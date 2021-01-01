The manager bemoaning the fact that there are too many matches and too greater demands placed on players is not necessarily the same thing as making an argument that not playing midweek means that you're more likely to play well the following weekend.





Yes we do well over Christmas... and then have a dip in Jan/Feb pretty much every year he's been here as a result. Again I'm not being flippant - if it helps our performance why doesn't Jurgen want more games??Your argument, and others, appears to be 'yes there are too many matches because it makes too many demands on players... but this run of games won't have any affect because I don't want it to'This specific situation sucks - it's 3 games in 6 days, not a full week, with the hardest game vs rested opponents at the end of that run. It's on the border line of a full recovery window and then one of the toughest games of the yearAs an aside this cup is brutal for your league and Europe ambitions more generally - it adds this game just before the Christmas run and then has a 2 legged semi final post Christmas run.... it compounds fatigue at the busiest time of the season and squads pay a price for thatI would honestly understand whatever we did tonightIts a tough spot with not a lot of options. Personally I don't really value the league cup but we're probably not winning the title and its right there to win so I'd be on the fence ...but I wouldn't pretend to myself that if the first team plays another 90 tonight its not going to be much tougher vs Arsenal... why Jurgen gets the big bucks