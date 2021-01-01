« previous next »
Author Topic: Liverpool vs West Ham United (League Cup Quarter-Final) - 20:00, Weds 20th Dec  (Read 3937 times)

Re: Liverpool vs West Ham United (League Cup Quarter-Final) - 20:00, Weds 20th Dec
« Reply #120 on: Today at 12:03:34 pm »
Quote from: tubby on Today at 11:39:26 am
Incredibly well played.

The manager routinely makes the point that there are too many matches in the footballing calander, that extends to things like the Nations League and International frendlies as much as it refers to the domestic calander. He also consistently makes the point that the scheduling of matches is poor when you have teams playing on a Wednesday following by 12:30 on the Saturday.

The manager bemoaning the fact that there are too many matches and too greater demands placed on players is not necessarily the same thing as making an argument that not playing midweek means that you're more likely to play well the following weekend.

My point is more that there's quite a few examples of us playing poorly after longer rest periods, including as recently as Sunday. Conversley Christmas tends to be one of our best periods historically under Klopp when we're playing every few days (although that's actually not quite the case this year as there's no match between Boxing Day and New Year).

Re: Liverpool vs West Ham United (League Cup Quarter-Final) - 20:00, Weds 20th Dec
« Reply #121 on: Today at 12:09:16 pm »
We are close to a trophy now, so play the strongest team we can. For me, based on recent form that would be....

                     AB1

TAA      Konate or Gomez  VVD   Tsimikas

                    Endo

      Elliot                 Jones

   Salah        Gakpo    Nunez

Diaz has been underwhelming of late and were Jota fit, Nunez should be benched too.


Re: Liverpool vs West Ham United (League Cup Quarter-Final) - 20:00, Weds 20th Dec
« Reply #122 on: Today at 12:10:57 pm »
Some talk on West Ham forum that illness has taken out a couple of their players tonight, probably some crap subs but wouldn't mind Paqueta and Kudus being out with a swift recovery in the morning!
Re: Liverpool vs West Ham United (League Cup Quarter-Final) - 20:00, Weds 20th Dec
« Reply #123 on: Today at 12:14:57 pm »
Quote from: DelTrotter on Today at 12:10:57 pm
Some talk on West Ham forum that illness has taken out a couple of their players tonight, probably some crap subs but wouldn't mind Paqueta and Kudus being out with a swift recovery in the morning!

They had a bug going round heading into the Fulham game they were tanked in.
Re: Liverpool vs West Ham United (League Cup Quarter-Final) - 20:00, Weds 20th Dec
« Reply #124 on: Today at 12:15:12 pm »
Quote from: DelTrotter on Today at 12:10:57 pm
Some talk on West Ham forum that illness has taken out a couple of their players tonight, probably some crap subs but wouldn't mind Paqueta and Kudus being out with a swift recovery in the morning!

Wonder if it's "illness" and not just Moyes pulling them with the weekend in mind.
Re: Liverpool vs West Ham United (League Cup Quarter-Final) - 20:00, Weds 20th Dec
« Reply #125 on: Today at 12:18:37 pm »
Quote from: tubby on Today at 12:15:12 pm
Wonder if it's "illness" and not just Moyes pulling them with the weekend in mind.

Moyes will always go as strong as he can against us. Plus it's a semi final at stake (two thirds of a chance of it being against Boro or Fulham), when he's trying to keep his job.

Re: Liverpool vs West Ham United (League Cup Quarter-Final) - 20:00, Weds 20th Dec
« Reply #126 on: Today at 12:19:24 pm »
Quote from: Jm55 on Today at 12:03:34 pm
The manager bemoaning the fact that there are too many matches and too greater demands placed on players is not necessarily the same thing as making an argument that not playing midweek means that you're more likely to play well the following weekend.


Yes we do well over Christmas... and then have a dip in Jan/Feb pretty much every year he's been here as a result. Again I'm not being flippant - if it helps our performance why doesn't Jurgen want more games??
Your argument, and others, appears to be 'yes there are too many matches because it makes too many demands on players... but this run of games won't have any affect because I don't want it to'

This specific situation sucks - it's 3 games in 6 days, not a full week, with the hardest game vs rested opponents at the end of that run. It's on the border line of a full recovery window and then one of the toughest games of the year
 
As an aside this cup is brutal for your league and Europe ambitions more generally - it adds this game just before the Christmas run and then has a 2 legged semi final post Christmas run.... it compounds fatigue at the busiest time of the season and squads pay a price for that

I would honestly understand whatever we did tonight
Its a tough spot with not a lot of options. Personally I don't really value the league cup  but we're probably not winning the title and its right there to win so I'd be on the fence ...but I wouldn't pretend to myself that if the first team plays another 90 tonight its not going to be much tougher vs Arsenal... why Jurgen gets the big bucks
Re: Liverpool vs West Ham United (League Cup Quarter-Final) - 20:00, Weds 20th Dec
« Reply #127 on: Today at 12:25:04 pm »
Quote from: tubby on Today at 12:15:12 pm
Wonder if it's "illness" and not just Moyes pulling them with the weekend in mind.

I dunno, I think tonight they have to be looking at it as getting rid of us then they have one of the best chances they'll ever get to win a domestic cup and one of the semi finalists is one kind draw (Boro) away from the final.

If we get through we'll probably get Chelsea so our next 6 weeks is basically spent playing Arsenal and Chelsea!
Re: Liverpool vs West Ham United (League Cup Quarter-Final) - 20:00, Weds 20th Dec
« Reply #128 on: Today at 12:36:13 pm »
Quote from: DelTrotter on Today at 12:25:04 pm
If we get through we'll probably get Chelsea so our next 6 weeks is basically spent playing Arsenal and Chelsea!
Hasn't this kind of thing happen recently? I swear there was a month where we just seemed to play Wolves or someone like that.

Given Chelsea's level of performance, it's not inconceivable we see Boro or Fulham in the final tbf!
Re: Liverpool vs West Ham United (League Cup Quarter-Final) - 20:00, Weds 20th Dec
« Reply #129 on: Today at 12:46:20 pm »
Quote from: JackWard33 on Today at 12:19:24 pm
This specific situation sucks - it's 3 games in 6 days, not a full week, with the hardest game vs rested opponents at the end of that run. It's on the border line of a full recovery window and then one of the toughest games of the year

Playing Sunday, Wednesday and Saturday is 3 games in 7 days. You cant dress it up another way.
Re: Liverpool vs West Ham United (League Cup Quarter-Final) - 20:00, Weds 20th Dec
« Reply #130 on: Today at 12:55:59 pm »
Quote from: JackWard33 on Today at 12:19:24 pm
As an aside this cup is brutal for your league and Europe ambitions more generally - it adds this game just before the Christmas run and then has a 2 legged semi final post Christmas run.... it compounds fatigue at the busiest time of the season and squads pay a price for that

I'm just not convinced that the evidence backs this up, here are the last 10 winners:

22/23   Manchester United   
21/22   Liverpool FC
20/21   Manchester City
19/20   Manchester City
18/19   Manchester City
17/18   Manchester City
16/17   Manchester United
15/16   Manchester City
14/15   Chelsea FC
13/14   Manchester City

I've bolded the seasons where the winners of the league cup have also won the title, which is 5 of the last 10, so half.

It's also worth noting that in 21/22 winners Liverpool amass 92 points and reach the Champions League final whilst 16/17 Manchester United win the UEFA Cup. I'm not aware of any examples in that list where it could realistically be argued that going deep in the league cup negatively affected a title charge, the closest you'd probably come to that is our 21/22 season but that would be quite difficult to argue given we got 92 points and reached 2 other finals. As an aside we reach the final in 15/16 which also reaching the UEFA Cup final that season whilst Chelsea finish runners up in the league cup in 18/19 whilst winning the UEFA Cup.

I just think there's a bit of a narrative that the league cup hampers the ambitions of winning the more prestigious trophies but the evidence isn't really there to back it up.

Obviously I take the point about too many games, but if we're to win this it's 3 more matches than we already have to play, two of which are around an away trip to Bournemouth and an FA Cup tie when we'll rotate heavily, you then have Chelsea at home a week after the second leg.
Re: Liverpool vs West Ham United (League Cup Quarter-Final) - 20:00, Weds 20th Dec
« Reply #131 on: Today at 01:01:31 pm »
Quote from: Jm55 on Today at 12:55:59 pm
I just think there's a bit of a narrative that the league cup hampers the ambitions of winning the more prestigious trophies but the evidence isn't really there to back it up.


The two sides who have won 5 of these 10 titles have(/had) oil state backing and players on the bench that would start for just about every other team in the world.
Re: Liverpool vs West Ham United (League Cup Quarter-Final) - 20:00, Weds 20th Dec
« Reply #132 on: Today at 01:02:42 pm »
Quote from: Jm55 on Today at 12:55:59 pm
I'm just not convinced that the evidence backs this up, here are the last 10 winners:

22/23   Manchester United   
21/22   Liverpool FC
20/21   Manchester City
19/20   Manchester City
18/19   Manchester City
17/18   Manchester City
16/17   Manchester United
15/16   Manchester City
14/15   Chelsea FC
13/14   Manchester City

I've bolded the seasons where the winners of the league cup have also won the title, which is 5 of the last 10, so half.

It's also worth noting that in 21/22 winners Liverpool amass 92 points and reach the Champions League final whilst 16/17 Manchester United win the UEFA Cup. I'm not aware of any examples in that list where it could realistically be argued that going deep in the league cup negatively affected a title charge, the closest you'd probably come to that is our 21/22 season but that would be quite difficult to argue given we got 92 points and reached 2 other finals. As an aside we reach the final in 15/16 which also reaching the UEFA Cup final that season whilst Chelsea finish runners up in the league cup in 18/19 whilst winning the UEFA Cup.

I just think there's a bit of a narrative that the league cup hampers the ambitions of winning the more prestigious trophies but the evidence isn't really there to back it up.

Obviously I take the point about too many games, but if we're to win this it's 3 more matches than we already have to play, two of which are around an away trip to Bournemouth and an FA Cup tie when we'll rotate heavily, you then have Chelsea at home a week after the second leg.
Also, it's possible that we'll get a Championship side in the semis which would ease the load a bit.
Re: Liverpool vs West Ham United (League Cup Quarter-Final) - 20:00, Weds 20th Dec
« Reply #133 on: Today at 01:03:29 pm »
Quote from: DelTrotter on Today at 12:10:57 pm
Some talk on West Ham forum that illness has taken out a couple of their players tonight, probably some crap subs but wouldn't mind Paqueta and Kudus being out with a swift recovery in the morning!

Speedy recoveries and all but please decimate the squad, thanks
Re: Liverpool vs West Ham United (League Cup Quarter-Final) - 20:00, Weds 20th Dec
« Reply #134 on: Today at 01:03:35 pm »
Quote from: Bennett on Today at 01:01:31 pm
The two sides who have won 5 of these 10 titles have(/had) oil state backing and players on the bench that would start for just about every other team in the world.

I get that mate but what else is there to go off?

Weve won it more times than anyone else and have the second most league titles in the division.
