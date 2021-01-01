« previous next »
Author Topic: Liverpool vs West Ham United (League Cup Quarter-Final) - 20:00, Weds 20th Dec  (Read 2100 times)

Re: Liverpool vs West Ham United (League Cup Quarter-Final) - 20:00, Weds 20th Dec
« Reply #40 on: Yesterday at 10:06:41 pm »
Kelleher

bradley gomez quansah kostas

elliot endo dom

gordon cody diaz

Re: Liverpool vs West Ham United (League Cup Quarter-Final) - 20:00, Weds 20th Dec
« Reply #41 on: Yesterday at 10:09:57 pm »
Quote from: kop306 on Yesterday at 10:06:41 pm
Kelleher

bradley gomez quansah kostas

elliot endo dom

gordon cody diaz



No way..
Re: Liverpool vs West Ham United (League Cup Quarter-Final) - 20:00, Weds 20th Dec
« Reply #42 on: Yesterday at 10:11:41 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Yesterday at 10:09:57 pm
No way..

Nothing wrong with that team.
Re: Liverpool vs West Ham United (League Cup Quarter-Final) - 20:00, Weds 20th Dec
« Reply #43 on: Yesterday at 10:11:41 pm »
Should be pissing this cup from here, get it done!!
Re: Liverpool vs West Ham United (League Cup Quarter-Final) - 20:00, Weds 20th Dec
« Reply #44 on: Yesterday at 10:12:48 pm »
Quote from: Tis the season to be jillc on Yesterday at 10:11:41 pm
Nothing wrong with that team.

We are not playing some league two side, it’s West Ham. We should go relatively strong. Happy if the likes of Virgil and Salah don’t play. But the whole side doesn’t get a rest.
Re: Liverpool vs West Ham United (League Cup Quarter-Final) - 20:00, Weds 20th Dec
« Reply #45 on: Yesterday at 10:15:40 pm »
Semi Final lineup then:

Chelsea
Fulham
Middlesborough
Liverpool/West Ham

Good chance for us to win this... I pray.
Re: Liverpool vs West Ham United (League Cup Quarter-Final) - 20:00, Weds 20th Dec
« Reply #46 on: Yesterday at 10:16:34 pm »
Well, whoever starts I hope they're more up for it than the last game.
Re: Liverpool vs West Ham United (League Cup Quarter-Final) - 20:00, Weds 20th Dec
« Reply #47 on: Yesterday at 10:17:15 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Yesterday at 10:12:48 pm
We are not playing some league two side, its West Ham. We should go relatively strong. Happy if the likes of Virgil and Salah dont play. But the whole side doesnt get a rest.

It should be strong enough, and some will presumably be on the bench if they need to come on.
Re: Liverpool vs West Ham United (League Cup Quarter-Final) - 20:00, Weds 20th Dec
« Reply #48 on: Yesterday at 10:18:00 pm »
Quote from: TipTopKop on Yesterday at 10:16:34 pm
Well, whoever starts I hope they're more up for it than the last game.
I think a lot of our guys were too much up for the last game.
Re: Liverpool vs West Ham United (League Cup Quarter-Final) - 20:00, Weds 20th Dec
« Reply #49 on: Yesterday at 10:20:41 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Yesterday at 10:09:57 pm
No way..

salah, trent and nunez all on the bench if needed ,

bradley and quansah both good enough to start

gordon is playing instead of doak who is injured

the only way dom gets back into form is by playing matches
Re: Liverpool vs West Ham United (League Cup Quarter-Final) - 20:00, Weds 20th Dec
« Reply #50 on: Yesterday at 10:22:07 pm »
Full strength for me.

Fulham, Chelsea and Middlesbrough stand between us and a trophy. We have to be favourites if we get through this round.
Re: Liverpool vs West Ham United (League Cup Quarter-Final) - 20:00, Weds 20th Dec
« Reply #51 on: Yesterday at 10:23:19 pm »
Quote from: SamLad on Yesterday at 10:18:00 pm
I think a lot of our guys were too much up for the last game.
I know what you mean, I guess I'm still smarting from it.

It's a critical time of year this, key games coming in within a few days, just hope the lads do well I guess.
Re: Liverpool vs West Ham United (League Cup Quarter-Final) - 20:00, Weds 20th Dec
« Reply #52 on: Yesterday at 10:27:07 pm »
Quote from: kop306 on Yesterday at 10:06:41 pm
Kelleher

bradley gomez quansah kostas

elliot endo dom

gordon cody diaz

Are we trying to lose ?

Pick a full strength team, including Alisson.  We are at the business end of the competition.

Resting players doesnt equate to a better chance of beating Arsenal.

Need to get a good win under our belts which will do us far more good than resting loads of players.
Re: Liverpool vs West Ham United (League Cup Quarter-Final) - 20:00, Weds 20th Dec
« Reply #53 on: Yesterday at 10:29:39 pm »
Freshen things up a bit but still put out a strong side. I'd go:


                              Kelleher


Gomez      Quansah     van Djik     Tsimikas


                  Elliott     Endo     Jones


                 Salah     Gakpo     Diaz
Re: Liverpool vs West Ham United (League Cup Quarter-Final) - 20:00, Weds 20th Dec
« Reply #54 on: Yesterday at 10:31:18 pm »
I'd go as strong as possible. The trophy is there to be won now.

At the Semi Final stage we have to be deadly serious.
Re: Liverpool vs West Ham United (League Cup Quarter-Final) - 20:00, Weds 20th Dec
« Reply #55 on: Yesterday at 10:31:57 pm »
Quote from: Brain Potter on Yesterday at 10:27:07 pm
Are we trying to lose ?

Pick a full strength team, including Alisson.  We are at the business end of the competition.

Resting players doesnt equate to a better chance of beating Arsenal.

Need to get a good win under our belts which will do us far more good than resting loads of players.

people forget that kelleher has won the cup for us

nunez needs to go back to being super sub for a few games
Re: Liverpool vs West Ham United (League Cup Quarter-Final) - 20:00, Weds 20th Dec
« Reply #56 on: Yesterday at 10:46:10 pm »
Quote from: Brain Potter on Yesterday at 10:27:07 pm
Resting players doesnt equate to a better chance of beating Arsenal.


This is obviously untrue
Its fine for us to go all out to win this competition if the club decide thats a priority but saying it wont have an effect on performance in the Arsenal game is just wish thinking - people want it to be true so say it is.
It obviously has an effect on relative performance if the same players play both games and especially all 3

Also worth saying its a tough situation for the manager / coaches to be in
Re: Liverpool vs West Ham United (League Cup Quarter-Final) - 20:00, Weds 20th Dec
« Reply #57 on: Yesterday at 10:52:19 pm »
Great OP Jackh

Im excited for this. I expect Klopp to try and win this competition along with being smart with managing minutes. I know it 3 games in 6 days with short rest for two of them however it helps that it 3 straight homes, so no travel issue with it.
I expect Kelleher to start this game. I do expect some rotation how much idk.
Re: Liverpool vs West Ham United (League Cup Quarter-Final) - 20:00, Weds 20th Dec
« Reply #58 on: Yesterday at 11:05:02 pm »
I don't think it'll make a difference to Klopp but seeing the teams left in this ... we have to fucking win this tomorrow! Should be a strong team, maybe a few changes but nothing drastic. It can't go to extra time, bench will still be strong, no travel involved etc. We can't give them the upper hand because if they see a lot of changes they'll probably smell blood. I also don't think the United game was frantic at all, and with rests handed out in every European game tiredness can be no excuse.

I know he won't but I hope he plays Alisson. It'll fill the entire ground with more confidence never mind the defence, Kelleher really isn't performing at the minute. Other than that I think it's a hard team to pick.

Klopp 2.0 should be beginning with silverware, get it done reds.
Re: Liverpool vs West Ham United (League Cup Quarter-Final) - 20:00, Weds 20th Dec
« Reply #59 on: Yesterday at 11:14:15 pm »
I can't make a call on the lineup for this one.

We're the best team in the competition, but making it a priority could directly harm our league title aspirations, with Arsenal on the weekend.

Also it's worth remembering how many injuries we've got right now, it could be problematic to put even more mileage on our main starters when there's little backup for them.

Excited for the game regardless
Re: Liverpool vs West Ham United (League Cup Quarter-Final) - 20:00, Weds 20th Dec
« Reply #60 on: Yesterday at 11:49:48 pm »
Quote from: Garnier on Yesterday at 11:14:15 pm
I can't make a call on the lineup for this one.
That's the thing; there's a case to be made for either. I know if one of our starters gets injured on the night there'll be questions asked if it was worth it, on the other hand if we get knocked out with a secondary lineup there's a sense that it'd be a missed opportunity to lift a trophy now we're fairly close to the end.
Re: Liverpool vs West Ham United (League Cup Quarter-Final) - 20:00, Weds 20th Dec
« Reply #61 on: Yesterday at 11:53:12 pm »
Quote from: TipTopKop on Yesterday at 11:49:48 pm
That's the thing; there's a case to be made for either. I know if one of our starters gets injured on the night there'll be questions asked if it was worth it, on the other hand if we get knocked out with a secondary lineup there's a sense that it'd be a missed opportunity to lift a trophy now we're fairly close to the end.
this is it, team selection for this game is almost a no-win for Klopp, unless we win, with no injuries, no red cards etc. 

damned if you do, damned if you don't territory for sure.  no wonder managers have thick skin.
Re: Liverpool vs West Ham United (League Cup Quarter-Final) - 20:00, Weds 20th Dec
« Reply #62 on: Today at 12:00:43 am »
Quote from: JackWard33 on Yesterday at 10:46:10 pm
This is obviously untrue
Its fine for us to go all out to win this competition if the club decide thats a priority but saying it wont have an effect on performance in the Arsenal game is just wish thinking - people want it to be true so say it is.
It obviously has an effect on relative performance if the same players play both games and especially all 3

Also worth saying its a tough situation for the manager / coaches to be in

We rested pretty much everyone against USG and weren't great against United. I actually think it was overstated how bad we were but the one thing that we didnt look was well rested and looking like the lack of a midweek game had benefitted us.

These players are used to playing midweek matches, its not as if this is some new concept thats been thrust upon us this week.

A good result against West Ham is as likely to give us a boost as it is to have any negative impact on Saturdays performance due to fatigue Id argue.
Re: Liverpool vs West Ham United (League Cup Quarter-Final) - 20:00, Weds 20th Dec
« Reply #63 on: Today at 12:01:47 am »
Quote from: Jm55 on Today at 12:00:43 am
We rested pretty much everyone against USG and weren't great against United. I actually think it was overstated how bad we were but the one thing that we didnt look was well rested and looking like the lack of a midweek game had benefitted us.

These players are used to playing midweek matches, its not as if this is some new concept thats been thrust upon us this week.

A good result against West Ham is as likely to give us a boost as it is to have any negative impact on Saturdays performance due to fatigue Id argue.

for me the big concern is injury risk, not fatigue.
Re: Liverpool vs West Ham United (League Cup Quarter-Final) - 20:00, Weds 20th Dec
« Reply #64 on: Today at 12:10:26 am »
Quote from: SamLad on Today at 12:01:47 am
for me the big concern is injury risk, not fatigue.

Sure, but weve had numerous players getting injured in the warm up for big games before.

Its one match, granted if you play them it makes them more likely to be injured than if you dont, I get that, but Im not convinced that its as much of a consideration as people tend to think it is.

The sports science should be able to highlight any players in the red, and theyll be used sparingly as would ordinarily be the case whether it was the league cup or not, but I just dont think its worth massively disadvantaging ourselves in a league cup quarter final in order to try to avoid injury which could happen in the first few minutes of the match on Saturday anyway if were unlucky.
Re: Liverpool vs West Ham United (League Cup Quarter-Final) - 20:00, Weds 20th Dec
« Reply #65 on: Today at 12:10:34 am »
Its a very winnable trophy based on the teams left. Id like to see us go pretty hard at it.
Re: Liverpool vs West Ham United (League Cup Quarter-Final) - 20:00, Weds 20th Dec
« Reply #66 on: Today at 12:55:39 am »
Quote from: JackWard33 on Yesterday at 06:40:27 pm
You either think we can win the league this season or you don't .. the line up you want for this game basically tells you where you are on that spectrum

Not that simple for me either. In fact, that doesn't make any sense to me.
Re: Liverpool vs West Ham United (League Cup Quarter-Final) - 20:00, Weds 20th Dec
« Reply #67 on: Today at 01:04:10 am »
Injuries going around this league are too much. we are getting spanked too and the thinner you get, the thinner you get. Klopps been masterful rotating starters and using all his subs all the time but now its a hiding to none. quansah elliot endo and jones is our depth now and the playing subs both. 

Freaking survival games. others have it just as bad or worse. I look at Trippier such a fabulous cultured player for real, and hes been muled right into the ground barely surviving by the end of games, a broken shell of himself. Probably bruised from head to toe as well. Our boys are much better treated of course but its a real steeplechase this thing. 

 i think we just need to power through to the fabled 5 day break we get somewhere after Christmas. Just win, baby.

also complicating matters, for everybody left with city out its a chance to win. Strong teams everywhere. at least its straight to pens.   

Re: Liverpool vs West Ham United (League Cup Quarter-Final) - 20:00, Weds 20th Dec
« Reply #68 on: Today at 01:34:26 am »
Quote from: SamLad on Today at 12:01:47 am
for me the big concern is injury risk, not fatigue.

Injury risk quite simply doesn't enter the equation.

 
Re: Liverpool vs West Ham United (League Cup Quarter-Final) - 20:00, Weds 20th Dec
« Reply #69 on: Today at 04:07:04 am »
Under 5s

See how they get on.

Everyone else in cotton wool
Re: Liverpool vs West Ham United (League Cup Quarter-Final) - 20:00, Weds 20th Dec
« Reply #70 on: Today at 04:33:46 am »
Quote from: Son of Mary on Yesterday at 10:31:18 pm
I'd go as strong as possible. The trophy is there to be won now.

At the Semi Final stage we have to be deadly serious.
Now that Everton are out, yes... Phew!   ;D

Just yanking your chain...
Re: Liverpool vs West Ham United (League Cup Quarter-Final) - 20:00, Weds 20th Dec
« Reply #71 on: Today at 05:04:56 am »
I know it sounds cheeky, but I get the feeling that Klopp is going to make Salah as a captain in this game.

Pardon for my memory, I don't remember on which game but it's this season's "less important" game, I was like aaa... Bloody hell Salah was the captain. Hahahahha!!!  ;D  ;D
 
I thought he's going to be rested but yes, in Klopp I trust.
Re: Liverpool vs West Ham United (League Cup Quarter-Final) - 20:00, Weds 20th Dec
« Reply #72 on: Today at 05:20:55 am »
Quote from: NarutoReds on Today at 05:04:56 am
I know it sounds cheeky, but I get the feeling that Klopp is going to make Salah as a captain in this game.

Pardon for my memory, I don't remember on which game but it's this season's "less important" game, I was like aaa... Bloody hell Salah was the captain. Hahahahha!!!  ;D  ;D
 
I thought he's going to be rested but yes, in Klopp I trust.
Salah was Captain at Home vs LASK. He would be captain if Virgil, Trent,  Robertson(He out anyways),Alisson  dont play. It goes in that order too Im pretty sure. He in the Leadership group, if none in Leadership are starting it goes by whoever been here the longest after that. Gomez was Captain at Toulouse with it and Jones in the EFL cup game vs Leicester too(It was kelleher with the Armband after Jones went off in this game too).
