Liverpool vs West Ham United (League Cup Quarter-Final) - 20:00, Weds 20th Dec
« Reply #130 on: Today at 12:55:59 pm »
Quote from: JackWard33 on Today at 12:19:24 pm
As an aside this cup is brutal for your league and Europe ambitions more generally - it adds this game just before the Christmas run and then has a 2 legged semi final post Christmas run.... it compounds fatigue at the busiest time of the season and squads pay a price for that

I'm just not convinced that the evidence backs this up, here are the last 10 winners:

22/23   Manchester United   
21/22   Liverpool FC
20/21   Manchester City
19/20   Manchester City
18/19   Manchester City
17/18   Manchester City
16/17   Manchester United
15/16   Manchester City
14/15   Chelsea FC
13/14   Manchester City

I've bolded the seasons where the winners of the league cup have also won the title, which is 5 of the last 10, so half.

It's also worth noting that in 21/22 winners Liverpool amass 92 points and reach the Champions League final whilst 16/17 Manchester United win the UEFA Cup. I'm not aware of any examples in that list where it could realistically be argued that going deep in the league cup negatively affected a title charge, the closest you'd probably come to that is our 21/22 season but that would be quite difficult to argue given we got 92 points and reached 2 other finals. As an aside we reach the final in 15/16 which also reaching the UEFA Cup final that season whilst Chelsea finish runners up in the league cup in 18/19 whilst winning the UEFA Cup.

I just think there's a bit of a narrative that the league cup hampers the ambitions of winning the more prestigious trophies but the evidence isn't really there to back it up.

Obviously I take the point about too many games, but if we're to win this it's 3 more matches than we already have to play, two of which are around an away trip to Bournemouth and an FA Cup tie when we'll rotate heavily, you then have Chelsea at home a week after the second leg.
« Last Edit: Today at 12:59:28 pm by Jm55 »
Logged

Offline Bennett

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,064
Re: Liverpool vs West Ham United (League Cup Quarter-Final) - 20:00, Weds 20th Dec
« Reply #131 on: Today at 01:01:31 pm »
Quote from: Jm55 on Today at 12:55:59 pm
I just think there's a bit of a narrative that the league cup hampers the ambitions of winning the more prestigious trophies but the evidence isn't really there to back it up.


The two sides who have won 5 of these 10 titles have(/had) oil state backing and players on the bench that would start for just about every other team in the world.
Logged

Online MonsLibpool

  • Glass always half empty.......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,690
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Liverpool vs West Ham United (League Cup Quarter-Final) - 20:00, Weds 20th Dec
« Reply #132 on: Today at 01:02:42 pm »
Quote from: Jm55 on Today at 12:55:59 pm
I'm just not convinced that the evidence backs this up, here are the last 10 winners:

22/23   Manchester United   
21/22   Liverpool FC
20/21   Manchester City
19/20   Manchester City
18/19   Manchester City
17/18   Manchester City
16/17   Manchester United
15/16   Manchester City
14/15   Chelsea FC
13/14   Manchester City

I've bolded the seasons where the winners of the league cup have also won the title, which is 5 of the last 10, so half.

It's also worth noting that in 21/22 winners Liverpool amass 92 points and reach the Champions League final whilst 16/17 Manchester United win the UEFA Cup. I'm not aware of any examples in that list where it could realistically be argued that going deep in the league cup negatively affected a title charge, the closest you'd probably come to that is our 21/22 season but that would be quite difficult to argue given we got 92 points and reached 2 other finals. As an aside we reach the final in 15/16 which also reaching the UEFA Cup final that season whilst Chelsea finish runners up in the league cup in 18/19 whilst winning the UEFA Cup.

I just think there's a bit of a narrative that the league cup hampers the ambitions of winning the more prestigious trophies but the evidence isn't really there to back it up.

Obviously I take the point about too many games, but if we're to win this it's 3 more matches than we already have to play, two of which are around an away trip to Bournemouth and an FA Cup tie when we'll rotate heavily, you then have Chelsea at home a week after the second leg.
Also, it's possible that we'll get a Championship side in the semis which would ease the load a bit.
Logged

Online Mouldy Christmas cake

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,682
  • Seis Veces
Re: Liverpool vs West Ham United (League Cup Quarter-Final) - 20:00, Weds 20th Dec
« Reply #133 on: Today at 01:03:29 pm »
Quote from: DelTrotter on Today at 12:10:57 pm
Some talk on West Ham forum that illness has taken out a couple of their players tonight, probably some crap subs but wouldn't mind Paqueta and Kudus being out with a swift recovery in the morning!

Speedy recoveries and all but please decimate the squad, thanks
Logged
Proud follower of the city's junior, and far more successful footballing side

Rome 1977
London 1978
Paris 1981
Rome 1984
Istanbul 2005
Madrid 2019

19 League Titles, 6 European Cups, 3 UEFA Cups, 8 FA Cups, 9 League Cups, 4 European Super Cups, World Champions 2019. We live the dream.

Offline Jm55

  • Would legit drive you round the bend but his car legit won't start. More bounze... to the ounze.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,753
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Liverpool vs West Ham United (League Cup Quarter-Final) - 20:00, Weds 20th Dec
« Reply #134 on: Today at 01:03:35 pm »
Quote from: Bennett on Today at 01:01:31 pm
The two sides who have won 5 of these 10 titles have(/had) oil state backing and players on the bench that would start for just about every other team in the world.

I get that mate but what else is there to go off?

Weve won it more times than anyone else and have the second most league titles in the division.
Logged

Online B0151?

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,905
Re: Liverpool vs West Ham United (League Cup Quarter-Final) - 20:00, Weds 20th Dec
« Reply #135 on: Today at 01:07:09 pm »
I don't think it can be overstated what a brilliant opportunity this is. Even if you are pessimistic about our chances in the league, we have a very realistic chance of starting off Klopp 2.0 with 2 trophies, being the best team left in this and the Europa League. Even one of them would be an awesome moment for this new team. I just think of the players and how special it would be for the new players in their first season to have that moment already.
Logged

Online MD1990

  • Makes your eyes bleed and your brain hurt.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,448
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Liverpool vs West Ham United (League Cup Quarter-Final) - 20:00, Weds 20th Dec
« Reply #136 on: Today at 01:08:21 pm »
Quote from: Pistolero on Today at 11:33:13 am

fuck me, with that line up they'd be needed after 15 mins not 60 .....
ok play all the big hitters for 90 with less than 72 hrs against Arsenal
Logged

Online Hestoic

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 216
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Liverpool vs West Ham United (League Cup Quarter-Final) - 20:00, Weds 20th Dec
« Reply #137 on: Today at 01:09:50 pm »
Get as many trophies as we can. It's a non-negotiable.

Listening to Lijnders' press conference, thankfully that seems the way everyone around the club sees it too.
Logged

Online B0151?

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,905
Re: Liverpool vs West Ham United (League Cup Quarter-Final) - 20:00, Weds 20th Dec
« Reply #138 on: Today at 01:22:39 pm »
Quote from: Hestoic on Today at 01:09:50 pm
Get as many trophies as we can. It's a non-negotiable.

Listening to Lijnders' press conference, thankfully that seems the way everyone around the club sees it too.
It's an inevitable but stupid conversation. Ignoring the fact we could put out a second string here, lose and then lose the next month of PL games. Even if this was a league game of course we have to manage the squad, but still, it's a massive game. It's not like we have a clear best 11 anyway so obviously there could very well be some rotation as we've seen through the season.

I'm not even sure what team I would put against Arsenal anyway after that United game.
« Last Edit: Today at 01:31:31 pm by B0151? »
Logged

Online Dougle

  • and the bleu cat!
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,984
Re: Liverpool vs West Ham United (League Cup Quarter-Final) - 20:00, Weds 20th Dec
« Reply #139 on: Today at 01:49:34 pm »
Cheers for the OP Jack.

Well I could be sensible here, there are arguments, valid, for both strong and weaker selections but both are ignoring that our best hope is David Moyes managing West Ham, (or anybody for that matter). It'll be 10 behind the ball, break fast with added set pieces thrown in. He could have a better organised, more experienced, better footballing, physically dominant side and .... he'd still find a way to fuck it up and have the "someone ran over his dog with a steam roller" look at the end. It's destiny folks.
Logged

Online Too early for flapjacks?

  • It is? Hmm. How about a Groundhog steak? No? Damn. Thinks James Milner has the perfect body.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,144
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Liverpool vs West Ham United (League Cup Quarter-Final) - 20:00, Weds 20th Dec
« Reply #140 on: Today at 01:52:57 pm »
We don't need to go crazy and stick out the likes of Bradley, Chambers, Gordon, etc. But we have the likes of Quansah, Gomez, Jones, Elliott, and Gakpo, who can come in and freshen things up from Sunday.
Logged

Online Hestoic

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 216
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Liverpool vs West Ham United (League Cup Quarter-Final) - 20:00, Weds 20th Dec
« Reply #141 on: Today at 02:16:27 pm »
Quote from: B0151? on Today at 01:22:39 pm
It's an inevitable but stupid conversation. Ignoring the fact we could put out a second string here, lose and then lose the next month of PL games. Even if this was a league game of course we have to manage the squad, but still, it's a massive game. It's not like we have a clear best 11 anyway so obviously there could very well be some rotation as we've seen through the season.

I'm not even sure what team I would put against Arsenal anyway after that United game.

Agreed mate, and this could be a good opportunity for those who are low on confidence and form to turn things around ahead of the Arsenal match.
Logged

Offline scalatore

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 872
Re: Liverpool vs West Ham United (League Cup Quarter-Final) - 20:00, Weds 20th Dec
« Reply #142 on: Today at 03:28:48 pm »
Quote from: Jm55 on Today at 12:55:59 pm
I'm just not convinced that the evidence backs this up, here are the last 10 winners:

22/23   Manchester United   
21/22   Liverpool FC
20/21   Manchester City
19/20   Manchester City
18/19   Manchester City
17/18   Manchester City
16/17   Manchester United
15/16   Manchester City
14/15   Chelsea FC
13/14   Manchester City

I've bolded the seasons where the winners of the league cup have also won the title, which is 5 of the last 10, so half.

It's also worth noting that in 21/22 winners Liverpool amass 92 points and reach the Champions League final whilst 16/17 Manchester United win the UEFA Cup. I'm not aware of any examples in that list where it could realistically be argued that going deep in the league cup negatively affected a title charge, the closest you'd probably come to that is our 21/22 season but that would be quite difficult to argue given we got 92 points and reached 2 other finals. As an aside we reach the final in 15/16 which also reaching the UEFA Cup final that season whilst Chelsea finish runners up in the league cup in 18/19 whilst winning the UEFA Cup.

I just think there's a bit of a narrative that the league cup hampers the ambitions of winning the more prestigious trophies but the evidence isn't really there to back it up.

Obviously I take the point about too many games, but if we're to win this it's 3 more matches than we already have to play, two of which are around an away trip to Bournemouth and an FA Cup tie when we'll rotate heavily, you then have Chelsea at home a week after the second leg.

Agree. I remember winning this one used to be a big part of Mourinho's plans, and Pep seemed to take it seriously when he was building his City squad too. It does pile on the games at a busy period, but winning something is important in team belief (and important just for the fact you're winning a trophy... it's why you play football in the first place). Transforming this new batch of players into another generation of Liverpool trophy winners does matter.

The effect of these games is also just not that quantifiable. Maybe if you're deep in performance data behind the scenes, but for us on here it's just the case that if we lose or draw to Arsenal we get to blame this game without much to really back up that opinion.
Logged

Online Mouldy Christmas cake

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,682
  • Seis Veces
Re: Liverpool vs West Ham United (League Cup Quarter-Final) - 20:00, Weds 20th Dec
« Reply #143 on: Today at 03:39:50 pm »
Quote from: Jm55 on Today at 12:55:59 pm
I'm just not convinced that the evidence backs this up, here are the last 10 winners:

22/23   Manchester United   
21/22   Liverpool FC
20/21   Manchester City
19/20   Manchester City
18/19   Manchester City
17/18   Manchester City
16/17   Manchester United
15/16   Manchester City
14/15   Chelsea FC
13/14   Manchester City

I've bolded the seasons where the winners of the league cup have also won the title, which is 5 of the last 10, so half.

It's also worth noting that in 21/22 winners Liverpool amass 92 points and reach the Champions League final whilst 16/17 Manchester United win the UEFA Cup. I'm not aware of any examples in that list where it could realistically be argued that going deep in the league cup negatively affected a title charge, the closest you'd probably come to that is our 21/22 season but that would be quite difficult to argue given we got 92 points and reached 2 other finals. As an aside we reach the final in 15/16 which also reaching the UEFA Cup final that season whilst Chelsea finish runners up in the league cup in 18/19 whilst winning the UEFA Cup.

I just think there's a bit of a narrative that the league cup hampers the ambitions of winning the more prestigious trophies but the evidence isn't really there to back it up.

Obviously I take the point about too many games, but if we're to win this it's 3 more matches than we already have to play, two of which are around an away trip to Bournemouth and an FA Cup tie when we'll rotate heavily, you then have Chelsea at home a week after the second leg.

Reaching the final has pretty much always had a great impact on Liverpool. 1978, 1981, 1984, 2005, 2012, and 2016 we've reached the final and then went on to play another one later in the season. In 2001 and 2022 we've reached the final then made another two later in the season. We could do that again this season, at least on one occasion.
Logged
Proud follower of the city's junior, and far more successful footballing side

Rome 1977
London 1978
Paris 1981
Rome 1984
Istanbul 2005
Madrid 2019

19 League Titles, 6 European Cups, 3 UEFA Cups, 8 FA Cups, 9 League Cups, 4 European Super Cups, World Champions 2019. We live the dream.

Online oojason

  • The Official RAWK Audio Visual God. Founder Member of the Ricky Gervais' 'David Brad Fan Club'.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,499
  • The Awkward Squad
Re: Liverpool vs West Ham United (League Cup Quarter-Final) - 20:00, Weds 20th Dec
« Reply #144 on: Today at 03:41:08 pm »

Nice one Jack, quality OP to the thread.
Logged
.
Some 'Useful Info' for following the football + TV, Streams, Highlights & Replays etc - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769

A mini-index of RAWK's 'Liverpool Audio / Video Thread' content over the years; & more - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769.msg17787576#msg17787576

Online ScubaSteve

  • Sworn enemy of SnorkelStephanie
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,998
  • Every other Saturday's me half day off......
Re: Liverpool vs West Ham United (League Cup Quarter-Final) - 20:00, Weds 20th Dec
« Reply #145 on: Today at 03:46:26 pm »
The weather is awfulshould make for an interesting game. Not feeling confident in any way but still think we can get the job done.
Logged

Online SamLad

  • Definitely not a numerologist! Definitely fodder for whimsical modding though... ;) Definitely not 72! Founding member of the Efes Animal Appreciation Society. Very mɪstʃɪvəs.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,873
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Liverpool vs West Ham United (League Cup Quarter-Final) - 20:00, Weds 20th Dec
« Reply #146 on: Today at 03:47:02 pm »
Quote from: ScubaSteve on Today at 03:46:26 pm
The weather is awfulshould make for an interesting game. Not feeling confident in any way but still think we can get the job done.
rain, or cold?  both?
Logged

Online Higgins79

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,376
  • return of the king
Re: Liverpool vs West Ham United (League Cup Quarter-Final) - 20:00, Weds 20th Dec
« Reply #147 on: Today at 03:54:14 pm »
Strong wind and rain. Looks like it might be similar on Saturday for Arsenal too.
Logged

Online SamLad

  • Definitely not a numerologist! Definitely fodder for whimsical modding though... ;) Definitely not 72! Founding member of the Efes Animal Appreciation Society. Very mɪstʃɪvəs.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,873
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Liverpool vs West Ham United (League Cup Quarter-Final) - 20:00, Weds 20th Dec
« Reply #148 on: Today at 03:59:50 pm »
Quote from: Higgins79 on Today at 03:54:14 pm
Strong wind and rain. Looks like it might be similar on Saturday for Arsenal too.
thanks Higgins. 

I hate games played in conditions like that.
Logged

Online [new username under construction]

  • Poster formerly know as shadowbane. Never lost his head whilst others panicked. Fucking kopite!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,859
  • Insert something awesome here!
Re: Liverpool vs West Ham United (League Cup Quarter-Final) - 20:00, Weds 20th Dec
« Reply #149 on: Today at 04:00:35 pm »
So they have a sickness bug in the squad? might be forced weakened team for them
Logged
Pages: 1 2 3 [4]   Go Up
« previous next »
 